Treasury Yields Surge to Test Key Level in Sudden Selling Bout

Stephen Spratt and Greg Ritchie
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Treasuries tumbled, pushing the benchmark bond yield near its highest in a year, as a cluster of factors triggered a sudden bout of selling.

Benchmark 10-year yields rose as much as eight basis points to touch 1.61%. The world’s most watched bond rate has failed to close above 1.60% in more than a year, though has surpassed that level in volatile intraday trading several times in recent weeks.

“Technically 1.61% is an important level, which if we fail to break invalidates the bearish trend,” said Mohit Kumar, managing director at Jefferies International. “From a macro perspective, around the 1.60% level is when equities start turning expensive versus rates on a risk premium basis.”

The move started in Australia, where bond futures fell heading into the market’s close to put modest pressure on Treasuries. At around the same time, there was a block sale of 10-year ultra bond futures, followed by a buyer of downside put options -- the hedging of which tends to weigh on the market. The three combined to tip 10-year Treasury futures through Thursday’s session low, which unleashed the wave of selling.

As many as 20,000 contracts changed hands in the next five minutes, the largest activity of the day. The speed and severity of the move left many traders perplexed, with volumes in the cash market comparatively modest.

The moves there were most pronounced in the benchmark 10-year tenor, with the yield curve steepening as two-year rates only rose as much as two basis points. European bonds followed Treasuries, with U.K. 10-year yields up five basis points to 0.79%.

With Friday’s sudden spike, Treasury yields have returned to levels seen after the disastrous seven-year U.S. bond auction from Feb. 25. Markets had been looking for a period of calm after the relatively uneventful passage of this week’s debt auctions, with focus switching to the Federal Reserve’s March 17 policy decision.

Still, some point to fundamental factors on show from this week’s sales as the reason for more selling. The indirect bid for the 10-year sale, a proxy for international participation as it includes the likes of foreign central banks, was the lowest since August.

“I was surprised to hear bullish commentaries on the U.S. Treasury auctions because to me they have showed a clear bearish pattern,” said Althea Spinozzi, a strategist at Saxo Bank A/S, who sees this week as a consolidation before the selloff resumes. “They’ve failed to show strong demand from foreign investors, leaving Treasuries prone to volatility as we head into FOMC week, where a 20-year sale and 10-year TIPS auction are going to test the market as well.”

Bond market gauges of the inflation outlook continue to soar. The U.S. 10-year breakeven rate is just under 2.30%, its highest level since 2014. The 5-year equivalent is at its highest since 2008.

“The bond market is seeking a new equilibrium in the light of a vastly improved economic outlook in both the U.S. and elsewhere,” said Kit Juckes, chief currency strategist at Societe Generale SA. “There will be no peace before we get U.S. 10s to 2%.”

(Updates throughout.)

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Deloitte Faces U.K. Accounting Probe Into Lookers Audits

    (Bloomberg) -- Deloitte LLP faces a probe by the U.K.’s accounting regulator into its audits of financial statements by Lookers Plc.The Financial Reporting Council on Friday said its enforcement division will investigate the audits for the years 2017 and 2018.The probe comes amid criticism the Big Four accounting firms have been facing for years for their audit shortcomings. In January, Deloitte was criticized by the FRC over its audits for Autonomy Corp.“We take this investigation seriously and are fully cooperating with the Financial Reporting Council,” Deloitte said in an emailed statement. “Audit quality is our priority and we are committed to maintaining the highest professional standards.”Lookers, a chain of car dealerships, said earlier this month that the Financial Conduct Authority had closed an investigation into the possible mis-selling of regulated products and associated issues from 2016 to 2019.(Updates FCA prove of Lookers in last paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bilibili Wins Nod for $3 Billion Hong Kong Second Listing

