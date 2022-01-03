Treasury Yields Jump as Conviction on Fed Hikes Grows

(Bloomberg) -- Treasury yields surged on the first trading day of 2022 in a flush of economic optimism that lifted U.S. stocks, drew a raft of corporate bond sales and reinforced expectations for at least three Federal Reserve rate hikes this year.

Benchmark yields climbed across the curve, led by the policy-sensitive five-year note, which rose nearly 10 basis points to 1.36%. The two-year yield topped 0.80%, its highest level since March 2020. The benchmark 10-year rose as much as 10 basis points, exceeding 1.60% for the first time since the omicron variant emerged in late November.

This week is replete with key economic events -- led by the December employment report and the release of the minutes of the Fed’s last meeting -- with the potential to build a case for rate hikes starting sooner than May, the current expectation.

“March will be a live meeting and stronger data this week means it is not inconceivable we see lift off that early,” said Gregory Faranello, head of U.S. rates at AmeriVet Securities. “The move higher in rates is not surprising as the market expects the Fed will lift off this year.”

Based on current interest-rate futures prices, the first increase in the fed funds target is estimated for May, with 77 basis points of tightening expected by the end of the year. Strategists surveyed by Bloomberg expect Treasury yields will end 2022 at higher levels, with the two-year climbing to 1.12% and 10-year notes reaching 2.04%.

