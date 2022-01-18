Treasury Two-Year Yield Rises Above 1% as Fed Hike Bets Ramp Up

(Bloomberg) -- Treasuries fell across the curve Tuesday, with two-year yields rising above 1% for the first time since 2020 on increased speculation of a Federal Reserve rate hike in March.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The yield on the notes climbed as much as five basis points to 1.02% as cash trading restarted after Monday’s holiday. Ten-year Treasury yields rose as much as four basis points to 1.82%, the highest since January 2020.

Investors are increasingly concerned that elevated U.S. inflation will force the Fed to tighten policy faster than expected, with swaps markets pricing in four 25 basis-point hikes within a year. Billionaire investor Bill Ackman has argued for a 50 basis points move in March, while Fed Governor Christopher Waller said there may be even as many as five hikes this year, depending on inflation.

“The big theme in rates markets this year, particularly in the U.S., should be higher yields and flatter curves, as U.S. rate hikes get underway,” said Andrew Ticehurst, a rates strategist at Nomura Holdings Inc. “History would suggest that 10-year yields are unlikely to peak before the first rate hike of the cycle.”

What Strategists Are Eyeing in Markets as Treasury Yields Spike

Bonds have had a horror start to the year as a drumbeat of hawkish Fed commentary made it clear the central bank will move aggressively to control rising inflation. Officials have also discussed trimming the balance sheet and said they don’t expect the omicron virus to impact their plans.

“Fed officials including Chair Jerome Powell and governor Lael Brainard, who had been seen as dovish, all sound hawkish, suggesting the consensus at the central bank is to actively fight against inflation,” said Tsuyoshi Ueno, a senior economist at NLI Research Institute in Tokyo. Yields will remain in an uptrend leading up to next week’s Fed meeting, which is expected to lay the ground for a March hike, he added.

Story continues

Benchmark Treasury yields are expected to end the year at 2.13surveyed%, according to economists surveyed by Bloomberg.

Monday saw sovereign yields climb around the globe even with U.S. markets shut, as Germany’s 10-year yield climbed within three basis points of turning positive for the first time in almost three years. The Bank of Japan could also add to upward pressure on yields at its policy announcement Tuesday if it touches on the potential for an eventual move up in rates.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.