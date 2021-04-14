Treasury Traders Seek Moment of Truth From Japan’s Lifers

1 / 4

Treasury Traders Seek Moment of Truth From Japan’s Lifers

Chikako Mogi and Chikafumi Hodo
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- As Japan’s life insurers lay out their annual strategies this month, traders will be looking for the answer to one question -- what do some of the world’s biggest investors plan to do about Treasuries?

With the path of Treasury yields set to determine investments across the financial world, the intentions of a large cohort of the biggest foreign holders of U.S. government debt will be a crucial input. Japanese investors were on track to be net sellers of Treasuries for the sixth year in seven in their fiscal year to March, according to U.S. Treasury data through January. Some predict a return to purchases in 2021.

With combined assets equivalent to $3.6 trillion, and one-quarter of this in foreign securities, even minor shifts in Japanese insurer allocations can impact markets. Furious selling by Japanese funds in February helped fuel the biggest monthly decline in Treasuries since 2016, and with benchmark yields close to their highest in a year, bond investors are keen to know at what levels lifers will become more inclined to buy.

“Life insurers are expected to be aggressive about investing in foreign bonds, and are probably looking for the right timing to buy when markets settle down,” said Hiroshi Yokotani, managing director and portfolio strategist for fixed income and currencies at State Street Global Advisors. “The U.S is seen to be the most attractive destination taking account of hedge costs.”

Life insurers will start announcing their allocation plans for the new fiscal year later this week. Among them are the nation’s leading Nippon Life Insurance Co. and Japan Post, which is also known as Kampo Life.

Treasuries Attraction

After reaching a record closing low of around 0.5% last August, the 10-year Treasury yield has rebounded and traded at just over 1.60% on Wednesday. That increase makes Treasuries relatively more attractive to some of the credit products which have been preferred by Japan’s life insurers in recent years, where spreads have tumbled close to historic lows.

“Credit investment has depressed spreads to historically expensive levels, so investing in Treasuries looks safer in the longer run,” said Akio Kato, general manager of strategic research and investment at Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management. “Abundant cash held by investors will keep money flowing into credit but it’s doubtful if the size will be big.”

Given the recent flattening of the U.S. 10-year/30-year yield curve -- where the spread was about 68 basis points on Wednesday -- lifers may wait until it steepens back toward 100 basis points before buying Treasuries, Kato added.

For State Street’s Yokotani, Treasuries are also more attractive than agency bonds -- such as those of Freddie Mac or Fannie Mae -- which tend to be more volatile when yields are rising.

Hedge Call

Aside from choosing where to invest, Japanese investors also have to decide whether to hedge out their currency risk or not. The yen was the worst-performing Group-of-10 currency in the first quarter of 2021 and is down over 5% against the dollar year-to-date.

Short-term rates pinned at low levels have kept hedging costs near historic lows, providing a favorable environment. Japanese investors currently get a yield of almost 1.3% from a 10-year Treasury note after taking account of hedging costs, compared to just 0.65% for local 30-year government bonds.

“Returns generated from currency-hedged U.S. Treasuries investment could be too attractive to resist,” said Satoshi Nagami, head of the global strategies investment group at Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Co. Japanese investors “wouldn’t be too aggressive early in the new fiscal year, but I don’t think they feel negative about allocating funds into overseas debt this year.”

Life insurers extended a net sale of foreign bonds for a ninth consecutive month in March, the longest ever streak in Ministry of Finance data going back to 2001. That made them a net foreign bond seller for a fiscal year for the first time in seven years.

Still, not everyone is convinced Japan’s investors will rush back into Treasuries given the risk yields could continue to rise -- Masahiko Loo, fixed-income portfolio manager at AllianceBernstein Japan in Tokyo sees credit continuing to attract more interest. But a consensus does seem to have formed on where they will invest.

“This year, Japanese investor strategy will be simple, to focus on the U.S.,” Loo said.

