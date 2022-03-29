Key Treasury Curve Inches Closer to Inversion as Yields Decline

Liz Capo McCormick
(Bloomberg) -- Treasury yields slid Tuesday as optimism over movement on cease-fire talks between Russia and Ukraine drove down oil prices and bond-market gauges of inflation expectations, whilem the much-watched 2-to-10 year curve came within a couple of basis points of inverting.

Yields fell across nearly all maturities, with those on 10-year bonds dropping as much as 7 basis points to 2.39% before paring the decline. A bond market proxy of inflation expectations for the coming half decade --- or the breakeven rate on inflation protected Treasuries -- dropped as much as 12 basis points to 3.52% after hitting record highs last week.

The spread between 2- and 10-year yields collapsed, with the gap dropping to less than 2 basis points for the first time since 2019, leaving another key slice of the curve flirting with inversion. That flattening trend -- which pushed 30-year yields below 5-year ones on Monday -- has remained intact as traders anticipate that the Federal Reserve remains on course to plow on this year with an aggressive round of policy tightening, despite the seeming progress in efforts to end the war.

“Big commodity declines reflect rapidly unwinding Ukraine positions,” Jim Vogel, an analyst at FHN Financial, said in a note. “That eventually sparked short covering across global bonds.”

Oil prices were off more than 2%, after sliding by as much as 7.1% earlier in the session. With the potential price pressures easing, the breakeven rate on 10-year inflation-protected Treasuries was down about 7 basis points to 2.88%.

Treasury yields are still sharply higher for the year and Tuesday’s moves will do little to erase the steep losses seen by bondholders. The Bloomberg U.S. Treasury index has lost 6.2% this year through March 28, leaving it on course for its worst quarterly losses since at least 1973.

