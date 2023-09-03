Treasury to ‘spend whatever it takes’ to fix crumbling schools

Jeremy Hunt told Sky News’ Trevor Phillips that the Government was doing all it can to make schools safer for children - Zara Farrar/HM Treasury

Jeremy Hunt has pledged to “spend what it takes” to deal with the scandal of crumbling concrete in England’s schools.

The Chancellor said that the Treasury would release whatever money was necessary to ensure that “children can go to school safely”.

He denied that any return to closed schools would be anything like lockdown because most buildings would only be partially closed and for a short period.

It followed the revelation that more than 100 schools may have to delay their opening after the summer holidays because of the presence of reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC).

The Treasury said that the repairs will be paid for through unallocated funds for schools in exciting departmental budgets.

Speaking on the BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg, Mr Hunt said: “I understand the frustrations, but what I would say to every one of those families is that we acted fast when the problem first arose.

“But what happened in the summer months was that buildings which had been checked and classified as safe, the view changed and we received advice that it might not be so. The Education Secretary acted immediately.”

He added: “What I want to say as Chancellor to parents is that we will spend what it takes to sort out this problem as quickly as possible. We will spend what it takes to ensure children can go to school safely.”

“We won’t take risks because this is too important, and children’s safety is our number one priority.”

Asked on Sky News’ Sunday Morning with Trevor Phillips whether parents could be confident their child would be safe, Mr Hunt said: “We are doing everything we can to make sure that is the case. We can absolutely promise that the Government will take action immediately when we know there is any kind of risk.”

He added: “We have 22,000 schools in the country and there has been since that incident a huge programme going through this RAAC/asbestos issue because we want to be absolutely sure that every child is safe.

“And we have then made sure as soon as we have information of any risk that something is done to mitigate that risk.”

