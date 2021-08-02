Treasury Starts Additional Steps to Avoid Debt-Limit Breach

Katia Dmitrieva
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The Treasury Department began using additional special measures to avoid U.S. default, after the debt limit was reinstated Sunday following a two-year suspension.

The department is pausing new investments in several federal employee retirement and benefit funds, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Monday in a letter to Congress. Previous secretaries have taken similar action during prior episodes over the limit, Yellen wrote.

Unless Congress raises or suspends the debt ceiling again, the U.S. may be headed toward default as early as October. Treasury used its first special measure on Friday to avoid breaching the limit by halting the sale of certain state and local bonds.

Read more: Debt-Limit Deadline Leaves Democrats Weighing Options for Fix

“I respectfully urge Congress to protect the full faith and credit of the United States by acting as soon as possible,” Yellen said in the document. She also reiterated an assertion from a July 23 letter that it’s uncertain this year how long the extraordinary measures would last, given the effects of Covid-19 on the economy.

Democrats have yet to propose a plan for tackling the debt limit prior to Treasury running out of cash to pay its obligations. Lawmakers are set to leave Washington for their August recess in the coming days, and won’t return to Washington until September.

As a result, Treasury will need to curtail borrowing in coming months to preserve cash.

Steps taken Monday by Treasury include suspending additional investments in the Civil Service Retirement and Disability Fund, Postal Service Retiree Health Benefits Fund and a fund within the Federal Employees’ Retirement System. Treasury noted that government retirees and employees will be unaffected.

One other tool available to the Treasury to conserve headroom is to suspend the daily reinvestment of securities held by the Exchange Stabilization Fund. Treasury said in 2019 that such an action would free up about $22 billion.

(Updates with letter details starting in fourth paragraph.)

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Treasury Department's borrowing plans assume debt-limit deal

    The Treasury Department has unveiled plans to borrow $673 billion in the current quarter while employing emergency measures to keep the government from an unprecedented default on the national debt. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Monday announced a new round of measures to keep the government under the newly established debt limit, including halting investments in some pension funds for government workers.

  • U.S. Treasury suspends government retirement, health fund payments as debt limit resets

    U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Monday took additional steps to preserve the federal government's borrowing capacity under a reinstated debt limit, suspending some investments in government employee retirement and health benefits funds. In a letter to House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other congressional leaders, Yellen said she was suspending investments in the Civil Service Retirement and Disability Fund and the Postal Service Retiree Health Benefits Fund that are not immediately required to pay beneficiaries.

  • U.S. Debt Ceiling Suspension Ends, Congress Unclear on Next Step

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. debt ceiling officially became operative again on Sunday after a two-year suspension, with lawmakers in Washington yet to outline how they’ll avoid a potential default later this year.The debt limit -- the total amount that the federal government is authorized to borrow -- was set at $22 trillion in 2019. It will adjust to the current level of debt -- which had risen to $28.5 trillion as of the end of June -- when the suspension ends, putting pressure on Congress to find

  • Treasury taking extra measures to stave off default, Yellen tells Congress

    Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told congressional leaders on Monday her department has begun taking extra steps to avoid default after a suspension of the debt limit ended over the weekend. In a letter, Yellen once again urged Congress to act "as soon as possible" on the borrowing limit. The Congressional Budget Office has estimated the Treasury could run out of cash to pay bills in October or November absent a debt-limit increase. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has suggested no Republi

  • Crypto sector sees outflows for fourth week in a row, CoinShares data shows

    Cryptocurrency investment products and funds posted outflows for a fourth consecutive week, the bulk of which came from bitcoin products, which also experienced its fourth straight weekly outflow, data from digital asset manager CoinShares showed on Monday. Crypto outflows hit $19.5 million in the week ended July 30, with bitcoin reaching $19.7 million in outflows. Other crypto and digital investment products such as Ripple and Polka Dot, however, did show minor inflows for the week.

  • GBP/JPY Price Forecast – British Pound Continues to Look Threatened

    The British pound has initially tried to rally during the course of the session on Monday, only to give up early gains and break down again.

  • China clampdown concerns spurred record ADR trading

    Market turbulence caused by Beijing's clampdowns on its tech, education and property sectors drove trading in U.S.-listed Chinese stocks to a record high in dollar terms last month, data shows. The concerns triggered the biggest monthly fall in China-linked American Depository Receipts or ADRs, as they are known, since the height of the 2008 global financial crisis, but the knock-on effect was a huge spike in trading. OTC Markets Group, whose platforms are widely used to trade ADRs of firms like Tencent and Alibaba, provided figures to Reuters showing that average daily volumes soared to 43,776, which was a record $2.14 million in value terms.

