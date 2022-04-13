Treasury Traders Pare Bets on Fed Hikes as Two-Year Yield Falls

Michael MacKenzie
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Traders are dialing back aggressive bets on how far the Federal Reserve will go in its inflation-fighting campaign, spurring big moves across the front-end of the U.S. bond market.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Expectations that consumer price pressures may have peaked after data releases this week have triggered a near 20 basis-point decline in two-year Treasury yields since Monday, with large block trades seen in securities acutely sensitive to shifts in interest-rate policy.

That, coupled with selling pressure on longer-dated Treasuries amid auctions, steepened the yield curve by widening the gap between long and short-term rates. That’s a pronounced shift from the recession-flashing inversion seen earlier in the month, when 30-year yields slipped below those on 2-year notes.

“The regime shift narrative to higher rates has been exhausted and the terminal rate might be lower than previously thought,” said Ian Lyngen, head of interest rate strategy at BMO Capital Markets.

Read more: Big Short in Front-End Treasuries Axed, Sending Yields Tumbling

The consumer price index for March showed a modest moderation in core prices that may suggest a peak in broader inflation pressure. In the wake of the data, the swaps market has cut nearly a full quarter-point rate hike from its pricing from now until December meeting. Derivatives traders are pricing in around 2 percentage points of additional hikes into the December meeting, down from 2.2 percentage points at Monday’s close.

The shift in sentiment has also been spurred by technical factors, with money managers taking profits on curve-flattening wagers, one of the hottest trades on Wall Street this year.

In Wednesday early-afternoon trading, the two-year note was down almost 8 basis points to 2.33%, the five-year note dipped 6 basis points to 2.63%, while the 10-year was 5 basis points lower at 2.67%.

The 30-year yield, which rose slightly after soft demand for the sale of $20 billion the bonds, slipped back to about 2.79%, down 2 basis points on the day.

With both 10-, and 30-year Treasuries lagging the decline in shorter-dated Treasury benchmarks, the yield curve has dramatically steepened. The gap between two- and 10-year rates stands at 0.35 percentage points, above the 50-day moving average for the first time since October 2021. The curve between two- and 30-year yields was 6 basis points steeper at 0.47 percentage points, after briefly falling below zero at the start of April.

The rally in policy-sensitive yields reflects easing bets on how far the U.S. central bank will tighten policy in the current business cycle, known as the terminal rate.

“We’ve been taking some of the expectations for a terminal rate near 3.25% to inside 3% on the back of the narrative of peak inflation,” said Gregory Faranello, head of U.S. rates trading and strategy for AmeriVet Securities. “The move has been big due to positioning and expectations around the terminal rate are extremely volatile.”

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Global stocks pare gains, bond yields slip on inflation data

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Global equities reversed earlier gains on Tuesday, while U.S. Treasury yields slipped as data showing a jump in U.S. inflation was in line with expectations gave investors some relief. The U.S. consumer price index rose 1.2% last month, the biggest increase in 16-1/2 years and cementing the case for a 50 basis points interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve next month. However, the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield was last down 6.1 basis points to 2.721%, its first decline in eight sessions, as the inflation number had been priced in and also reflecting the market's unease that an aggressive policy response to inflation from the Federal Reserve could undermine economic growth.

  • Microsoft Gets Antitrust Complaints From Aruba, Danish Firms Over Cloud

    (Bloomberg) -- Italian cloud provider Aruba SpA and a group of cloud providers in Denmark are part of a high-profile complaint made against Microsoft Corp. to the European Union’s antitrust watchdog.Most Read from BloombergPutin Says Ukraine Talks ‘at Dead End’, Vows to Pursue WarUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit KyivNYC Names Person of Interest as Subway Shooter Remains at LargeU.S. Pullout of Locked-Down Shanghai Deepens China TensionsJoke No More: Shiba Inu Is Among Fo

  • Tarmac and Align's Concrete Plan to Fight Climate Change

    By Greg Walker

  • Daily Gold News: Wenesday, Apr. 13 – Gold Price Gets Closer to the $2,000 Level Again

    Gold is 0.7% higher this morning, as it is getting closer to the $2,000 level. What about the other precious metals?

  • Chipmakers Argue Inventory Build-Up Signals Increased Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- The accumulation of inventory by chipmakers has usually been a sign of impending doom for the industry. As companies raced to meet demand that built up during the pandemic, they amassed a huge stockpile of chips.Most Read from BloombergPutin Says Ukraine Talks ‘at Dead End’, Vows to Pursue WarUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit KyivNYC Names Person of Interest as Subway Shooter Remains at LargeU.S. Pullout of Locked-Down Shanghai Deepens China TensionsJoke No

  • Burger King Wants a Green Whopper

    The ecological costs of fast food and, in particular, inexpensive meat are well-documented by science. Meat production is responsible for 57% of all greenhouse gas emissions, while each pound of beef made for human consumption impacts the climate at 15 times the rate of an equivalent amount of beans or lentils. McDonald's alone produces 53 million metric tons of carbon a year.

  • Wayfair’s Way Day 2022 sale is nearly here—shop early deals on furniture, rugs, couches and more

    Wayfair's Way Day 2022 sale is a few weeks away and we rounded up everything you need to know to save big on home goods and kitchen essentials today.

