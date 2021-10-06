McConnell Offers Some Help to Avert Default: Debt-Limit Update

Bloomberg News
·6 min read
In this article:
(Bloomberg) -- Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer plans Wednesday to hold a vote in his chamber whether to take up a measure approved by the House that would suspend the nation’s debt ceiling until December 2022. Republicans promise to block him.

Schumer’s attempt will mark his third try in nine days, amid a partisan stand-off over how to address the Treasury’s looming deadline for running out of cash. Without legislative action, the department will be forced to default on federal obligations. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has said the so-called x-date will be around Oct. 18.

President Joe Biden and congressional Democrats have called on Republicans to stop blocking a vote on addressing the debt ceiling and allow the majority party to pass a bill averting what Yellen has repeatedly warned would be a catastrophic event for the U.S. economy and global financial markets.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and fellow GOP lawmakers have called on Democrats to increase the debt limit through reconciliation -- the filibuster-bypassing process Democrats are using for a multi-trillion dollar social-spending bill vehemently opposed by Republicans. Democratic lawmakers say that process is too cumbersome to deal with the issue in time to avert damage to the economy and markets.

Key Stories and Developments:

  • The Senate plans on Wednesday to try proceeding with a debt-limit bill

  • The options lawmakers and policy makers have to avert default

  • See this QuickTake explainer on the debt ceiling

All times are Eastern Daylight:

McConnell Offers Help to Speed Raising Debt Limit (11:21 a.m.)

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell on Wednesday indicated Republicans would be willing to speed a raising of the debt ceiling if Democrats agree to use the cumbersome budget reconciliation process to do so.

He said both parties could come to a deal on scheduling to allow the debt ceiling to be raised with just Democratic votes well before the Treasury Department’s Oct. 18 deadline to act.

“In the last few days, Democrats in both the House and Senate have publicly admitted their party could handle the debt limit that way,” McConnell said on the Senate floor. “Our colleagues have plenty of time to get it done before the earliest projected deadline. There would be potential for time agreements to wrap it up well before any danger.”

Some Democrats have said they are out of time to use the multi-step budget process to raise the debt ceiling without Republican votes and instead are trying to get 10 Republicans to vote later Wednesday to end unlimited debate on a debt ceiling bill using the normal legislative process.

Addressing the debt ceiling using reconciliation would likely force Democrats to specify a dollar amount of debt to raise it by, rather than simply suspending it to December 2022 as the party wishes, and it would set up an unlimited amendment process on the floor where the minority can force politically tough votes. An agreement with McConnell could limit the scope and time of that amendment process. -- Erik Wasson

Some Democrats Eye Temporarily Axing Filibuster for Debt Ceiling (10:53 a.m.)

Some Senate Democrats are discussing the option of a short-term elimination of the Senate’s filibuster rule -- which requires 60 votes to cut off debate -- in order to increase the debt limit after President Joe Biden said the maneuver it is “a real possibility.”

The idea, which would allow Democrats to pass debt limit legislation without Republicans, would need the support of all 50 senators who caucus with Democrats to vote to temporarily repeal the filibuster. However, Democratic Senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema both have repeatedly said they oppose altering the Senate’s filibuster rule.

Senator Bob Casey, a Pennsylvania Democrat, who supports eliminating the filibuster to increase the debt ceiling, said he doesn’t know how many other Democrats would go along with the idea.

Senate Banking Committee Chair Sherrod Brown, an Ohio Democrat, told reporters Wednesday that it is imperative for the chamber to act this week. “We believe things are about to happen -- the credit rating, what’s happened with the stock market. McConnell is playing with fire and he doesn’t care,” he said.Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has said Democrats should use the budget reconciliation process, which can also lift the debt ceiling with Democratic votes alone. Democrats have opposed this idea saying it would take too long, though Republicans say there is still time to go that route. -- Laura Litvan and Erik Wasson

Debt-Ceiling’s Market Risks ‘Seem Moderate,’ JPM’s Barry Says (9:34 a.m.)

Given that the financial system is flush with cash, current debt-ceiling risks “seem moderate,” JPMorgan strategist Jay Barry said Tuesday during an event at the Brookings Institution.

“We’re at about a five relative to a 10 in 2011 and 2013 because we haven’t seen it propagate out the yield curve,” Barry said during a panel discussion. -- Alexandra Harris

Estimate Sees Treasury Out of Cash by Nov. 2 Latest (9:12 a.m.)

The Bipartisan Policy Center, a Washington think tank, now projects that the Treasury Department will exhaust its extraordinary measures to avert breaching the debt limit between Oct. 19 and Nov. 2.

That compares with the Treasury Department’s estimate of around Oct. 18, and a previous BPC calculation of Oct. 15 to Nov. 4.

“Even leading up to October 19, the Treasury Department will find itself with dangerously low cash levels. An unexpected event during that time frame could escalate into a financial crisis,” Shai Akabas, BPC’s director of economic policy, said in a statement Wednesday.

White House Warns of ‘Maelstrom’ in Case of Default (7:45 a.m.)

White House Council of Economic Advisers Chair Cecilia Rouse warned that a default by the Treasury could quickly evolve into a global financial crisis and a recession.

“If the United States does default, the consequences could escalate rapidly and profoundly. The timeframe of these impacts is unclear, since the United States has never defaulted,” Rouse and fellow members of the CEA wrote a blog post Wednesday. Unlike the aid deployed during the pandemic, limits placed by the debt limit mean “the federal government could only stand back, helpless to address the economic maelstrom,” they wrote.

Among those who could be affected by the disruption to federal payments are the following, the CEA said:

  • 50 million people receiving Social Security retirement benefits

  • 60 million on Medicare

  • 75 million enrolled in Medicaid

  • 42 million receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program money

  • 60 million recipients of child tax credits

  • 30 million children receiving school lunches

Biden to Meet With CEOs to Highlight Risk of Debt Default (7:28 a.m.)

President Joe Biden will meet Wednesday with financial and corporate leaders at the White House to highlight the potential damage to the U.S. economy from a debt default as lawmakers continue brinkmanship over the debt limit, according to a White House official.

Several chief executive officers are expected to attend including Citigroup Inc.’s Jane Fraser, Bank of America Corp.’s Brian Moynihan and JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Jamie Dimon.

Dimon will be among those participating virtually. He’s not planning to weigh in on the specific legislative vehicle that should be used to address the debt limit, according to a person familiar with the matter. -- Jennifer Epstein, Hannah Levitt