  • Missouri health workers battle misinformation among the unvaccinated

    Hospitalizations in the state have jumped 168% in the last two months, and behind those numbers is both a resistance to the COVID vaccine and a lot of people with regrets.

  • Kathy Griffin Out Of Surgery And “Resting” After Disclosing Lung Cancer Diagnosis – Update

    UPDATE Kathy Griffin is out of surgery and in recovery, Deadline has confirmed. The comic revealed earlier today that she had been diagnosed with lung cancer and would undergo surgery to have half of her left lung removed. A spokesperson for Griffin said the surgery “went well and as planned. Kathy is now in recovery and […]

  • Could the Delta variant disrupt the Fed's taper talks?

    Concerns are building that the Delta variant could further hold back the over 6 million Americans still sidelined from work compared to pre-pandemic levels.

  • California Golden State Stimulus

    California has signed the Golden State Stimulus, including $600 to $1200 cash payments to eligible residents. Learn more with this helpful guide.

  • Chinese pop star Anthony Wong was charged for corrupt conduct by performing at a political rally in Hong Kong

    The anti-corruption said he provided entertainment with the intent of "inducing" another person to vote, and could face up to 7 years in prison.

  • CORRECTED-US STOCKS-S&P 500 edges down on virus woes, slowing economy

    The S&P 500 Index closed slightly lower on Monday after erasing early gains as worries about the Delta variant of the coronavirus and a slowing U.S. economy overshadowed optimism around more fiscal stimulus and a strong second-quarter earnings season. Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said on CNBC late in the session that the Fed could start to reduce its support for the economy by October if the next two monthly jobs reports each show employment rising by 800,000 to 1 million, as he expects. He also suggested the Fed could announce in September it would start to reduce its monthly bond purchases, which could lift yields again - not the best news for the stock market.

  • Trump to object to release of tax returns - lawyer

    Former U.S. President Donald Trump will challenge a recent U.S. Justice Department order that his tax returns should be turned over to a House of Representatives committee, one of his personal lawyers signaled on Monday. "There is no evidence of any wrongdoing here and I object to the release of the returns not only on behalf of my client but on behalf of all future holders of the Office of the President of the United States," said Trump lawyer Ronald Fischetti in a statement. "This politicization and harassment of Mr. Trump is uncalled for and outrageous," Fischetti said, adding that he had "never seen anything like this" in his career as a lawyer.

  • Want to make Jim Jordan sing about the Capitol attack? Ask Jefferson Davis

    The Ohio Republican admits he spoke to Trump the day the Confederate flag flew in Congress. Aptly, the investigation of John Brown’s raid sets precedent for what must happen nextWhat did Jim Jordan know about the insurrection and when? Jim Jordan listens as Kevin McCarthy speaks to reporters at the US Capitol. Photograph: Shawn Thew/EPA The House select committee on the 6 January insurrection at the Capitol, according to chairman Bennie Thompson, should “not be reluctant” to include on its witne

  • Ex-RNC Chair Michael Steele Blasts Jim Jordan On His Jan. 6 Trump Amnesia

    "You're a grown-ass man," Steele addressed Jordan, who claims he can't recall when he spoke to Donald Trump Jan. 6. "Stop acting like a 10-year-old."

  • As Florida COVID Cases Spike, Miami Beach Mayor Says Gov. Ron DeSantis is Leading State 'Off a Cliff'

    "I'm the mayor of a hospitality town, I think most people coming here would rather be in a place that they feel safer than a place that they feel like they may be getting, you know, the virus," Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber told CNN

  • How South Korea's migrant wives are breaking the glass ceiling

    Many arrived not knowing the language, but are now carving out a significant place in society.

  • Letters to the Editor: Bring back the Fairness Doctrine to save American democracy

    Since the federal government got rid of the Fairness Doctrine in 1987, extremist elements have flourished in media, leading to the current crisis in American democracy.

  • Mark Meadows Says He's Meeting With Trump And Shadow 'Cabinet Members' On 'Real Plans'

    The former White House chief of staff is working on strategy at Bedminister with the man he calls "the president."