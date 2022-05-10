Treasury Secretary Yellen says overturning Roe would have 'damaging effects on the economy'
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen testified to a Senate committee that the Supreme Court draft opinion on Roe "would set women back decades."
Britney Spears pops in prints.
Dairo Úsuga was captured in a hideout by 500 soldiers and 22 helicopters. Colombia's president said he's "the most dangerous drug trafficker in the world."
Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot is among those concerned about the implications of overturning Roe v. Wade beyond abortion, such as whether landmark Supreme Court rulings that have legalized birth control and same-sex marriage could also be put in jeopardy. The thread drew more than 3,000 “likes” and was shared more than 7,000 times on Twitter by Tuesday morning. It also led “Lori Lightfoot” and “call to arms” to trend in the U.S. well into Tuesday morning.
The Senate on Monday passed a bipartisan bill that would extend security protections to immediate family members of Supreme Court justices.
A predominantly Black rural university in Illinois will close on Friday after falling victim to a cyberattack in December and struggling with declining student enrollment during the pandemic. Lincoln College, about 2.5 hours outside of Chicago, posted a notice about the permanent closure on its website, saying that despite “record-breaking student enrollment” in 2019, it…
In the debate over Roe v. Wade, activists are seeking help from a largely silent segment of supporters: men who back abortion.
The company's new capital-allocation framework could see it pay out a large portion of its oil-fueled windfall.
Top-ten rated quarterback Dylan Raiola has committed to Ohio State.
The Supreme Court appears on the cusp of overturning a right – to abortion – for the first time in modern history. What happens to other rights unpopular with conservative Christians? Part 2 of an occasional series.
Darnell Wicker had been ordered to drop a tree saw only seconds before he was shot 14 times by police. The Army veteran had hearing problems
Marcelo Pecci, a Paraguayan prosecutor known for his work in fighting organized crime, was killed on the Colombian tourism island of Baru on Tuesday, authorities from both countries said. Pecci and his wife, Paraguayan journalist Claudia Aguilera, were on their honeymoon at a resort near the Caribbean city of Cartagena. Aguilera told Paraguayan media the couple were approached by two men on a private beach connected to their hotel before her husband was shot.
“I do not understand these people,” attorney Brad Pigott, who wrote the lawsuit, told Mississippi Today by email.
The collection dwells in the Appalachian Mountains.
The lack of formula on store shelves emerged as an explosive political issue on Monday.
Protesters dressed in the red garb of Margaret Atwood's "The Handmaid's Tale" disrupted a Catholic Mass at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels in downtown Los Angeles on Sunday amid calls from abortion groups to protest at Catholic churches.
Oil prices extended declines on Tuesday as concerns grew that the global economy could be heading into a downturn, crimping demand for energy. West Texas Intermediate, the U.S. benchmark, slipped 0.4%. Tighter lockdowns in China, the world’s second-biggest economy, the prospect of more Federal Reserve interest-rate increases, and the stronger dollar combined to damp sentiment among investors.
The federal government has sent billions in federal aid to states for Medicaid coverage during the pandemic. Millions are at risk of losing coverage.
The sudden emergence of abortion as a key election issue could give Democrats a chance to reverse trends that appear to be setting up a big GOP victory come November.
STORY: Ferdinand Marcos Jr clinched a stunning landslide victory in the Philippines' presidential election on Monday, bringing the son of a former dictator back to lead the nation.An unofficial tally showed Marcos, popularly known as "Bongbong," with more than double the votes of his closest rival, setting the stage for a once unthinkable return to rule of the Marcos family, 36 years after its retreat into exile during a "people power" uprising.Supporters in Manila cheered as news came in. ISAIAH MIRAFUENTES: "After we vote we go here to support and wait for the result, and now we won, 20 million plus votes for BBM!"Marcos has presented no real policy platform, campaigning on a simple but ambiguous message of unity.Marcos was criticized for skipping presidential debates and made few media appearances during the campaign, enabling him to limit scrutiny and control his message via a network of influencers and bloggers.Critics say the campaign sought to discredit historical accounts of cronyism, plunder and brutality during the two-decade Marcos dictatorship, about half of which was under martial law.The Marcos family denies siphoning off billions of dollars of state wealth during its time at the helm of what its opponents say was one of Asia’s most famous kleptocracies.That regime ended in 1986, before many of Marcos Jr's supporters were born. Some are convinced those past narratives were lies invented by his opponents.His presidency is expected to continue the policies of outgoing leader Rodrigo Duterte, whose ruthless, strongman approach proved popular, helping him to consolidate power.
