Treasury Two-Year Yields Climb Relentlessly Toward 4% Before Fed
(Bloomberg) -- Treasury two-year yields are poised to crack above 4% for the first time since 2007 as the Federal Reserve’s steepest tightening cycle in a generation drives them higher.
Most Read from Bloomberg
Southwest Mexico Struck by 7.5 Magnitude Earthquake, Buildings Sway in Capital
Home-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow Collapse
Mark Zuckerberg’s $71 Billion Wealth Wipeout Puts Focus on Meta’s Woes
Grand Theft Auto VI Leak Is a Shock to Video Game Studio Rockstar
The yield on the benchmark short-end note climbed one basis point Tuesday to 3.95%, heading for a ninth straight day of gains. The yield has now risen more than 3.2 percentage points this year, already set for the biggest annual increase since 1994.
The Fed will hike its benchmark interest rate by three-quarters of a point on Wednesday for a third consecutive meeting, according to the median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists. Two of the 96 analysts surveyed are predicting a full-point move.
“We are seeing clear signs that central banks are not about to ‘blink’ and are prepared to tolerate recession, if that is the price they need to pay to bring inflation under control, and this means higher short-end yields, globally,” said Andrew Ticehurst, a rates strategist at Nomura Inc. in Sydney.
Nomura and the UCLA Anderson School of Management are alone in forecasting a 100 basis-point increase. Such a move “would likely be more than enough to put the US two-year above 4% in the short term,” Ticehurst said.
Treasuries have sold off almost without pause since stronger-than-expected US inflation data last week dashed speculation cost that pressures had peaked. Chair Jerome Powell has made it clear the Fed is committed to quashing inflation sooner rather than later. That’s meant two-year notes -- the most sensitive to policy moves -- have led declines.
Read More: The Global Race to Hike Rates Tilts Economies Toward Recession
Even as US 10-year yields rose above 3.5% Monday for the first time since 2011, the extra yield on two-year notes swelled to as much as 48 basis points. The difference reached 58 basis points on Aug. 10, the deepest inversion since the 1980s.
During that era, then Fed Chair Paul Volcker raised rates to as high as 20% to tame inflation. Powell evoked Volcker’s memory at last month’s Jackson Hole symposium as an example of the sort of determination that may be needed to rescue the economy from rampant price pressures.
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
The Global Race to Hike Rates Tilts Economies Toward Recession
Business Schools Are Beginning to Embrace Stakeholder Inclusion
The Biggest Copper Mine in the US Stalled in Dispute Over Sacred Ground
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.