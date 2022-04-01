Treasury Curve Flashes New Warnings as Jobs Data Fuel Rate Bets

Treasury Curve Flashes New Warnings as Jobs Data Fuel Rate Bets
Benjamin Purvis and Liz Capo McCormick
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- U.S. government bond yields reached new levels of inversion -- including the two-year rate exceeding the 30-year for first time since 2007 -- after a strong jobs report bolstered bets that the Federal Reserve will increase the size of its next interest-rate hike.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Yields rose across the curve, with the biggest gains seen in shorter-term securities that are highly sensitive to Fed moves.

Two-year yields climbed 10 basis points to 2.44%, putting them more than 1 basis point above the 30-year rate and 7 basis points higher than those on 10-year Treasuries. The moves join inversions on other parts of the curve, including the five-year and 30-year segment, signaling traders expect that the Fed’s tightening will slow growth and cool inflation over time.

Swaps contracts are pricing in around 46 basis points of Fed tightening at its next meeting in May, up from about 44 on Thursday. That shows widespread expectation that policymakers will increase interest rates by half a percentage point at the gathering, which would be the steepest increase since 2000. Around 216 basis points of tightening are priced for the rest of 2022, including the May meeting.

Last month, the Fed raised rates by a quarter percentage point, its first such move since the onset of the pandemic.

“The jobs report could push the Fed towards a 50-basis-points increase at their May meeting,” said Tom di Galoma, managing director of government trading and strategy at Seaport Global, noting the fall in the unemployment rate and the accelerating increase in average hourly earnings.

Nonfarm payrolls increased 431,000 last month after an upwardly revised 750,000 gain in February, the Labor Department report showed. The unemployment rate fell to 3.6%, near its pre-pandemic low, and the labor-force participation rate ticked up. Friday’s report showed average hourly earnings rose 0.4% from February and 5.6% from a year ago, the most since May 2020.

Fed officials, including Chair Jerome Powell, have said in recent weeks that they would support more aggressive monetary policy to curb decades-high inflation, including a possible 50-basis-point hike at the next policy meeting. Central bankers have repeatedly pointed to a strong labor market as one reason that the U.S. economy can handle a series of interest-rate hikes that’s expected to extend into next year.

Some of the inversion to the yield curve may reflect trading positions as much as speculation about slowing growth, with some investors repositioning what had been a popular bet during the first quarter that the gap between long- and short-yields would narrow.

“This is a Fed that wants to get out in front of the curve, and that means a very accelerated pace of tightening,” Jeffrey Rosenberg, senior portfolio manager for systematic multi-strategy at BlackRock Inc., said on Bloomberg Television.

While yield-curve inversions typically have preceded recessions, Fed policy makers and some bond market strategists have cautioned against drawing too much from the recent moves. Powell last week said he’s focused on Treasury yields just out to 18 months, which don’t show warning signs.

Others say that massive Fed buying of Treasuries over the past two years -- its holdings total about $5.8 trillion -- has distorted any signal from yield levels.

Meanwhile, Bank of America strategists recommended their clients keep betting on the curve flattening, expecting two-year yields will reach 3% by year-end, or 50 basis points above their 10-year yield forecast.

“The Fed is behind the curve and still rushing to catch up,” strategists including Mark Cabana wrote in a note Friday. “We believe the front end is likely to price in an even more aggressive Fed and would not be surprised to hear increased market speculation over 75bp rate hikes at a coming meeting.”

(Updates chart, prices in third paragraph. A previous version of the story misstated a two-year Treasury yield target.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Bond Yields Surge as Jobs Bolster Rate-Hike Bets: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. equities fluctuated and Treasury yields surged as a solid U.S. jobs report buttressed the Federal Reserve’s case to use aggressive interest-rate hikes to tackle inflation.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Says Kyiv Makes Rare Cross-Border StrikeRussia Says Ukraine Choppers Made Rare Cross-Border StrikeNever Had Covid? You May Hold Key To Beating the VirusPutin Says Gas Exports to Be Halted If Ruble Payments Not MadeMariupol’s Splintering Loyalties May Be Enough f

  • Oil Heads for Biggest Weekly Drop in More than 10 Years

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil headed for the biggest weekly loss in more than 10 years after the Biden administration ordered an unprecedented release of U.S. strategic reserves to tame rampant prices.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Says Kyiv Makes Rare Cross-Border StrikeRussia Says Ukraine Choppers Made Rare Cross-Border StrikeNever Had Covid? You May Hold Key To Beating the VirusPutin Says Gas Exports to Be Halted If Ruble Payments Not MadeMariupol’s Splintering Loyalties May Be Enough fo

  • Stick to Companies That Reward You From Their Positive Cash Flows

    When I think I have seen the depths of fecklessness from our current monetary policy regime, I often find an even deeper part of the pool. This morning it was a paper by two Fed employees entitled (Don't Fear) The Yield Curve, Reprise. When you use a classic rock reference, it has to come from the heart.

  • Dow Declines After Jobs Report, GameStop Pops—and What Else Is Happening in the Stock Market Today

    The Federal Reserve is keeping an eye on the labor market as it prepares to raise interest rates multiple times this year.

  • U.S. added 431,000 jobs in March in sign of economic health

    The Labor Department’s report Friday showed that last month’s job growth helped reduce the unemployment rate to 3.6 percent.