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese video streaming platform Bilibili Inc. has received the green light from the Hong Kong stock exchange for its proposed second listing, people familiar with the matter said.The U.S.-listed technology firm could raise about $3 billion from the share sale, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information is private.Details of the offering are not final and could change, the people said. A representative for Bilibili didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.The approval was previously reported by IFR, which said the share sale could launch as soon as next week.Bilibili would join a rapidly expanding group of Chinese companies seeking a trading foothold in Hong Kong, pressured by tensions between China and the U.S. and beckoned by the Asian financial center’s increasingly hot market for new listings.Prospective entrants include online car-sales website Autohome Inc. and search giant Baidu Inc. after a wave of such share sales in 2020 which saw some $17 billion raised. Tencent Music Entertainment Group. is also looking at selling shares in the city.Bilibili, whose backers include Tencent Holdings Ltd., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Sony Corp., started in 2009 as a website serving up Japanese animation to eager young viewers in China. It has broadened its offering to become a platform incorporating anime as well as comics and mobile videogames, generating revenue from advertising, live-streaming and premium memberships.Companies like Bilibili benefited in 2020 from consumers trapped in their homes by the coronavirus pandemic. The entertainment platform had 202 million average monthly active users in the fourth quarter of 2020, a 55% increase over the same period in 2019. Mobile device users accounted for over 90% of monthly active users in 2020, Bilibili’s latest annual report shows.Read More: Chinese Video Site Serves Teens Anime With Side of NationalismBilibili’s 2018 initial public offering in New York raised $483 million and made chief executive officer Chen Rui a billionaire, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Its American depositary shares have risen more than ninefold from their original offer price of $11.50, closing at $110.44 each on Thursday and giving the firm a market value of $39 billion.In the last quarter of 2020, the company posted a net loss of 827.8 million yuan ($127.6 million), widening from 382.8 million yuan in the same period a year earlier. Meanwhile its sales jumped 91% to 3.8 billion yuan.Goldman Sachs Group Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co., Morgan Stanley and UBS Group AG are leading the deal.(Updates with mobile device figures in eighth paragraph. A previous version of this article corrected the year the website was started in the seventh paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Nigel Farage says the British Royal Family has done more for people of colour than anyone else in history

    Nigel Farage told Newsmax that "nobody in the world, in history" has done more for people of colour than the British royal family.

  • 24 surprising things you probably didn't know about 'Grey's Anatomy'

    Here are some behind-the-scenes secrets, surprising facts, and cool trivia about the hit ABC medical drama starring Ellen Pompeo.

  • Piers Morgan breaks silence on exit after Meghan comments: ‘Trust your gut’

    The UK’s Office of Communications reportedly received more than 41,000 complaints about the now-departed Morgan’s comments. British talk show host Piers Morgan has left his role as a presenter on Good Morning Britain just days after what has been called a racist and misogynistic rant against Meghan Markle following her interview with Oprah Winfrey. Reports circulated that a formal complaint was lodged to ITV on Markle’s behalf after Morgan dismissed her revelation to Winfrey that she’d considered suicide, and hers would apparently be one of many: The United Kingdom’s Office of Communications received more than 41,000 complaints about Morgan’s comments about Markle and Prince Harry following the airing of the program.

  • Need to get your second COVID vaccine at the FEMA MDC North or pop-up sites? How it works

    COVID-19 vaccinations are confusing. The rules on who can get the vaccine, where and when keep changing. And the second-dose process has not been easier.

  • The US Army official account threw shade at Fox's Tucker Carlson for his 'ridiculous' comments against women in the military

    The US Army posted photos of women troops performing various roles accompanied by the "Soldier's Creed" in response to Carlson's rant.

  • SC native, World’s No. 1 player commits to play in RBC Heritage

    He finished 17th at last year’s RBC Heritage

  • Three hours in 'hell room': Myanmar protester describes beating in custody

    In a rare first-hand account of the treatment of detained activists, the man told Reuters he was one of about 60 people picked up on Tuesday by police in Myeik, a southern coastal town, as they hid in a house after a protest was broken up by them. Myeik police station did not answer its phone. The protesters were put in a truck and handed over to troops at Myeik air base, where the men were separated from the women, photographed and taken to a room, the man said, speaking on condition of anonymity for fear of being detained again.

