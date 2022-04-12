Treasury Yield Surge to Threaten Bull Run’s Last Resistance Line

Treasury Yield Surge to Threaten Bull Run’s Last Resistance Line
Ruth Carson and Cormac Mullen
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The relentless selloff in Treasuries continued Tuesday, threatening to mark a resolute end to the four-decade bull run in bonds, at least according to one key metric.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Benchmark 10-year yields rose above 2.80% to the highest since December 2018 as traders bet the Federal Reserve will ramp up the pace of tightening to curb inflation. Strategists from JPMorgan Asset Management to MUFG Securities Americas say yields may climb past 3%. The chart below shows that the long-term downtrend in 10-year Treasury yields plotted with a logarithmic scale would be breached at around 2.83%.

“This is the new reality for the bond market after a pretty good run -- yields have nowhere to go but up after being artificially suppressed,” said Stephen Miller, investment consultant at GSFM, a unit of Canada’s CI Financial Corp., who sees yields testing 3.5%. “The Fed’s been slow in recognizing that inflation is coming, the market’s been slow in recognizing inflation’s truly out of the bottle and we’re all catching up now.”

A Bloomberg gauge measuring total returns in Treasuries has slumped almost 8% this year, on track for its worst annual decline since at least 1973, as rate-hike bets gather pace. Swaps traders are pricing in more than 220 basis points of U.S. rate increases for the rest of the year, signaling expectations the Fed could tighten by half a percentage point at each of the next two meetings.

Treasuries Slump Ignites Global Selloff as Rate Hikes Gain Focus

The U.S. bond selloff spilled into other markets Tuesday with Australian and New Zealand yields also climbing. Japan 10-year yields also rose to 0.24%, edging closer to the central bank’s 0.25% ceiling.

U.S. consumer-price data due Tuesday may push yields up further, with economists forecasting an 8.4% annual gain in March’s index, a fresh four-decade high.

In This Part of the U.S. Bond Market, 0% Is High and Alarming

“The Fed is prioritizing risk inflation -- not risk assets, not employment, and that means they’ll just let rates keep getting higher until equity markets say ‘we can’t take it anymore’,” said Raymond Lee, chief investment officer at Torica Capital in Sydney. “Now is not the time to run a long interest-rate duration position.”

(Updates with description in second paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Stocks Fall as Treasury 10-Year Yield Tops 2.75%: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks and bonds retreated Monday as investors focused on inflation and the impact of policy tightening by central banks.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Tells Non-Essential Government Staff to Leave ShanghaiUkraine Update: U.S. Warns India Over Russian Energy ImportsEurope Moves to Arm Ukraine as Sanctions Fail to Sway PutinUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S. Right Now and We Might Not Even Know ItAll major groups in the S

  • Stocks Fall as Treasury 10-Year Yield Exceeds 2.8%: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks fell Tuesday and the 10-year Treasury yield jumped to the highest since 2018 ahead of an inflation print that’s set to bolster the case for aggressive Federal Reserve policy tightening.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Tells Non-Essential Government Staff to Leave ShanghaiUkraine Update: U.S. Warns India Over Russian Energy ImportsEurope Moves to Arm Ukraine as Sanctions Fail to Sway PutinUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontCovid Could Be Surging in th

  • Fed to raise rates aggressively in coming months, say economists

    The Federal Reserve is expected to deliver two back-to-back half-point interest rate hikes in May and June to tackle runaway inflation, according to economists polled by Reuters who also say the probability of a recession next year is 40%. With the unemployment rate near a record low, inflation the highest in four decades and a surge in global commodity prices set to persist, most analysts say the Fed needs to move quickly to keep price pressures under control. The latest April 4-8 Reuters poll of more than 100 economists forecast two half-point rate rises this year, the first such move since 1994, taking the federal funds rate to 1.25%-1.50% by the June meeting.

