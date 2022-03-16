Treasury Yields Surge With Prospect of Bigger Fed Hikes on Table

Liz Capo McCormick and Maria Elena Vizcaino
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Treasury yields surged Wednesday, led by rates at the front end of the curve, after the Federal Reserve raised its key borrowing benchmark by a quarter of a percentage point and said ongoing increases would be appropriate as it seeks to battle accelerating inflation.

Swaps linked to Fed policy announcement dates at one stage indicated at least 75 basis points of further rate increases would take place over the coming two meetings, suggesting that one of the anticipated moves from the central bank might be bigger than the standard size of 25 basis points.

The five-year rate jumped as much as 13 basis points to 2.24% in the Treasury selloff, rising above the benchmark 10-year rate and creating a so-called inversion for the first time since early 2020. The two-year note yield climbed as much as 15 basis points to just under 2%. The curve flattened, with 30-year rates only rising around 6 basis points.

“The immediate reaction has been a Treasury curve bear flattener, and I think that’s the right read,” said Mike Schumacher, a strategist at Wells Fargo. He said the 2-to-10 year yield gap “could invert fairly soon, by mid-year, as Fed is indicating it will tighten aggressively.” That’s currently around 24 basis points.

The central bank also said it would begin reducing asset holdings at a coming meeting and published forecasts from the authority’s various officials -- the so-called dot plot -- that indicated a steeper hiking path than before.

“They are in an inflation panic,” Scott Minerd, global chief investment officer at Guggenheim Partners said on Bloomberg Television.

The hawkish market sentiment also got a boost from the fact that St. Louis Fed President James Bullard dissented in favor of a half-point hike, the first vote against a decision since September 2020.

The contract for June at one point in trading suggested an effective fed funds rate of 1.11%, 78 basis points above where the effective rate is likely to be on Thursday after the just-announced 25-basis-point increase is factored in. The Fed tends to move in increments of 25, which meant a 50-basis-point move was seen as highly likely for either May, the next meeting, or June.

The amount of tightening priced in by swap markets for all of 2022 at one stage climbed to around 194 basis points, up more than 10 basis points from the level seen before the decision, before pulling back to around 187, according to swaps linked to central bank meeting dates. That suggests somewhere between seven and eight standard hikes for this year, including the one just announced.

(Updates pricing.)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

