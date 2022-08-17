Treasury Yields Heading to 2% in Outlier View on Recession Risk

(Bloomberg) -- More market prognosticators are alighting on the idea of benchmark Treasury yields sliding to 2% if the US succumbs to a recession.

Most Read from Bloomberg

That’s an out-of-consensus call, compared to Bloomberg estimates of about 3% level by the end of this year and similar levels through 2023. But it’s a sign of how growth worries are forcing a rethink in some quarters.

Inflation is expected to fall sharply alongside a US economic contraction, leading the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates, according to Isaac Poole, chief investment officer at Oreana Financial Services Ltd. in Hong Kong.

“And so that 10-year point on the curve could really rally right down to 2%, maybe sub-2%,” he said on Bloomberg Television on Wednesday.

ING Bank N.V. and Bank of America Corp. have also suggested the 10-year yield could hit 2% in the months ahead. It’s now around 2.85%, dragged down from a mid-June peak of almost 3.5% in part by data signaling an economic slowdown. An inversion along the bond curve also flags worries about a recession.

Temporarily “during the recession, US Treasuries are going to fall toward that level of 2% before rising back toward 2.5%,” ING’s Senior Rates Strategist Antoine Bouvet said recently on Bloomberg Television.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.