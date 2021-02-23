Treasury Makes History With First Two-Year Note Auction Premium

(Bloomberg) -- Long-term U.S. Treasury yields may be surging lately, but investors were served a reminder Tuesday of just how incredibly low short-end rates still are.

The department’s $60 billion sale of two-year notes on Tuesday broke one of the few remaining records of the low interest-rate era when it drew a yield of 0.119%. Because Treasury notes and bonds by regulation have a minimum coupon rate of 0.125%, the yield below that level means the notes were sold at a premium above 100 cents on the dollar -- 100.011965, to be precise -- something that’s never happened before.

A new-issue premium has few if any practical implications. However, it highlights what’s happening in U.S. short-term interest rates, where yields on Treasury bills have flirted with zero this month as the government removes supply even as a wall of cash looks for a home. That phenomenon, and the Federal Reserve’s pledge to keep policy ultra-loose for the foreseeable future, is widening the gulf with long-term rates. Yields on those maturities have risen to the highest in about a year on the prospect of economic recovery and faster inflation.

“When the Fed’s committed to keeping rates at or near zero, twos are probably cheap at 10 basis points,” said Glen Capelo, managing director at Mischler Financial, who began trading Treasuries in 1986. “It’s a little crazy that you have to buy them at that yield, but that’s your choice.”

Treasury notes and bonds are assigned coupons based on their auction yield. The convention is to affix the highest possible coupon that doesn’t result in a premium price. A two-year note drawing 0.125% to 0.249% at auction would be issued with a 0.125% coupon at a price of 100 or lower. One drawing a yield below 0.125% would be issued with a 0.125% coupon at a price above 100.

Treasury note and bond auctions that previously have resulted in premium prices have included reopenings and TIPS auctions. In a reopening, more of an existing security is sold, and if the auction yield is lower than the coupon, the price will be a premium. Several TIPS new issues also have sold at premiums because they’ve drawn yields below 0.125%.

For today’s traders, the highest-ever coupon rate for a Treasury security must be hard to imagine: 16.25% for the two-year sold in August 1981, according to Bloomberg data.

(Adds auction results in second paragraph.)

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • JPMorgan Creates Investment Product for Black-Owned Banks

    (Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. developed an investment product for Black-owned banks and made equity investments in four minority depository institutions, part of an earlier pledge to help address the U.S. racial wealth gap.The product -- a special class of shares offered across JPMorgan’s money market funds -- will initially be distributed by the Harbor Bank of Maryland, Liberty Bank & Trust, M&F Bank and Unity National Bank, according to a statement Tuesday.JPMorgan said it will share the assets and fees generated from the offering with the banks that distribute it, and will donate 12.5% of the annual revenue it makes from management fees to efforts aimed at boosting community development.“We’re creating another revenue stream for them,” Brian Lamb, who runs diversity and inclusion at JPMorgan, said in an interview, referring to minority depository institutions. They can use the revenue to “drive prosperity into the very communities that they’re looking to serve.”JPMorgan and other big U.S. banks have been under increasing pressure to help remedy race-based economic gaps after nationwide protests in the U.S. after the police killing of George Floyd last year. That discussion has spotlighted Black-owned banks, which have dwindled to 18 from 48 during the past two decades and serve communities that are disproportionately underbanked.Firms including Bank of America Corp., Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo & Co. have also announced programs aimed at supporting Black-owned lenders.JPMorgan said Alphabet Inc.’s Google has promised to invest $500 million in the special money market share class as part of its commitments to boost racial equity.Equity InvestmentsJPMorgan also said it “invested and committed” $40 million of equity to Black-owned banks, part of a pledge it made in October to invest as much as $50 million in the form of capital and deposits in Black and Latinx-led minority depository institutions and community development financial institutions.The initial round of investments went to the holding companies of Liberty Bank and Trust in Louisiana, North Carolina-based M&F Bank, Carver Federal Savings Bank in New York and Broadway Federal Bank in Los Angeles. JPMorgan said it will boost investments to Latinx-led banks by the middle of the year.The equity investments are meant to help the firms boost lending, open more branches and invest in new technology, according to the statement. JPMorgan also said it would bring the firms on as clients.“This infusion of capital will allow us to scale up our efforts to support small businesses, increase our mortgage lending and help refinance predatory lending products, which will result in significant cash flow enhancements for our most challenged communities,” Liberty Bank Chief Executive Officer Alden J. McDonald Jr. said in the statement.JPMorgan also said it will offer favorable terms to Black-owned, Black-led and Black-serving businesses and nonprofits looking to take advantage of the government’s New Markets Tax Credit to pursue community projects. The bank has previously promised $100 million annually in such financing to diverse organizations.The NMTC provides tax breaks for those investing in lower-income communities. Banks were allocated 76% of the credits from 2015 to 2017, according to statistics from the Tax Policy Center cited by Bloomberg Intelligence in a December report. Banks typically sell the credits to investors.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Texas train carrying fuel in flames after crossing collision

