The Treasury Wine Estates (ASX:TWE) Share Price Is Up 298% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It

When you buy shares in a company, it's worth keeping in mind the possibility that it could fail, and you could lose your money. But on the bright side, if you buy shares in a high quality company at the right price, you can gain well over 100%. For example, the Treasury Wine Estates Limited (ASX:TWE) share price has soared 298% in the last half decade. Most would be very happy with that. We note the stock price is up 5.7% in the last seven days.

See our latest analysis for Treasury Wine Estates

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During the five years of share price growth, Treasury Wine Estates moved from a loss to profitability. Sometimes, the start of profitability is a major inflection point that can signal fast earnings growth to come, which in turn justifies very strong share price gains. Given that the company made a profit three years ago, but not five years ago, it is worth looking at the share price returns over the last three years, too. Indeed, the Treasury Wine Estates share price has gained 79% in three years. In the same period, EPS is up 34% per year. This EPS growth is higher than the 21% average annual increase in the share price over the same three years. Therefore, it seems the market has moderated its expectations for growth, somewhat.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

ASX:TWE Past and Future Earnings, November 15th 2019 More

It's good to see that there was some significant insider buying in the last three months. That's a positive. On the other hand, we think the revenue and earnings trends are much more meaningful measures of the business. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of Treasury Wine Estates's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. We note that for Treasury Wine Estates the TSR over the last 5 years was 356%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Treasury Wine Estates shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 31% over one year. Of course, that includes the dividend. However, the TSR over five years, coming in at 35% per year, is even more impressive. It is all well and good that insiders have been buying shares, but we suggest you check here to see what price insiders were buying at.

Treasury Wine Estates is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.