  • Junk USD Debt at Key Point, Sunac Falls Again: Evergrande Update

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s offshore high-yield credit market is at a critical juncture as key metrics showed stress reaching record levels in March, with a recent rebound showing signs of fatigue. Most Read from BloombergPutin Says Ukraine Talks ‘at Dead End’, Vows to Pursue WarUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit KyivNYC Names Person of Interest as Subway Shooter Remains at LargeU.S. Pullout of Locked-Down Shanghai Deepens China TensionsJoke No More: Shiba Inu Is Among Four Cry

  • Top Oil Merchant Vitol Will Stop Trading Russian Crude

    (Bloomberg) -- Vitol Group, the world’s top independent oil trader, intends to completely stop trading Russia-origin crude and products by the end of this year. Most Read from BloombergPutin Says Ukraine Talks ‘at Dead End’, Vows to Pursue WarNYC Names Person of Interest as Subway Shooter Remains at LargeUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit KyivU.S. Pullout of Locked-Down Shanghai Deepens China TensionsJoke No More: Shiba Inu Is Among Four Crypto Tokens Listed on RobinhoodVo

  • New Jersey Transit Ridership Grows as Workers Return to the Office

    (Bloomberg) -- New Jersey Transit said rail and bus ridership is continuing to rebound as Covid-19 protocols relax across the state and people return to their offices. Most Read from BloombergPutin Says Ukraine Talks ‘at Dead End’, Vows to Pursue WarUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit KyivNYC Names Person of Interest as Subway Shooter Remains at LargeU.S. Pullout of Locked-Down Shanghai Deepens China TensionsJoke No More: Shiba Inu Is Among Four Crypto Tokens Listed on Robi

  • Central and Eastern Europe: Growth Slows, Inflation Rises From War in Ukraine; ECB, EU Cushion Blow

    The economic impact of Russia’s war in the Ukraine will cut growth rates in half this year across central and eastern Europe and push inflation towards 10%. Extra ECB liquidity and direct EU support soften the economic blow for the region.

  • U.S. mortgage interest rates top 5%, buyers look to lock in rates

    The average contract rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage increased to 5.13% in the week ended April 8 from 4.90% a week earlier. It is up more than 1.5 percentage points since the start of the year as the Federal Reserve has begun to tighten financial conditions to cool demand in the economy amid high inflation. Fed policymakers now anticipate a series of swift interest rate hikes until the end of this year at least as they seek to bring down inflation, after they raised the benchmark overnight lending rate last month for the first time in three years.

  • Analysis-Russian workers face new reality as Ukraine war sanctions sap job prospects

    The phone call telling Oleksandr Kyryliuk he was losing his job came just hours after Russian troops stormed into Ukraine. "On Feb. 24, we all woke up to a new reality," said 33-year-old Kyryliuk, who had worked for the British company since 2018, growing sales of its bottled beers across Russia, Ukraine and neighbouring countries. Ironically, Kyryliuk is Ukrainian, one of millions of people from across the ex-Soviet Union who moved to Moscow to seek work but are now caught up in the aftermath of the Vladimir Putin's invasion.

  • Shipping Slowdown Exposes Vulnerability of U.S. Economic Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- Real economic activity in the U.S. is slowing sharply. This is showing up in lower demand for new trucks and autos, and a tailing off in freight volumes, leaving transport stocks facing more downside.Most Read from BloombergPutin Says Ukraine Talks ‘at Dead End’, Vows to Pursue WarUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit KyivNYC Names Person of Interest as Subway Shooter Remains at LargeU.S. Pullout of Locked-Down Shanghai Deepens China TensionsJoke No More: Shiba

  • BlackRock Sees $114 Billion in Net Flows Amid Market Turmoil

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors continued to pour money into BlackRock Inc.’s funds in the first quarter, seemingly undeterred by falling stock prices, surging inflation and war in Europe. Most Read from BloombergPutin Says Ukraine Talks ‘at Dead End’, Vows to Pursue WarUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit KyivNYC Names Person of Interest as Subway Shooter Remains at LargeU.S. Pullout of Locked-Down Shanghai Deepens China TensionsJoke No More: Shiba Inu Is Among Four Crypto Tokens

  • Robinhood adds new crypto tokens to its trading platform

    Robinhood (HOOD) added trading in four new tokens this week, everything spiked then came the sellers.

  • Ukraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit Kyiv

    (Bloomberg) -- The presidents of Poland and the three Baltic states are heading to Kyiv in a show of support that follows the visits of other leaders to the Ukrainian capital, including from Boris Johnson and European Union chiefs.Most Read from BloombergPutin Says Ukraine Talks ‘at Dead End’, Vows to Pursue WarUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit KyivNYC Names Person of Interest as Subway Shooter Remains at LargeU.S. Pullout of Locked-Down Shanghai Deepens China TensionsJok

  • Many parents relying on the Child Tax Credit left the workforce after payments expired

    Employment levels among CTC recipients dropped from 72.4% to 68.3% after the CTC ended in December.

  • BlackRock CEO Stands Firm on ESG Investing

    Larry Fink, who heads the world’s largest asset manager, repeated that the transition to greener energy isn't "a straight line" and has a long horizon.

  • Amazon aims to recruit graduating high school students: Report

    Yahoo Finance's Akiko Fujita and Brian Cheung discuss the social media reaction to a report that Amazon is seeking out high school graduates to work in its warehouses.