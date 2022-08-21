Treasury Wine Estates (ASX:TWE) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At A$0.16

Treasury Wine Estates Limited's (ASX:TWE) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to A$0.16 on 30th of September. This takes the dividend yield to 2.3%, which shareholders will be pleased with.

Treasury Wine Estates' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. Prior to this announcement, Treasury Wine Estates' dividend made up quite a large proportion of earnings but only 50% of free cash flows. In general, cash flows are more important than earnings, so we are comfortable that the dividend will be sustainable going forward, especially with so much cash left over for reinvestment.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 92.3% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 47%, which would make us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend, despite the levels currently being quite high.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from an annual total of A$0.06 in 2012 to the most recent total annual payment of A$0.31. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 18% a year over that time. Despite the rapid growth in the dividend over the past number of years, we have seen the payments go down the past as well, so that makes us cautious.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. Unfortunately, Treasury Wine Estates' earnings per share has been essentially flat over the past five years, which means the dividend may not be increased each year.

Our Thoughts On Treasury Wine Estates' Dividend

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think Treasury Wine Estates will make a great income stock. In the past, the payments have been unstable, but over the short term the dividend could be reliable, with the company generating enough cash to cover it. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Given that earnings are not growing, the dividend does not look nearly so attractive. Very few businesses see earnings consistently shrink year after year in perpetuity though, and so it might be worth seeing what the 16 analysts we track are forecasting for the future. Is Treasury Wine Estates not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

