Treasury warns of delayed tax refunds due to 'enormous challenges'

·2 min read


The Treasury Department is warning that tax refunds and other services may be delayed this year because of "enormous challenges" including the coronavirus pandemic and previous budget cuts made at the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

Treasury officials told reporters during a phone all on Monday that they are predicting a "frustrating season" for taxpayers and tax preparers because of factors that also included federal stimulus actions, according to The Washington Post.

The IRS is also entering filing season with a large backlog of unaddressed returns, officials told reporters. The agency usually has about one million unaddressed returns, but this year's number could be "several times" that, a Treasury official said, according to the Post. They declined to provide a more exact prediction.

An independent watchdog revealed in June that the IRS ended last year's filing season with more than 35 million individual and business tax returns that had not been processed, reportedly a fourfold increase from the year before the pandemic.

With the pandemic triggering lockdowns, a number of in-person tax centers that typically processed paper forms were forced to close, the Post noted. Additionally, the IRS is grappling with GOP-led budget cuts that led to a roughly 25 percent decrease in staff size.

All those existing challenges were magnified by the U.S.'s economic response to the pandemic, which included trillions of dollars for new programs to support Americans.

IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig wrote in a statement that the COVID-19 pandemic "continues to create challenges," but said the agency "reminds people there are important steps they can take to help ensure their tax return and refund don't face processing delays."

The deadline for filing taxes for 2021 income is April 18. The IRS will start accepting individual income-tax returns for 2021 on Jan. 24.

Rettig said planning for filing season in the U.S. is "a massive undertaking," adding that teams at the agency "have been working non-stop these past several months to prepare."

Treasury officials told reporters that there is no plan in place at this moment to prolong that deadline, encouraging individuals to file early, according to the Post. They also urged individuals to make an account on the IRS website and file returns online.

"Filing electronically with direct deposit and avoiding a paper tax return is more important than ever this year. And we urge extra attention to those who received an Economic Impact Payment or an advance Child Tax Credit last year. People should make sure they report the correct amount on their tax return to avoid delays," Rettig said in a statement.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • IRS is already facing a backlog ahead of tax filing season

    Filing season opens January 24 and Treasury officials are urging taxpayers to get their tax returns in as early as possible.

  • Dexter: New Blood: Is Season 2 On the Way? Showrunner Weighs In

    Warning: The following contains spoilers for the series finale of Dexter: New Blood. New Blood has been shed, but will more bodies be joining the pile? In the (series?) finale of the Dexter revival (now available to stream via Showtime), son Harrison (final spoiler alert!) killed Dexter with his rifle after discovering his dad had murdered […]

  • This year’s income tax filing season starts Jan. 24, and the IRS says it’s going to be a ‘frustrating’ one

    Mark your calendars because January 24 is the date the Internal Revenue Service will start accepting and processing 2021 income tax returns. The 2022 tax season will run from Monday, Jan. 24 to Monday, April 18, the Treasury Department and Internal Revenue Service said Monday — but brace yourself for potentially sluggish service as the underfunded, understaffed and backlogged IRS juggles another filing season, Treasury officials said. The bill would include adding $80 billion over a decade to the IRS budget for more staff and better technology to catch tax cheaters, as well as funding to improve customer service.

  • Jan. 6 panel fires back at Jordan over refusal to cooperate

    The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol accused Rep. Jim Jordan of backtracking on his commitment to cooperate after the Ohio Republican said Sunday he would refuse to voluntarily appear before the panel.

  • McCarthy plans to oust Schiff, Swalwell and Omar from committees if GOP takes House

    House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said Monday he plans to remove Reps. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) and Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) from their respective committees if Republicans retake the House majority.Why it matters: McCarthy's comments offer a preview of the scorched-earth tactics Republicans may adopt if they win back control of Congress in 2022.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeMcCarthy has long said the re

  • Tax Talk: Clarification of RMD provisions and Qualified Charitable Distributions coverage

    Reader requests more information on RMD/QCD items. Reader asks for clarification of the tax treatment of money received from annuity.

  • Estate Taxes: Who Pays? And How Much?

    Our guide to estate taxes includes U.S. federal, state, and inheritance tax rules. Discover who pays and how much you might owe in estate taxes.

