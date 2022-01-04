Treasury Traders Are Betting Omicron Will Add to Inflation Spike

Masaki Kondo
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Treasury traders are betting the rapid spread of the omicron variant will increase inflationary pressures in the U.S. economy, rather than weaken them.

Most Read from Bloomberg

U.S. 10-year break-even rates -- which are market estimates for the average rate of inflation over the next decade -- climbed to as high as 2.65% on Tuesday, the most since November, and up from as low as 2.36% on Dec. 14. The extra yield on Treasury 10-year notes over two-year securities also jumped, indicating the bias may be switching back to a steeper yield curve.

The U.S. announced a new daily record of more than 1 million virus cases on Monday, further damping optimism that supply chains will return to normalcy in the near future. The annual U.S. inflation rate has climbed for three straight months to reach a four-decade high of 6.8% in November.

“Inflation continues to be the major theme of the market given life with the coronavirus,” said Makoto Noji, chief currency and foreign bond strategist at SMBC Nikko Securities Inc. in Tokyo. There is speculation that “the widening spread of the virus will lead to a decline in labor participation and supply constraints,” he wrote in a research note.

Overnight-index swaps are now suggesting the Federal Reserve will start to raise its policy rate as soon as May, earlier than the July liftoff projected a month ago.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 'Evergrande return our money!' Investors protest at office of Chinese developer

    Investors in financial products issued by China Evergrande Group protested outside the cash-strapped company's offices in Guangzhou on Tuesday, with many worried that their returns would be sacrificed to keep real estate projects afloat. Members of the crowd of roughly 100 people shouted "Evergrande, return our money!", reprising a chant used by disgruntled investors and suppliers last autumn as the deterioration in its financial position became apparent. On Friday, Evergrande announced a dial-back of plans to repay investors in its wealth management products, announcing that each could expect 8,000 yuan ($1,256) per month in principal payment for three months starting in January, irrespective of when their investment matures.

  • U.S. Stocks Start 2022 at Record; Treasuries Fall: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. equities climbed to a record while Treasuries extended losses as traders braced for the start of a potentially volatile year and three expected rate hikes from the Federal Reserve.Most Read from BloombergOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightPolice Pinpoint Starting Point of Historic Colorado WildfireIvanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr. Subpoenaed in Asset ProbeU.S. Catches Kremlin Insider Who May Have Secrets of 2016 HackProperty Stocks Sink After Demolitio

  • Yen Suddenly Slumps to Five-Year Low as Treasury Yields Spike

    (Bloomberg) -- The yen dropped to its weakest level against the dollar in five years, as global growth optimism triggered a spike in U.S. Treasury yields and undermined the appeal of haven assets. Most Read from BloombergOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightPolice Pinpoint Starting Point of Historic Colorado WildfireIvanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr. Subpoenaed in Asset ProbeU.S. Catches Kremlin Insider Who May Have Secrets of 2016 HackProperty Stocks Sink After Demolition O

  • 10 Energy Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Bruce Kovner’s Caxton Associates

    In this article, we discuss 10 energy stocks to buy according to billionaire Bruce Kovner’s Caxton Associates. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Energy Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Bruce Kovner’s Caxton Associates. Bruce Kovner is a billionaire American investor who founded Caxton Associates in […]

  • The rise and fall of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes

    A U.S. jury on Monday found Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes guilty of conspiring to defraud investors in the blood testing startup, convicting her on four of 11 counts. Holmes, 37, was accused of defrauding investors and patients with her claims of revolutionizing lab testing with a machine that used a single drop of blood. Holmes rose to Silicon Valley fame after founding Theranos in 2003.

  • Want to be Uncle Sam's Landlord? Earn up to 8.7% yield with these REITs that rent to the US government

    We all pay taxes, so why not get some money back?

  • Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Jump Over 70%, Says Oppenheimer

    As 2022 has now kicked into action, we should take a moment to understand current conditions. Yes, corona is still with us. The Omicron variant is spreading faster than others – but it is also less dangerous, and that brings the very real possibility that the true danger of the pandemic is receding. And yes, inflation is high – but the US Federal Reserve has rate hike in the pipeline, the traditional curative for high inflation. There’s a sense that inflation can be brought back down in 2022, if

  • 4 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Amid Strong Industry Growth

    Here we discuss four semiconductor stocks - ON Semiconductor (ON), Microchip (MCHP), Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and MACOM (MTSI) - that are well-poised to benefit from strong chip demand.

  • Here's an Unstoppable Metaverse Stock That Could Double in 2022

    Metaverse mania is sweeping the land. OK, that might be something of a stretch. But it's definitely true that investors' interest in the metaverse has soared in recent months. You can probably thank Mark Zuckerberg.

  • Want a 90% to 236% Return? Try These Growth Stocks, Says Wall Street

    History suggests the market won't be as strong in 2022 as it was in 2021, but that doesn't mean there won't be big opportunities.

  • Stock picking in 2022? Goldman Sachs says these are the companies that should be on your radar.

    Look for companies that have high growth and high margins, and avoid those with high exposure to wage inflation. That's the playbook for 2022, says Goldman Sachs.

  • These 12 ‘Dividend Aristocrat’ stocks have been the best income compounders over 5 years

    Faithful investors in companies that have raised payouts rapidly, including Target and McDonald's, have been rewarded with excellent stock performance.

  • Morgan Stanley Says Time Ripe for ‘Bottom Fishing’ Stock Losers

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. stock investors can “add some more spice” to their choices as a new year begins and the pressure of keeping up with indexes eases, according to Morgan Stanley strategists. Most Read from BloombergPolice Pinpoint Starting Point of Historic Colorado WildfireIvanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr. Subpoenaed in Asset ProbeProperty Stocks Sink After Demolition Order: Evergrande UpdateU.S. Catches Kremlin Insider Who May Have Secrets of 2016 HackThe Next Video Game From BioShock’s Creator

  • Forget Bitcoin: I'm Buying This Under-the-Radar REIT

    This real estate investment trust offers similar benefits to investing in Bitcoin, with less volatility.

  • 22 Stocks That Could Double Your Money in 2022

    Despite the tumult of the continuing pandemic, Wall Street had itself another fine year. According to the company, global digital ad spend should average a 10% annual increase between 2019 and 2024 as people shift their content consumption habits.

  • My Top 5 Dividend Stocks to Buy for 2022

    Are you looking for passive income? Ring in 2022 with blue chip stocks that pay you for holding them.

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks I Can't Wait to Buy in 2022

    Fiverr is a global marketplace that connects freelancers with businesses seeking digital services like graphic design, digital marketing, and video. Freelancing is already a massive market, as U.S. freelancer income alone is above $815 billion. In Fiverr's estimate, its addressable market opportunity is over $115 billion and growing.

  • Conservative Stock Portfolio: 10 Best Stocks To Buy

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best conservative stocks to buy. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the Conservative Stock Portfolio: 5 Best Stocks To Buy. Analysts have been revising their economic forecasts for the beginning of 2022 as growth expectations take a major hit due […]

  • Rick Rule: Your cash savings will be crucial during a 'dramatic reckoning' — here's how to crash-proof your portfolio for 2022

    Protecting your portfolio is simpler than you think.

  • China Evergrande gets building demolition order; share trading halted

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Cash-strapped property developer China Evergrande Group said on Monday it had been ordered to demolish 39 under-construction residential buildings on the resort island of Hainan, as its shares were suspended from trading. Evergrande is struggling to repay more than $300 billion in liabilities https://www.reuters.com/business/what-analysts-have-say-about-evergrande-default-risks-rise-2021-09-21, including nearly $20 billion of offshore bonds deemed in cross-default by ratings agencies last month after it missed payments. Once China's top-selling developer and now at the heart of an unprecedented liquidity squeeze in the property sector, Evergrande has been scrambling to raise cash by selling assets and shares to repay suppliers and creditors.