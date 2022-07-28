Treasury Yields Slide After Unexpected Economic Contraction

(Bloomberg) -- Treasury yields declined sharply led by short-dated tenors as traders pared expectations for how much policy tightening the Federal Reserve will do based on a weak initial estimate of the US economy in the second quarter.

Yields on two- to five-year notes tumbled as much as around 19 basis points, while the 10-year note’s yield was down 10 basis points to 2.68%, the lowest level since mid-April. Swaps referencing Fed meeting dates now show traders expect the fed funds rate to peak around 3.3% before the end of this year, less than 100 basis points above its current level.

The move follows a dive in front-end rates Wednesday in the wake of the Fed’s decision to hike by three-quarters of a percentage point, to a range of 2.25%-2.50%, and comments from Chairman Jerome Powell that appeared to be taken as dovish by the market. While some Fed watchers said the market’s reaction Wednesday was wrong-footed as Powell wasn’t signaling an imminent policy pivot, the fresh data Thursday showing two-quarters of consecutive declines in GDP -- meeting the technical definition for a recession -- gave more fuel to the slide in yields.

“The growing skepticism that the Fed will continue to deliver aggressive tightening has been emboldened by this morning’s numbers,” said Ian Lyngen, head of US rates strategy at BMO Capital Markets.

Gross domestic product fell at a 0.9% annualized rate after a 1.6% drop in the first three months of the year, the Commerce Department’s preliminary estimate showed Thursday. Personal consumption, the biggest part of the economy, rose at a 1% pace, a deceleration from the prior period.

The yield changes steepened the Treasury yield curve, where widely watched segments including the two- to 10-year and the five- to 30-year inverted in recent weeks, signaling expectations the economy will weaken. The former remains inverted, at about minus 18 basis points; at one point Wednesday it reached minus 32 basis points, the deepest inversion since 2000. The five- to 30-year spread touched 34.4 basis points, the steepest since mid-March.

The GDP report illustrates how inflation has undercut Americans’ purchasing power and tighter Fed monetary policy has weakened interest rate-sensitive sectors such as housing.

“There is great potential value in the short-term treasury market right now,” said Michael Wagner, co-founder of Omnia Family Wealth.

In European government debt markets, Italian bonds outperformed as money markets pared European Central Bank tightening wagers. Italy’s five-year yield tumbled more than 20 basis points to 2.40%, while traders price less than 100 basis points of hikes by year-end, the least since mid-June.

Though the GDP data was as expected, “it will largely work to reinforce the market’s hope of a Fed policy pivot later this year,” Neil Dutta, head of US economic research at Renaissance Macro Research LLC. said in a note. “I am not so sure we get the pivot the market has in mind.”

After jumping on Wednesday, US bond-market gauges of inflation expectations fell Thursday amid traders pulling back on the degree of Fed policy tightening to come.

The 5-year breakeven rate, which uses the difference between nominal and inflation-protected Treasury yields as a gauge of expected inflation, fell about 2 basis points to 2.68% after reaching as high as 2.74% earlier Thursday.

“We continue to believe we are not out of the woods yet on the pressure the economy will feel from inflation and rate increases, and continue to recommend a defensive position within risk assets to weather the slowdown that is unfolding,” said Matt Peron, director of research at Janus Henderson Investors.