(Adds company names in fifth paragraph)

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • How I built a home gym without spending more than $250 on any exercise machine

    It goes without saying that gyms across the country took a huge hit in 2020 and it may still be several years before some of them fully recover. But as much as I love going to the gym and as much as I'm rooting for small independent gym owners, there's no way I'm going back to the gym anytime soon. Interactive fitness apps are more than enough to motivate me, and they're typically much less expensive than a gym membership. On top of that, I've spent the past year building my own home gym with all the exercise machines I need. No, I didn't spend thousands and thousands of dollars building a home gym. Believe it or not, the figure is actually in the hundreds. How did I pull it off? Simple: Amazon is packed full of well-reviewed home gym gear that costs so much less than you think. Did you know you can get a really good flywheel-style exercise bike for just $181? How about a best-selling mechanical treadmill for only $147? You won't believe the kind of value you can at Amazon if you know where to look. And lucky for you, we're going to show you exactly where to look. Skipping the gym doesn't have to mean skipping workouts. If you think you can't afford a home gym, think again because there are some fantastic deals over at Amazon right now on all sorts of exercise equipment. Instead of paying $50 or $60 each month on a gym membership, why not get your own gear and watch it pay for itself in no time? We gave you two great examples above, but that's just the tip of the iceberg. Other hot home gym deals on Amazon right now include a foldable exercise bike for $160, an electric treadmill for $225, and an elliptical trainer for just $179! There are so many great deals available right now in Amazon's exercise and fitness section, and you'll find five particularly impressive and affordable options down below. Sunny Health & Fitness Stationary Indoor Cycling Bike fully adjustable seat, can be adjusted up/down and forward/back. foam grip handles can be adjusted up/down chain drive provides realistic, smooth and quiet workouts adjustable resistance for variable workout heavy-duty crank and steel frame construction with a 30 lb chromed solid flywheel ProGear 190 Manual Treadmill Steel Frame with powder-coated finish, Wide side rails for safety Oversized belt rollers provide a very smooth and consistent walking experience Incline adjustments feature quick and easy 2 position incline levels of 6 and 10 degrees Longer handles with foam grips provide for walking security and loss of balance TOUNTLETS Folding Electric Treadmill [Healthy exercise]:Supports different running speeds of 1-10KM / H, starting from walking, step by step, variable speed fast running, fast fat burning [Space-saving design]: The treadmill can be carried and folded for easy installation and placement. It can be placed under the bed, under the TV cabinet, vertically in the corner, and on the balcony, without taking up space [Respiratory balanced shock absorption]: The hidden breathing shock absorption column is evenly distributed on the running board and the frame compartment, and you can get a good shock absorption effect no matter you step on any area of the running board [screen operation]: Simplify the main control interface. Highly centralized the complex control interface. Use fewer operations to achieve more functions. Simpler and easier to use Sunny Health & Fitness SF-E905 Elliptical Machine Cross Trainer RESISTANCE: Easily adjust the intensity of your workout with the twist of the precise micro-controller equipped with 8 levels of magnetic resistance. DIGITAL MONITOR WITH PULSE: Follow along with your workout progress on the digital monitor that displays your time, speed, distance, calories, and pulse. MaxKare Folding Magnetic Exercise Bike 【3-IN-1 EXERCISE BIKE with TENSION ROPE】You can convert (turning knob) the stationary bike to upright form which gives you a high-intensity exercise to challenge yourself. Recumbent or semi-recurrent brings you a less strenuous workout. The arm tension resistance bands come with exercise bike stationary, you can train arm muscles and upper body in order to to achieve a balanced and scientific full-body training 【8 LEVELS ADJUSTABLE MAGNETIC RESISTANCE】This magnetic exercise bike is compatible with different workout strengths for not only different aged groups from beginner to professional and different but also different stages of your exercise(warm-up to strenuous training) due to 8 levels of magnetic resistance adjustment. The magnetic wheel differs from a traditional chain wheel, so this exercise bike ensures a smooth and quiet riding experience. Do not worry about your baby waking up! 【LCD DISPLAY & PHONE HOLDER】MaxKare exercise cycle includes phone/Pad mount, you can enjoy favorite entertainment while cycling. Pulse track your heart rate and the digital LCD monitor display the fitness data including the heart rate, time, speed, distance cycled and calories burned clearly. Hence you know if your current amount of exercise is suitable for your health.

  • Warren Buffett’s 15 Biggest Money Mistakes — and What You Can Learn From Them

    Warren Buffett is quite possibly the greatest investor of all time. For decades, the CEO of Berkshire Hathaway — nicknamed the “Oracle of Omaha” — has shown his ability to read...

  • Surprise drop in Japan machinery orders stokes recovery fears

    Japan's core machinery orders unexpectedly fell the most in about a year in February, government data showed, dashing hopes for a pick-up in capital expenditure needed for a private sector-led recovery from the coronavirus-induced slump. The Cabinet Office data on Wednesday showed core orders, a highly volatile data series regarded as an indicator of capital spending in the coming six to nine months, fell 8.5% in February from the previous month. "The sharp fall in machinery orders in February poses downside risks to our view that business investment continued to rise last quarter," said Tom Learmouth, Japan economist at Capital Economics.