    Homes are evacuated as a train transporting fuel burns, sending black smoke billowing into the sky.

  • Russia's enemies fear Biden won't fight to stop Putin's Nord Stream 2 pipeline

    Russia's adversaries in central and Eastern Europe are worried President Biden isn't willing to fight hard to stop the Russia-Germany gas pipeline Nord Stream 2 — one of Vladimir Putin's core priorities.Why it matters: The fight is the first significant test of whether Biden's tough rhetoric against the Russian leader will be matched by action. Russian opponents fear Biden doesn't want to antagonize Angela Merkel and won't inflict serious costs on the Germans.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The big picture: The completion of Nord Stream 2 would be a huge geopolitical win for Putin and give him substantial new leverage in Europe. Russia has cut off natural gas supplies to Ukraine as retribution in disputes.Bypassing Ukraine with a direct pipeline to Germany helps Russia advance its goal of isolating its former client state, now a struggling democracy, from Western Europe.Russian gas currently has to pass through Ukraine on its way to Europe.The pipeline is more than 90% complete and could be finished by the summer without a major intervention to stop it.Driving the news: Until now, messages of concern have been conveyed to the Americans privately. But on Monday, a source close to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told Axios: "The Ukrainians are a bit disappointed that President Biden did not commit during the Munich [Security] Conference to use every tool in his power to stop Nord Stream 2." "But it is not too late," the source close to Zelensky added, "for the U.S. to take decisive action, and the Ukrainians are hopeful the Biden administration will do so."The comments follow an unusual joint public statement Monday from the Polish and Ukrainian governments.The Polish and Ukrainian foreign ministers co-authored an op-ed in Politico Europe urging Biden to follow the lead of the U.S. Congress and do everything in his power to block the pipeline."We call on U.S. President Joe Biden to use all means at his disposal to prevent the project from completion," the ministers wrote.State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement: "The Biden administration is committed to using all available tools to counter Russian malign influence and to support transatlantic energy security goals."Price added: "We have been clear that companies risk sanctions if they are involved in the Nord Stream 2 project. We continue to examine entities involved in potentially sanctionable activity."Behind the scenes: On Friday, the State Department submitted a mandatory report to Congress that was supposed to list all the vessels involved in Nord Stream 2 construction, as well as any insurance firms or other companies involved in the pipeline.The report didn't name any new companies that would be a target for U.S. sanctions, according to the Wall Street Journal and confirmed to Axios by a source who's read the report, which has not been publicly released.Sen. Jim Risch of Idaho, the top Republican on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, condemned the report as weak and incomplete. "Maritime tracking information makes it clear that ships not covered in today's report are currently active in supporting Nord Stream 2 construction," Risch said in a statement. He demanded an "immediate explanation" from the Biden administration.Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.) also said the Biden administration must do more to stop the pipeline and that she looked forward to being briefed on "additional measures."Between the lines: America's partners in Eastern and central Europe want Biden to make clear he's willing to do whatever it takes to stop the pipeline from being completed.This would include sanctioning the entire construction fleet and signaling a willingness to sanction the German utility companies that would be receiving the Russian energy.President Trump even leveled trade threats at Merkel as part of his hardline tactics to stop Nord Stream 2.Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also cleared the path for a wider range of sanctions, saying last summer he was sounding "a clear warning to companies aiding and abetting Russia's malign-influence projects it will not be tolerated. ...Get out now, or risk the consequences." Construction on Nord Stream 2 halted during the Trump presidency.While Team Biden has said the pipeline is a "bad deal" and that they want to stop it, the administration done little so far to suggest it's willing to lean into the fight.The Russians seem to have taken notice. Major construction on Nord Stream 2 resumed after Biden took office.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Commodities hit 8-year high as market divergence continues

