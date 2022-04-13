Treasury Traders Pare Bets on Fed Hikes as Two-Year Yield Falls

(Bloomberg) -- Traders are dialing back aggressive bets on how far the Federal Reserve will go in its inflation-fighting campaign, spurring big moves across the front-end of the U.S. bond market.

Expectations that consumer price pressures may have peaked after data releases this week have triggered a near 20 basis-point decline in two-year Treasury yields since Monday, with large block trades seen in securities acutely sensitive to shifts in interest-rate policy.

That, coupled with selling pressure on longer-dated Treasuries amid auctions, steepened the yield curve by widening the gap between long and short-term rates. That’s a pronounced shift from the recession-flashing inversion seen earlier in the month, when 30-year yields slipped below those on 2-year notes.

“The regime shift narrative to higher rates has been exhausted and the terminal rate might be lower than previously thought,” said Ian Lyngen, head of interest rate strategy at BMO Capital Markets.

Read more: Big Short in Front-End Treasuries Axed, Sending Yields Tumbling

The consumer price index for March showed a modest moderation in core prices that may suggest a peak in broader inflation pressure. In the wake of the data, the swaps market has cut nearly a full quarter-point rate hike from its pricing from now until December meeting. Derivatives traders are pricing in around 2 percentage points of additional hikes into the December meeting, down from 2.2 percentage points at Monday’s close.

The shift in sentiment has also been spurred by technical factors, with money managers taking profits on curve-flattening wagers, one of the hottest trades on Wall Street this year.

In Wednesday early-afternoon trading, the two-year note was down almost 8 basis points to 2.33%, the five-year note dipped 6 basis points to 2.63%, while the 10-year was 5 basis points lower at 2.67%.

The 30-year yield, which rose slightly after soft demand for the sale of $20 billion the bonds, slipped back to about 2.79%, down 2 basis points on the day.

With both 10-, and 30-year Treasuries lagging the decline in shorter-dated Treasury benchmarks, the yield curve has dramatically steepened. The gap between two- and 10-year rates stands at 0.35 percentage points, above the 50-day moving average for the first time since October 2021. The curve between two- and 30-year yields was 6 basis points steeper at 0.47 percentage points, after briefly falling below zero at the start of April.

The rally in policy-sensitive yields reflects easing bets on how far the U.S. central bank will tighten policy in the current business cycle, known as the terminal rate.

“We’ve been taking some of the expectations for a terminal rate near 3.25% to inside 3% on the back of the narrative of peak inflation,” said Gregory Faranello, head of U.S. rates trading and strategy for AmeriVet Securities. “The move has been big due to positioning and expectations around the terminal rate are extremely volatile.”