  • 3 Gold Stocks to Watch This Summer

    While demand for gold bullion coins is increasing, gold and precious metals markets have remained remarkably flat, but we believe that is all about to change

  • Coinbase reference price set at $250 per share ahead of Nasdaq debut

    Nasdaq on Tuesday set a reference price of $250 per share for Coinbase Global Inc, projecting a value for the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange at $49.19 billion ahead of its landmark stock market debut on Wednesday. The reference price is not an offering price for investors to purchase shares, but rather a benchmark for performance when the stock starts trading the exchange on Wednesday. Coinbase shares are set to start trading under the "COIN" symbol.

  • New U.S. Carbon ETF From BlackRock Makes Biggest-Ever Launch

    BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) lured the maximum cash on record on its first day of trading, pulling in about $1.25 billion in capital. This marks the biggest launch in the ETF industry's three-decade history.

  • Gap, Synchrony Ending Card Partnership After Talks Faltered

    (Bloomberg) -- Gap Inc. and Synchrony Financial are parting ways after they couldn’t reach an agreement to renew their longstanding card partnership.The clothing retailer has decided to shift the portfolio to Barclays Plc beginning in May 2022, it said in a statement Tuesday. Synchrony said in a regulatory filing that it expects to recognize a gain on the sale of the portfolio when it unloads it next April.“Synchrony was unable to reach contractual and economic terms with Gap that made sense for our company and our shareholders,” the Stamford, Connecticut-based firm said in the filing.Synchrony shares dropped 3.7% to $41.55 at 2:34 p.m. in New York, the second-worst performance in the 65-company S&P 500 Financials Index. The lender plans to use about $1 billion of the proceeds from the sale of the portfolio to buy back shares and invest in “higher growth programs,” according to the filing.Gap and Synchrony have offered cards together for more than two decades, and the lender counts the retailer as one of its five largest partners. The portfolio represents about 5% of the bank’s roughly $80 billion in receivables.It’s the second time Synchrony has opted not to renew a partnership with a major retailer after Walmart Inc. shifted its portfolio to Capital One Financial Corp., a move that was first announced in 2018. The decision comes just a few weeks after the lender installed Brian Doubles as its new chief executive officer, replacing its longtime leader, Margaret Keane.“This is a speed bump,” Jon Arfstrom, an analyst at RBC Capital Markets, said in a note to clients. “We do not believe this loss (and Walmart in 2018) are due to any uncompetitive positioning for Synchrony, and we believe it comes down to preferences and negotiations and bottom-line profitability.”Gap, like most of its mall-based peers, has struggled to attract customers during the coronavirus pandemic. “We faced one of the most difficult years in our company’s history,” Chief Executive Officer Sonia Syngal said last month as Gap capped its fiscal year with fourth-quarter sales that fell short of Wall Street’s expectations.What Bloomberg Intelligence Says:“Revenue and earnings from the Gap partnership have been steadily shrinking, so the retailer’s move to Barclays should reduce Synchrony’s costs and shift resources to new, high-potential cards with Venmo and Verizon.”-- David Ritter, BI fintech analystClick here to read the research.Its Banana Republic brand, which primarily sells work clothes, has been particularly weak. One bright spot for the retailer is its Athleta activewear brand, which passed $1 billion in sales in 2020.Gap said the new credit-card program will be a key component of the revamped rewards program it launched in September. Barclays will issue both private label and co-brand credit cards for Gap, with the latter using Mastercard Inc.’s payment network.“With our shared values and focus on inclusion, we look forward to working with Gap Inc. and Barclays to deliver an enhanced card program to their customers,” Linda Kirkpatrick, president of Mastercard’s North America business, said in an emailed statement.It will be Barclays’s first private-label card, and the bank has already begun investing in the systems it will need to provide the program, said Denny Nealon, CEO of the U.S. consumer bank at Barclays. The bank has also recently been investing in data and analytics and other efforts to improve technology.Barclays has been looking to diversify its card partnerships, which have long focused on airlines, cruises and hotel chains. The firm recently debuted a new card with the nonprofit AARP.“We’re absolutely thrilled to join forces with Gap, it’s an iconic American brand, its got a huge customer base,” Nealon said. “We think we can help them drive growth and success.”(Updates with executive commentary beginning in 11th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • ‘Making Japan proud’: Tiger Woods congratulates Hideki Matsuyama for historic Masters win

    Tiger Woods took to Twitter to congratulate Hideki Matsuyama for his history-making Masters win at Augusta National.