    Data: FactSet; Chart: Axios VisualsTech stocks suffered some big losses on Monday, as the specter of higher U.S. borrowing costs continued to weigh on their share prices, while bullish vaccine expectations helped make the Dow the only major U.S. index to end in the green.What happened: The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield rose to 1.37%, a fresh one-year high, showing investors remain bullish on the economy and a recovery in inflation.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeYields on the 10-year have risen by around 26 basis points since the start of the month and are on track for their largest monthly gain in three years.That's good news for the broader economy, as it shows investors foresee higher growth and rising inflation, but bad news for stocks that have flourished in the negative real-rate environment that has been in place since early in 2020.That's when the Fed unveiled its QE4ever program and announced it would buy an unlimited supply of U.S. government bonds as well as some corporate bonds — buoying tech stocks, especially, to record high prices and extreme valuations.The big picture: Along with the jump in bond yields, oil jumped by nearly 4%, gold and silver rose and commodities rose to their highest in almost eight years, as investors continued to buy assets that will benefit from reduced COVID-19 cases and a growing economy.Between the lines: Despite a 2% decline in Boeing stock after the grounding of 69 of its 777-model jets following the engine failure on a United Airlines flight from Denver on Saturday, U.S. airlines soared with the JETS ETF up 3.5%.Heads up: In another sign of the mood shift in the stock market, Tesla's stock declined again, dropping 8.6% on Monday. The stock is down 14.9% so far in February and has gained just 1.3% year to date.Tesla shares rose 743% in 2020.What's next: Investors will be anxiously awaiting statements from Fed chair Jerome Powell today and tomorrow as he testifies before Congress about monetary policy.Powell and other members of the Fed's rate-setting committee have consistently talked up their desire to see consistently higher U.S. inflation.Now that inflation expectations are moving the price of food, gas, mortgages and other staples of the economy higher, investors are anxious to see if the chairman sticks to his guns.Don't sleep: Despite protestations from Powell that the Fed "isn't even thinking about thinking about thinking about" raising rates, speculators are beginning to price in a Fed rate hike this year.CME Group's FedWatch tool shows Fed fund futures pricing in an 11% chance of a hike by December.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • U.S. consumer confidence improves as COVID-19 cases fall; house prices accelerate

    U.S. consumer confidence increased in February, with households slightly more upbeat about the labor market amid declining new COVID-19 infections and expectations for additional money from the government to help the economy's recovery from the pandemic. The survey from the Conference Board on Tuesday also showed consumers warming up to overseas vacations, though fewer intended to purchase homes, automobiles and other big-ticket items over the next six months. Consumers anticipated higher inflation as well.

  • Powell says economy still needs Fed support, markets not driven by loose money

    Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Tuesday pushed back on suggestions that U.S. central bank support for the economy risked inflating a dangerous asset bubble, insisting the support was still needed and that investors were responding mostly to expectations for a successful recovery. From the anticipated success of coronavirus vaccines to the large stash of savings available for households to spend in coming months, "there are many factors that are contributing to what is happening in markets right now," Powell said in a hearing before the Senate Banking Committee. "Monetary policy I would certainly agree is one of them," but still needs to be deployed to support the economy until it is more fully healed.