  • Joe Manchin Finally Spikes His $1.8 Trillion Build Back Better Compromise: Washington Post

    West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin may have put the final nail in the coffin on President Joe Biden’s social spending plan. The Washington Post reports Manchin has taken his $1.8 trillion compromise proposal off the table. The WaPo cited three unnamed sources in its report. Manchin previously said he was no longer discussing the […]

  • Swing State Trumpers Forged Letters to National Archives in Harebrained Scheme to Overturn Election

    The groups sent fake certificates of ascertainment declaring Trump the winner

  • California's Newsom wants health coverage for all immigrants

    California would be the first state to provide health coverage to all immigrants in the country illegally under the budget Gov. Gavin Newsom proposed Monday. It's part of his effort to address what he termed five of the most populous state's biggest challenges in a $286.4 billion budget that builds on a surplus projected by the Legislative Analyst to be at least $31 billion. Newsom’s budget proposal uses a much bigger surplus estimate because his administration uses a different definition of what counts as a surplus.

  • Fact-check: Did Texas turn down $100 billion when Republicans rejected Medicaid expansion?

    Medicaid expansion would insure many more Texans and bring billions of federal dollars. But, the effect to the state's economy would be even greater.

  • NYC Mayor Cites White Supremacy Threat to Justify Brother’s High-Profile NYPD Gig

    CNNBarely a week into his tenure as New York City mayor, Eric Adams is already facing criticism and accusations of nepotism for appointing his younger brother as a deputy police commissioner. On Sunday, he tried to explain himself. Adams confirmed that he had indeed tapped Bernard Adams—a retired New York Police Department sergeant—for the post, which commands an annual salary of $242,000. Justifying the move, the mayor said his brother was “qualified” for the position and would be in charge of

  • Trump would dial Fox News hosts Sean Hannity and Lou Dobbs into Oval Office meetings, report says

    Fox News's top hosts served as a "Cable Cabinet of unofficial advisers" to the Trump administration, The Washington Post said.

  • A Former Supreme Commander of NATO on What Putin's Up to in the Ukraine

    For the past several months, Ukraine and its western partners have been watching Russia methodically build up a powerful force of over 100,000 soldiers on their shared border. While he claims not to intend an invasion, President Vladimir Putin has several objectives. For the U.S., NATO, and the world’s democracies, this is a challenging moment.

  • Mexico Cuts Pemex Debt Burden by $3.2 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Mexico’s government said it had slashed Petroleos Mexicanos’ debt burden by $3.2 billion through a refinancing operation.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameCyprus Finds Covid-19 Infections That Combine Delta and OmicronDjokovic Trains for Australia Open After Court Reinstates VisaAlexandria Ocasio-Cortez Tests Positive for Covid-19The government swapped debt that was expir

  • Trump blasts GOP senator for refuting his election claims

    Former President Trump on Monday said he will never endorse Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.), calling him a "jerk" and "a weak and ineffective leader."Driving the news: Trump, who endorsed Rounds in 2020, was responding to the South Dakota senator after he refuted the former president's unfounded claims that the 2020 election was stolen and said that "the election was fair" during a Sunday appearance on ABC's "This Week."Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.When as

  • Forget Rate Hikes. How the Fed Handles Its $9 Trillion in Assets Is What Really Matters.

    If there is one takeaway from another muddled jobs report, it’s this, writes Lisa Beilfuss: The Federal Reserve is behind the curve and falling fast. Investors should brace for more aggressive tightening—and even welcome it.

  • Supreme Court turns away Carter Page defamation suit against DNC

    The Supreme Court on Monday declined to review a defamation lawsuit brought by former Trump campaign official Carter Page against the Democratic National Committee (DNC) and others linked to the controversial Steele dossier. The court's order was issued without comment or noted dissent, in keeping with common practice. Page had appealed to the Supreme Court after his lawsuit was dismissed in the lower courts on procedural grounds.The former 2016...

  • Cartoonistry: Media drunk on 120-proof controversy

    Rats! George W. Bush's health-care plan got drowned out by the controversy of the day. Subliminal advertising message was the headline at the time

  • Is the US really heading for a second civil war?

    With the country polarised and Republicans embracing authoritarianism, some experts fear a Northern Ireland-style insurgency but others say armed conflict remains improbable Protesters, with one wielding a Confederate battle flag that reads ‘Come and Take It,’ clash with police at the US Capitol on 6 January 2021. Photograph: Shannon Stapleton/Reuters Joe Biden had spent a year in the hope that America could go back to normal. But last Thursday, the first anniversary of the deadly insurrection a