  • IEA Nations Agree to Join Biden’s Massive Oil-Stock Release

    (Bloomberg) -- Several U.S. allies will join President Joe Biden’s unprecedented deployment of oil stockpiles in an effort to ease the economic damage from high energy prices. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Says Kyiv Makes Rare Cross-Border StrikeRussia Says Ukraine Choppers Made Rare Cross-Border StrikeNever Had Covid? You May Hold Key To Beating the VirusPutin Says Gas Exports to Be Halted If Ruble Payments Not MadeMariupol’s Splintering Loyalties May Be Enough for Vladimir Put

  • U.S. yield curve inverts after strong jobs data; world shares mixed

    Government bond yields resumed their upward climb on Friday on signs of persistent prices pressures, as world shares whipsawed in choppy trade and oil prices braced for a 13% weekly fall following reserve releases. U.S. data released on Friday showed employers added 431,000 jobs in March and the unemployment rate fell to 3.6%, continuing a strong run of hiring that has left key aspects of the American labor market "little different" from where they were before the COVID-19 pandemic. With U.S. economic growth so robust and inflation running at three times the Federal Reserve's 2% target, investors are widely expecting a drum roll of interest rate rises this year.

  • House Votes to Decriminalize Marijuana, Expunge Convictions

    (Bloomberg) -- The House voted Friday to decriminalize marijuana, expunge federal convictions on pot-related charges and impose taxes on cannabis producers and importers. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Says Kyiv Makes Rare Cross-Border StrikeRussia Says Ukraine Choppers Made Rare Cross-Border StrikeNever Had Covid? You May Hold Key To Beating the VirusPutin Says Gas Exports to Be Halted If Ruble Payments Not MadeMariupol’s Splintering Loyalties May Be Enough for Vladimir PutinThe

  • U.S. recession unlikely despite bond market alarm: PIMCO, Amundi

    The United States is unlikely to face an economic recession in the next two years despite bond markets flashing warning signs, inflation at its highest in decades and rising geopolitical risks, portfolio managers at PIMCO and Amundi said. A closely monitored part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve briefly inverted on Tuesday, a sign that investors were concerned the U.S. Federal Reserve's aggressive rate hikes to tame inflation could tip the economy into recession.

  • VW Snubs Deutsche Bank For Lead Role On One of Germany’s Biggest-Ever IPOs

    (Bloomberg) -- The initial public offering of iconic sports-car maker Porsche, which is poised to be one of Germany’s biggest-ever IPOs, is missing the country’s biggest bank, Deutsche Bank AG.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Says Kyiv Makes Rare Cross-Border StrikeRussia Says Ukraine Choppers Made Rare Cross-Border StrikeNever Had Covid? You May Hold Key To Beating the VirusPutin Says Gas Exports to Be Halted If Ruble Payments Not MadeMariupol’s Splintering Loyalties May Be Enough

  • Why is Hold Strategy Appropriate for CNO Financial (CNO)?

    CNO Financial (CNO) has enough potential to reap benefits for investors owing to strong investments in technology and cost-cutting measures.

  • Netflix and Facebook’s Meta stocks slump in the first quarter

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss how tech stocks like Netflix and Facebook performed in the beginning of 2022.

  • General Electric (GE) Stock Moves -0.07%: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, General Electric (GE) closed at $94.58, marking a -0.07% move from the previous day.

  • Zacks Earnings Trends Highlights: Hilton Worldwide, Las Vegas Sands, Southwest and General Electric

    Hilton Worldwide, Las Vegas Sands, Southwest and General Electric have been highlighted in this Earnings Trends article.

  • U.S. stocks turn lower after March jobs data reinforces Fed rate-hike expectations

    U.S. stocks trade lower Friday afternoon, giving up earlier gains, after a March jobs report reinforced a picture of a healthy economy but also underlined expectations for the Federal Reserve to be aggressive in delivering interest rate increases in an effort to rein in persistently hot inflation.

  • Copper Tightness ‘Is Far Beyond a Price Issue,’ Freeport CEO Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Freeport-McMoRan Inc. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. share a bullish outlook for copper. They appear to diverge, however, on how much of an impact higher prices would have on supply growth.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Says Kyiv Makes Rare Cross-Border StrikeNever Had Covid? You May Hold Key To Beating the VirusPutin Says Gas Exports to Be Halted If Ruble Payments Not MadeU.S. Criticizes India on Russia Talks as Lavrov Visits DelhiBiden Team Weighs a Massive Release

  • Putin tells Europe: Pay in roubles or we'll cut off your gas

    BERLIN/LONDON (Reuters) -Russian President Vladimir Putin is demanding foreign buyers pay for Russian gas in roubles from Friday or else have their supplies cut, a move European capitals rejected and which Germany said amounted to "blackmail". Germany, the most heavily reliant on Russia, has already activated an emergency plan that could lead to rationing in Europe's biggest economy.

  • Housing Market Faces a World of Pain

    Several ominous signs face the housing market. First, the average 30-year fixed-rate mortgage soared to a three-year high of 4.67% in the week ended March 31, according to housing agency Freddie Mac. The 10-year Treasury yield has climbed 91 basis points so far this year to 2.42%.

  • Why the tanking Japanese yen should concern investors

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Thursday, March 31, 2022.

  • Cathie Wood Suffers a Major Blow

    An important U.S. regulator raises concerns about 'fraudulent and manipulative acts and practices.'