  • How To Manage Real Estate Investment Risk With Diversification

    Measuring risk in real estate is difficult for several reasons. First, because there is not a widely accepted risk measurement unit with real estate (unlike stocks and bonds that have standardized metrics), it’s difficult to compare different investment options. Another reason measuring risk is difficult is because macroeconomic events have different impacts on real estate investments depending on the property type and location of the investment. Despite this difficulty, there are actionable steps real estate investors can take to help manage their overall risk. Using Correlation and Diversification The heart of risk management is correlation, or how things move directly or indirectly relative to each other. Choosing investment opportunities that are not directly correlated to each other, whether in property type or geography, can diversify the risk exposures in an investor’s portfolio, thereby potentially reducing overall investment risk. In the context of your real estate investments, it is easy to imagine what could happen if things don’t go as planned with all of your investments concentrated on one real estate market or one real estate property type, which is why we believe it’s important to diversify the investments in your portfolio. This concept was first introduced to the investment world by Nobel Prize winner Harry Markowitz in the 1950s under the Modern Portfolio Theory. He successfully demonstrated how a diversified investment portfolio consisting of investments with very low correlations to each other would have lower volatility than that of its individual components (investments). The main purpose of diversification is not to eliminate risk but manage (reduce) it. It’s a strategy that can also be applied by real estate investors. Take, for example, the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic. On the surface, some might say the pandemic affected all kinds of real estate, but when looking more closely at how it affected different property types and geographies, the impacts were not uniform. The Different Effects of Macroeconomic Events When evaluating commercial real estate options like office buildings, apartments, retail centers, warehouse facilities, medical offices, data centers, cell towers, and hotels, each of these investment types was affected differently by the current health and economic crisis. For example, hotel occupancy has decreased since the beginning of the pandemic as more people stayed at home and restricted their travel, but cell towers and data centers saw an increased need as more people began to work from home. Retail centers may have been adversely affected as online sales became more popular during the lockdowns around the country, but demand for warehouse distribution centers, which was already strong pre-pandemic, surged as online retailers like Amazon continue to need and demand space to store and ship inventory. While no one is able to predict when such a massive macroeconomic event will happen, a diversified real estate portfolio can provide better balance for investors. If an investor’s portfolio had different property types represented, even if some of your investments suffered a hit during the pandemic (hotels), some better-performing assets (distribution centers) could provide enough return to offset those losses – or hopefully offer a positive return. How to Find Diversity in Real Estate Diversification within a sector may initially sound like something not easy to achieve. Investment options can be expensive, and sometimes difficult to access. Fortunately, real estate investors can diversify by property type, geography, and strategy, and different investment options are making it easier for investors to access these institutional property types. Historically speaking, it was not always easy for real estate investors. Wealthy investors certainly have the means to acquire real estate directly and can diversify by geography and asset type. While the ability to invest directly in large commercial property options in different markets might be appealing, investors will be on the hook for everything, including managing, financing, and leasing their individual property. Many people, for obvious reasons, don’t want to deal with all the headaches of direct property ownership or don’t have the funds necessary to invest in institutional-grade properties on their own. For investors looking for alternatives, there are plenty of options in private and public real estate markets. Some of the widely used structures include real estate funds (typically in the form of an LLC or Limited Partnership), Delaware Statutory Trusts (DSTs), or Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs). Some real estate can be accessed in public markets through publicly-traded REITs, which trade on exchanges similar to stocks. REITs Publicly-traded REITs have many potential advantages, including providing exposure to nearly every major property type, daily liquidity, and quarterly dividends. However, the exchange-traded benefits of a publicly-traded REIT can also be a potential drawback, exposing investors to daily pricing volatility. Additionally, publicly-traded REITs may be more correlated to the stock market than their private real estate counterparts. This reduces the lack of correlation benefit between real estate investments and public equities (stocks). Statistically speaking, private real estate options like DSTs or private funds, have a lower correlation to the broader stock market, resulting in a potentially greater diversification benefit. Even so, investors should consider the (lack of) correlation benefits compared to investment liquidity. LLCs or Limited Partnerships In private markets, investors can form an LLC or limited partnership to invest in real estate funds that are professionally managed. This structure will allow you to be part of a bigger pool of capital to acquire income-producing properties, providing access to properties investors likely cannot access on their own. Most of the time, your status will be a limited partner in this type of structure, while the sponsor or general partner will be managing the fund. This allows investors the chance to own investment properties without the headache of direct property ownership. DSTs DSTs are another private real estate investment vehicle that offers investors fractional ownership of commercial real estate. Similar to real estate funds, a DST investor’s equity is pooled and used to invest in a variety of different asset types across the nation. By investing in a DST, you are able to diversify your asset type according to geography and property type, reducing correlation and managing overall risk. Additionally, DSTs may have certain tax advantages, such as the ability to conduct 1031 exchanges into and out of the investment. While this investment structure helps with risk management, DSTs are considered illiquid, which is something to consider when evaluating investment goals. Risk can seem like a big, complex concept to understand when it comes to real estate investment options. However, it can be managed. When performing research and due diligence on the investment options you have available, break down the options according to property type, geography, and correlation between assets to help determine what the best options are for you and your goals. Full disclosure. The information provided here is not investment, tax or financial advice. You should consult with a licensed professional for advice concerning your specific situation. There is no guarantee that companies that can issue dividends will declare, continue to pay, or increase dividends. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaBMO Says Starbucks Is A 'Reopening Beneficiary,' Upgrades To OutperformSoleno Therapeutics, Vanderbilt University In Research Pact For K(ATP) Channel Activators© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Analysis: Fed's Powell set table for Biden economy, but will he stay for dessert?

