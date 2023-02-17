Treasury Wine Estates (ASX:TWE) Is Increasing Its Dividend To A$0.18

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (ASX:TWE) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 4th of April to A$0.18. This takes the dividend yield to 2.6%, which shareholders will be pleased with.

Treasury Wine Estates' Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. The last payment made up 85% of earnings, but cash flows were much higher. Since the dividend is just paying out cash to shareholders, we care more about the cash payout ratio from which we can see plenty is being left over for reinvestment in the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 85.4%. Under the assumption that the dividend will continue along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 52% which would be quite comfortable going to take the dividend forward.

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. The annual payment during the last 10 years was A$0.14 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was A$0.36. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 9.9% a year over that time. A reasonable rate of dividend growth is good to see, but we're wary that the dividend history is not as solid as we'd like, having been cut at least once.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. Although it's important to note that Treasury Wine Estates' earnings per share has basically not grown from where it was five years ago, which could erode the purchasing power of the dividend over time.

Our Thoughts On Treasury Wine Estates' Dividend

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think Treasury Wine Estates will make a great income stock. In the past, the payments have been unstable, but over the short term the dividend could be reliable, with the company generating enough cash to cover it. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Treasury Wine Estates that investors should take into consideration. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

