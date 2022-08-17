Treasury Yields Heading to 2% in Outlier View on Recession Risk
(Bloomberg) -- More market prognosticators are alighting on the idea of benchmark Treasury yields sliding to 2% if the US succumbs to a recession.
Most Read from Bloomberg
America’s $7 Trillion Retirement Crisis Is Only Getting Worse
‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved for Use in Adults
That’s an out-of-consensus call, compared to Bloomberg estimates of about 3% level by the end of this year and similar levels through 2023. But it’s a sign of how growth worries are forcing a rethink in some quarters.
Inflation is expected to fall sharply alongside a US economic contraction, leading the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates, according to Isaac Poole, chief investment officer at Oreana Financial Services Ltd. in Hong Kong.
“And so that 10-year point on the curve could really rally right down to 2%, maybe sub-2%,” he said on Bloomberg Television on Wednesday.
ING Bank N.V. and Bank of America Corp. have also suggested the 10-year yield could hit 2% in the months ahead. It’s now around 2.85%, dragged down from a mid-June peak of almost 3.5% in part by data signaling an economic slowdown. An inversion along the bond curve also flags worries about a recession.
Temporarily “during the recession, US Treasuries are going to fall toward that level of 2% before rising back toward 2.5%,” ING’s Senior Rates Strategist Antoine Bouvet said recently on Bloomberg Television.
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
Whole Foods’ Battle Against Black Lives Matter Masks Has Much Higher Stakes
Andreessen Horowitz Thinks It’s Time for Adam Neumann to Build
Chinese Shun Debt and Pile Up Savings, Threatening Global Growth Engine
Being Thrown Off Social Media Was Supposed to End Alex Jones’s Career. It Made Him Even Richer
Women Are Smashing the Construction Industry’s Concrete Ceiling as Labor Shortages Leave a Void
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.