    Over the past year Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has engineered the largest economic rescue in U.S. history, thrown a controversial lifeline to companies hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic and steered a sweeping labor-friendly revamp of monetary policy that any presidential administration would welcome. Is it enough to earn the 68-year-old former investment banker four more years as the head of the U.S. central bank?That question will get increased attention during this, the final year of Powell's term, and the conversation may start as early as this week when the Fed chief delivers his semi-annual update on the economy in two hearings before Congress. The testimony before the Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday and House of Representatives Financial Services Committee on Wednesday will be Powell's first since President Joe Biden and his fellow Democrats took control of the White House and Capitol Hill.

  • Income Investors Should Know That Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

    Cooper Tire & Rubber Company ( NYSE:CTB ) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 3 days. You can purchase shares...

  • Bill Gates On Investing In Bitcoin: 'If You Have Less Money Than Elon, You Should Probably Watch Out'

    Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT) co-founder Bill Gates is not bullish on Bitcoin (BTC) and is cautioning others to reconsider such investments — unless they have more money than Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk. What Happened: Gates told Bloomberg on Monday that he isn’t worried about Musk’s Bitcoin randomly going up or down. “Elon has tons of money and he is very sophisticated,” the tech entrepreneur said, adding that he is more concerned about people getting into such manias who don’t have as much money to spare. “If you have less money than Elon, you should probably watch out,” Gates told Bloomberg. See also: How To Buy Microsoft Stock The philanthropist explained that he is not keen on Bitcoin, primarily because of the amount of electricity it consumes and the promotion of irreversible anonymous transactions. and that he is more enthusiastic about digital currencies. “Digital money is a good thing,” Gates said, claiming the difference lies in terms of being regulatory-compliant and still giving the convenience and low-cost associated with cryptocurrency transactions. Why It Matters: Gates told CNBC last week that he was “neutral” on Bitcoin and acknowledged the cryptocurrency’s role in bringing down transaction costs. Gates also showered praises on Musk in a New York Times podcast, dubbing the entrepreneur's work with Tesla "one of the greatest contributions to climate change anyone’s ever made." Musk has been increasingly tweeting about cryptocurrencies this year, in particular, the joke cryptocurrency Dogecoin (DOGE). The Tesla CEO’s tweets often move markets and several people, including those in the cryptocurrency community, have expressed concern over such statements from the world’s second-richest person. The electric vehicle maker also announced a $1.5 billion investment in Bitcoin this month, but Musk said the move wasn’t "directly reflective of my opinion.” Price Action: Bitcoin traded 14.3% lower at $47.906.71 at press time on Tuesday. Tesla shares are down 3.8% in the pre-market session at $687. Read Next: Elon Musk Lost B In A Single Day And The Cause Could Be One Of His Own Tweets Photo courtesy of World Economic Forum via Wikimedia See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWhy BinanceCoin, PancakeSwap Cryptos Are Skyrocketing TodayEthereum, Other Altcoins Outperform Bitcoin, As Apex Crypto Finds Footing Above ,000© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • 2 Reasons Pfizer's COVID Vaccine Prospects Just Got Even Better