  • Musk Opens Door to Pressing Twitter for Deal as He Avoids Board

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk may acquire additional shares in Twitter Inc. now that he is no longer accepting a position on the social media company’s board, according to a securities filing on Monday. Most Read from BloombergU.S. Tells Non-Essential Government Staff to Leave ShanghaiUkraine Update: U.S. Warns India Over Russian Energy ImportsEurope Moves to Arm Ukraine as Sanctions Fail to Sway PutinUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S. Ri

  • JPMorgan’s Kolanovic Says It’s Time to Take Some Profits on Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- Marko Kolanovic, a steadfast bull on U.S. equities during this year’s selloff, is dialing back his optimism after the market staged a powerful recovery. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S. Right Now and We Might Not Even Know ItUkraine Update: More Than 10,000 Died in Mariupol, Mayor SaysEurope Moves to Arm Ukraine as Sanctions Fail to Sway PutinRussian Railways Ruled in Default Over Missed Bond

  • Ukraine Update: U.S. Warns India Over Russian Energy Imports

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. President Joe Biden warned his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi against increasing Russian energy imports, while Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer said he was pessimistic over peace prospects after becoming the first European Union leader to visit Vladimir Putin in Moscow since the start of the war. Most Read from BloombergU.S. Tells Non-Essential Government Staff to Leave ShanghaiUkraine Update: U.S. Warns India Over Russian Energy ImportsEurope Moves to Arm Ukraine as Sanct

  • AMD: What Does the Pensando Acquisition Mean for the Stock? Wells Fargo Weighs In

    With the ink having barely dried following the Xilinx acquisition, last week, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) disclosed that it intends to bring networking startup Pensando under the fold, in a deal said to be worth $1.9 billion. While Wells Fargo’s Aaron Rakers thinks the revenue contribution from the company is likely to be “small,” the analyst believes the “strategic (data center) merits of this acquisition are meaningful.” So, where does Pensando fit in the AMD portfolio? Well for one, Rakers t

  • Tesla, NIO hit by COVID restrictions in China

    The COVID-19 shutdowns across China are hitting electric-vehicle makers like Tesla and NIO where it hurts - on the factory floor, and potentially the bottom line.

  • Bank earnings expected to decline despite boost from Fed rate hikes

    Banks will kick off earnings season. The latest quarterly figures are expected to preface a lackluster year for bank profits despite the lift anticipated from higher interest rates.

  • It’s inflation day. Wall Street futures pointing lower ahead of CPI release.

    U.S. stock futures pointed lower Tuesday ahead of the release of key inflation data that could determine whether the backup in bond yields continues.

  • Suddenly everyone is obsessed about a recession

    And here comes a sharp economic growth slowdown, pros are beginning to predict. Here's what to watch in the markets on Monday, April 11, 2022.

  • Semiconductor Watchlist: Apple, AMD, Onsemi

    While shares in the sector are under pressure, several companies are positioned well for the rest of the year.

  • These 3 ETF Picks Will Help You Beat A Tough Market, Advisor Says

    Frank Lee of Miracle Mile Advisors is adjusting. He's investing in some of the best ETFs that reflect the current environment.

  • Is It Time To Tweak Your Investments For An Inflationary Environment?

    Is it time to tweak your investing portfolio to adapt to an inflationary environment? Here are ways to do so.

  • Gold inches higher ahead of U.S. inflation data

    Gold prices inched higher on Tuesday as appetite for risk weakened ahead of U.S. inflation data that could support the Federal Reserve's aggressive policy stance to contain rising pricing pressures. Spot gold was up 0.3% at $1,958.61 per ounce, as of 0407 GMT, after hitting its highest in nearly a month on Monday. U.S. gold futures rose 0.8% at $1,962.90.

  • Dow falls more than 400 points, Nasdaq finishes 2.2% lower as Treasury yields keep surging

    Dow industrials and the S&P 500 index book their biggest one-day declines since March on Monday, as government-bond yields soar to three-year highs.

  • NATO will deploy a permanent full-scale military force on its border with Russia to combat a future invasion, alliance's chief says

    NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told The Telegraph that the alliance was "in the midst of a very fundamental transformation."

  • Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Is Now Trading. Why It’s a Buy.

    The spinoff has the assets to be a winner in the streaming wars and a cheap stock to get investors interested.

  • Bitcoin losses steepen, dangling at $40K before March inflation report

    Bitcoin’s losses accelerated on Monday, capping off a week of declines during the cryptocurrency’s annual conference and ahead of the latest inflation reading on Tuesday.

  • Upcoming CPI report 'will not be pretty,' analyst says

    Tuesday’s upcoming Consumer Price Index report is expected to again reveal increasing inflation, according to Bankrate.com Chief Financial Analyst Greg McBride.