  • Food Prices Have Been Surging. Here Are Some Stocks to Play the Trend.

    Agricultural equipment makers and fertilizer companies ought to benefit from food inflation, Jefferies says, adding that stocks of such companies are uncorrelated to other asset classes and less influenced by speculators

  • What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

    Following the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's recommendation on Tuesday to temporarily halt the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after reports of six cases of a rare brain blood clot in women who received the shot in the United States, U.S. government scientists are focusing on whether the specific technology behind the shots may be contributing to the risk. In Europe, health regulators said last week there was a possible link between the AstraZeneca Plc vaccine and 169 cases of a rare brain blood clot. A leading hypothesis appears to be that the vaccines are triggering a rare immune response that could be related to these viral vectors, FDA officials said at a briefing on Tuesday.

  • Trump caught on audio mocking Michelle Obama’s looks to giggling GOP hierarchy at Mar-a-Lago

    Leaked recording from RNC fundraiser reveals ‘uproarious’ laughter from sponsors for ridicule of former first lady

  • ‘Unlike anything we’ve seen in modern history’: Attacks against journalists soar during Black Lives Matter protests

    Arrests of US journalists halfway through 2020 outnumber number of jailed reporters in China in 2019

  • White nationalist website calls Tucker Carlson’s ‘replacement’ rant ‘one of the best things Fox News has ever aired’

    The Fox News host has won the praise of an officially designated hate group after appearing to endorse the racist ‘replacement’ theory

  • Canary Islands hotel offers shelter to migrants in need

    When hotel director Calvin Lucock and restaurant owner Unn Tove Saetran said goodbye to one of the last groups of migrants staying in one of the seaside resorts they manage in Spain’s Canary Islands, the British-Norwegian couple didn’t know when they would have guests again. The Spanish government — struggling to accommodate 23,000 people who disembarked on the islands in 2020 — contracted hundreds of hotel rooms left empty due to the coronavirus travel restrictions. The deal not only helped migrants and asylum-seekers have a place to sleep, it also allowed Lucock to keep most of his hotel staff employed.

  • Internet freaks out over NYPD ‘black mirror’ robot dog, but should we be worried?

    ‘Get ready for terminators soon,’ was one reaction to a Facebook post of Digidog in action

  • Taliban not ready to meet Afghan govt in Turkey as US wants

    A Taliban spokesman said Monday the religious militia won’t attend a peace conference tentatively planned for later this week in Turkey, putting U.S. efforts to get a peace plan anytime soon in jeopardy. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken previously said he wanted to see a peace agreement between Afghanistan’s warring sides finalized at a conference hosted by Turkey and attended by top officials from both the Taliban and the Afghan government. Afghan government, U.S. and Turkish officials had said they intended to begin the conference Friday.

  • Biden tells Putin to de-escalate troop build-up on Ukraine border and invites him to summit

    US president tells Russian counterpart he will not tolerate cyber-incursions or further election interference

  • Biden picks up toy of slain Capitol officer’s daughter during emotional memorial service

    During a memorial service at the US Capitol Rotunda for Officer William Evans, President Joe Biden picked up a toy dropped by the officer’s daughter, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told his family that while “no words are adequate” to address their loss, “we hope it’s a comfort to you that so many now know about your dad and know he’s a hero”. “And that the President of the United States is picking up one of your distractions.” Officer Evans was killed outside the Capitol on 2 April after a driver struck two officers before slamming into a security barrier outside the Capitol, then exited the car with a knife, according to police.

  • Ukraine's leader requests a talk with Putin, gets no answer

    Ukraine's leader has asked for a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin about the Russian troop buildup across his country's border and the escalating tensions in eastern Ukraine, but the request has not been answered so far, his spokeswoman said Monday. The concentration of Russian troops along the frontier comes amid a surge of cease-fire violations in eastern Ukraine, where Russia-baсked separatists and Ukrainian forces have been locked in a conflict since Moscow’s 2014 annexation of Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula. More than 14,000 people have died in fighting in eastern Ukraine and efforts to negotiate a political settlement have stalled.

  • Ted Cruz gets more than $5m in donations despite Cancun scandal

    Senator from Texas hauled in more than $5.3 million in 2021 first quarter