    It's the exact opposite of Murphy's law (the name is "Murphy" spelled backward). Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) seems to be experiencing the effects of Yhprum's law with the COVID-19 vaccine it developed and marketed with BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX). Pfizer and BioNTech have delivered nothing but good news for their COVID-19 vaccine Comirnaty (BNT162b2) so far.

  • How you can lose your $1,400 stimulus check by filing taxes early

    It's true: Getting your tax return in quickly could put your relief money at risk.

  • U.S. House budget panel approves $1.9 trillion COVID-19 aid bill

    The U.S. House of Representatives Budget Committee on Monday approved legislation with $1.9 trillion in new coronavirus relief, advancing a top priority of President Joe Biden toward a full House vote on passage expected later this week. The sweeping legislation is intended to stimulate the U.S. economy and carry out Biden’s proposals to provide additional money for COVID-19 vaccines and other medical equipment. "We must act swiftly to put an end to this pandemic and to stem the suffering felt by so many millions," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a statement.

  • We put our extravagant neighbors in touch with our financial adviser. They called her ‘lousy.’ So how come WE are the ones who retired early?

    THE MONEYIST Dear Quentin, I read the letter sent to you from the four husband-and-wife friends about how their different savings strategies and a shared financial adviser came between them. It is similar to my own situation, except we were the ones recommending our wealthy neighbors consult with our financial adviser.

  • I’m 28, have zero debt, a 401(k), Roth IRA and $45K in the bank. Should I save for a home or buy a Tesla Model 3?

    With the Green Act possibly on the horizon again, the Model 3 has been a temptation, especially with all the extra bonus incentives my state offers. The Moneyist: ‘Warren Buffett and Harry Potter couldn’t get those two retired early’: Our spendthrift neighbors said our adviser was ‘lousy.’

  • Why Churchill Capital IV Stock Dropped After Finally Confirming Its Merger With Lucid Motors

    For several weeks, rumors swirled that Churchill Capital IV (NYSE: CCIV) was preparing to merge with Lucid Motors. Lucid, one of the hottest electric vehicle (EV) start-ups, is about to begin delivering its luxury sedan, the Lucid Air, within a few months. At long last, the companies confirmed the deal last night, announcing that Churchill Capital IV and Lucid Motors have entered into a definitive merger agreement.

  • Stimulus Check Update: House to Vote on $1,400 Direct Payments This Week

    Waiting for news on the $1,400 stimulus direct payments? Lawmakers will vote on the stimulus checks and other important package provisions this week.

  • Warren Buffett Just Bought These 2 Dirt-Cheap Stocks. Should You?

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) submitted its 13F-HR regulatory filing to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) last week. Its activity featured new positions in four stocks and adding to positions in six stocks, including AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) and Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY). Buffett just bought these two dirt-cheap stocks.

  • Cathie Wood Couldn't Stop Buying These 3 Stocks for ARK Invest Last Week

    The hottest person in the usually quiet world of exchange-traded funds  is Cathie Wood. Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) was a big buy from Wood last week. The big Feb. 18 buy came immediately after Palantir reported its quarterly financials, which sent the stock sharply lower and gave Wood a bargain entry point.

  • How Long $1 Million in Retirement Lasts in 50 US Cities

    If you had $1 million saved for retirement, you'd be set, right? Let's do the math. The average retirement age is about 62 for women and nearly 65 for men, and the average life expectancy in the...