  • 10 details you may have missed in Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's bombshell interview

    Markle's jewelry contained subtle tributes to Princess Diana, Prince Harry, and her former homes in Canada and the UK.

  • British author torches cancel culture, Meghan Markle, after racism claims on Oprah

    Douglas Murray, author of 'The Madness of Crowds,' reacts to Piers Morgan quitting ‘Good Morning Britain’ for comments about Meghan Markle.

  • Lindsey Graham says children ‘could easily be terrorists’ as White House calls for ‘humanity’ at border

    ‘They could easily be terrorists tomorrow’, says South Carolina senator of migrant minors arriving from Mexico

  • Mount Etna shoots lava into night sky

    Mount Etna shoots lava into the night skyLocation: Mount Eta, ItalyIt's Europe’s tallest active volcanoLava fountains erupted several kilometres highMount Etna can burst into action several times a yearThe last major eruption was in 1992

  • Calls for Fox News to be turned off on military bases after Tucker Carlson attack on women soldiers

    'If you’re looking for a mockery, look in the mirror,' says female army officer

  • GE sells aircraft leasing unit in $30 bln deal

    The world's two largest aircraft leasing companies are combining in a more than $30 billion deal that will create a new financing giant ahead of an expected rebound in global air travel.General Electric is selling its aircraft financing arm GECAS to AerCap of Ireland, according to details revealed on Wednesday.Rumors of a tie-up have been circulating all week.The combination creates a portfolio of more than 2,000 jets, that's three times as large as its nearest rival... And as the biggest buyer of jetliners built by Airbus and Boeing, the merger forms a company large enough to reshape the global air finance industry at a pivotal time.Several smaller leasing firms have struggled to survive over the past year as the global health crisis resulted in a slump in global air travel...forcing airlines to park planes and delay deliveries.The sale of GE Capital Aviation Services is the latest effort to clean up the balance sheet and streamline operations at the humbled industrial conglomerate.CEO Larry Culp came in in 2018 vowing to reduce debt and refocus the company on four core industries: power, renewable energy, aviation and healthcare.Shares of GE have been rebounding under his tenure- and are up 23 percent so far this year.

  • From Sheer to Blackout, These Curtains Prove That Drapery Is the Most Transformative Decor

    When it comes to the perfect finishing touch, you can’t go wrong with a beautiful set of curtainsOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • 75% of Americans support Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill despite outcries from GOP lawmakers, a new poll finds

    Republicans called out Biden's COVID-19 bill for a lack of bipartisanship, but a new poll shows that people overwhelmingly support it.

  • Biden's $1.9T rescue signed, and now things get tougher

    Tough as it was for Democrats, passing President Joe Biden’s sweeping $1.9 trillion COVID-19 rescue package into law was the easy part. Now, they are hunkering down to push the next priorities in Biden’s agenda forward past what, so far, has been a wall of entrenched Republican opposition in the so-very-split Congress. Popular legislation to expand voting rights, raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour and develop the president’s “Build Back Better” infrastructure package are all on deck this spring and into summer.

