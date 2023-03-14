Treasury Two-Year Yield Rebounds After Biggest Slide in Decades

(Bloomberg) -- Treasury two-year yields rose on Tuesday after plummeting 61 basis points in the previous session, the biggest drop since the Volcker era in the early 1980s.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The yield advanced 15 basis points to 4.13%, its first increase in four days. The latest move comes as traders await US consumer price inflation data on Tuesday for clues on the Federal Reserve’s rate trajectory after the failure of several US banks muddied the outlook for US interest rates.

The series of rate cuts priced into markets might be difficult to materialize when inflation rate remains high, said Hideki Shibata, a senior rates and currencies strategist at Tokai Tokyo Research Institute. “I don’t see a further sharp move down in rates from here but they are unlikely to rebound sharply either.”

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. economists as well as asset managers at the world’s largest actively managed bond fund Pacific Investment Management Co. said the Fed may take a breather on the policy rate following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank. Nomura Securities economists said the Fed may cut its benchmark rate by a quarter percentage-point next week.

US overnight indexed swaps are now pricing for rates to peak at around 4.80% at the May meeting, with nearly 100 basis points of rate cuts priced in by year-end. US February CPI is expected to have increased 0.4% from the previous month, a deceleration from January’s 0.5% increase, according to economists.

“There are initial signs that the market is stabilizing during Asia hours, but any bad news mostly comes during the New York session, hence the situation is still fluid,” said Frances Cheung, rates strategist at Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp in Singapore. “The key is to shore up depositor and investor confidence and on this, actions so far taken by the US authorities are on the right track,” she added.

Story continues

--With assistance from Yumi Teso and Chester Yung.

(Updates with analyst comments in the third and sixth paragraphs.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.