  • A Whole New Dimension to Andrew Cuomo’s Disgrace

    Andrew Cuomo’s fall from media sainthood has entered its sexual-harassment phase. The last couple of weeks, there’s been a new accuser or allegation every several days. Let’s review the six accusers: One: Cuomo’s former aide, Lindsey Boylan, accused the governor of “pervasive harassment” of women, in both touching — including kissing her on the lips without warning — and sexual comments. Two: Charlotte Bennett, an executive assistant and health-policy adviser in the Cuomo administration, said Cuomo “asked her numerous questions about her personal life, including whether she thought age made a difference in romantic relationships, and had said that he was open to relationships with women in their 20s — comments she interpreted as clear overtures to a sexual relationship.” Three: Anna Ruch had never met Cuomo when she encountered him at a wedding reception, and the governor “put his hand on Ms. Ruch’s bare lower back. . . . When she removed his hand with her own, Ms. Ruch recalled, the governor remarked that she seemed ‘aggressive’ and placed his hands on her cheeks, and asked if he could kiss her.” Four: Ana Liss, a policy and operations aide to Cuomo from 2013 to 2015, told the Wall Street Journal that Cuomo regularly asked her and other female staffers about their dating lives, touched them and commented about their physical appearance. She described an event where he “hugged her, kissed her on both cheeks and then wrapped his arm around her lower back and grabbed her waist.” Five: Karen Hinton, who was Cuomo’s press aide when he was secretary of housing and urban development in 2000, said he “summoned her to his dimly lit hotel room and embraced her after a work event. . . . She says she pulled away from Cuomo, but he pulled her back toward his body, holding her before she backed away and left the room.” Six: An unidentified member of the governor’s Executive Chamber staff told her supervisors that she had been summoned to the mansion to assist the governor with a work-related matter, and that Cuomo groped her, according to the Albany Times Union. Needless to say, if the rules Democrats applied to Brett Kavanaugh were still operative — a mere accusation, if even vaguely plausible, and sometimes not even that, is enough to sink someone — Cuomo would be gone yesterday. His accusers, without any apparent coordination, several of them his own former aides rather than political enemies, are describing a consistent pattern of behavior that doesn’t require any wild leaps of faith to believe. What’s more, in the case of Anna Ruch, we have an actual photo of the behavior — and Ruch’s facial expression makes clear that she is not welcoming Cuomo’s hands on each side of her face. Andrew Cuomo is an impulsive, temperamental, sometimes-raging, often-bullying egomaniac prone to spectacular failures of self-awareness, and it’s notable that no one who knows the governor is exclaiming, “Talking to female underlings about their sex lives and pressuring them for a relationship? That just doesn’t sound like the Andrew Cuomo I know!” Some of Cuomo’s denials have been carefully couched, or he’s claimed that his attempts at friendly banter or, incredibly enough, mentorship have been misunderstood. By his own standards, too, he should also be gone yesterday — he was eager to get in front of the “me too” parade when it was politically convenient, and he even changed New York’s law to make the standard for harassment lower in a way that might come back to bite him now. That said, everyone accused of a crime or inappropriate behavior is entitled to some due process, and the allegations against the governor should indeed be investigated by an independent third party. (A genuinely independent third-party investigator, not one appointed by the governor’s office, as he initially suggested.) State attorney general Letitia James has now appointed to conduct that investigation two well-regarded lawyers — a former federal prosecutor who, as acting U.S. attorney in Manhattan, oversaw some of the Justice Department’s previous investigation of the Cuomo administration, in which some top officials were convicted on corruption charges (although the governor himself was not charged); and an employment-law expert with extensive experience representing plaintiffs in sexual-harassment cases. In addition, the sixth complainant’s groping allegation has now been referred to the Albany Police Department for a potential criminal investigation, though it is unclear whether the unidentified former staffer will seek to press charges. No one has to await the end of an investigation, though, to conclude that Cuomo catastrophically mishandled the COVID crisis, tried to cover up his failure, lied about when and why he covered it up, and on top of all that, probably can’t be trusted alone in a room with younger female government workers. That he may well remain governor of New York and is likely better than some of the alternatives — including his bumbling left-wing nemesis, Mayor Bill de Blasio, who is calling on him to resign — is a stinging indictment of the state he has so ill-served.

  • Could Capitol rioters sue Trump for legal costs?

    MSNBC host says Trump’s mob could sue for attorneys’ fees, lost income, and punitive damages