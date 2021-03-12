Treasury Yields Surge to Test Key Level in Sudden Selling Bout

(Bloomberg) -- Treasuries tumbled, pushing the benchmark bond yield near its highest in a year, as a cluster of factors triggered a sudden bout of selling.

Benchmark 10-year yields rose as much as eight basis points to touch 1.61%. The world’s most watched bond rate has failed to close above 1.60% in more than a year, though has surpassed that level in volatile intraday trading several times in recent weeks.

“Technically 1.61% is an important level, which if we fail to break invalidates the bearish trend,” said Mohit Kumar, managing director at Jefferies International. “From a macro perspective, around the 1.60% level is when equities start turning expensive versus rates on a risk premium basis.”

The move started in Australia, where bond futures fell heading into the market’s close to put modest pressure on Treasuries. At around the same time, there was a block sale of 10-year ultra bond futures, followed by a buyer of downside put options -- the hedging of which tends to weigh on the market. The three combined to tip 10-year Treasury futures through Thursday’s session low, which unleashed the wave of selling.

As many as 20,000 contracts changed hands in the next five minutes, the largest activity of the day. The speed and severity of the move left many traders perplexed, with volumes in the cash market comparatively modest.

The moves there were most pronounced in the benchmark 10-year tenor, with the yield curve steepening as two-year rates only rose as much as two basis points. European bonds followed Treasuries, with U.K. 10-year yields up five basis points to 0.79%.

With Friday’s sudden spike, Treasury yields have returned to levels seen after the disastrous seven-year U.S. bond auction from Feb. 25. Markets had been looking for a period of calm after the relatively uneventful passage of this week’s debt auctions, with focus switching to the Federal Reserve’s March 17 policy decision.

Still, some point to fundamental factors on show from this week’s sales as the reason for more selling. The indirect bid for the 10-year sale, a proxy for international participation as it includes the likes of foreign central banks, was the lowest since August.

“I was surprised to hear bullish commentaries on the U.S. Treasury auctions because to me they have showed a clear bearish pattern,” said Althea Spinozzi, a strategist at Saxo Bank A/S, who sees this week as a consolidation before the selloff resumes. “They’ve failed to show strong demand from foreign investors, leaving Treasuries prone to volatility as we head into FOMC week, where a 20-year sale and 10-year TIPS auction are going to test the market as well.”

Bond market gauges of the inflation outlook continue to soar. The U.S. 10-year breakeven rate is just under 2.30%, its highest level since 2014. The 5-year equivalent is at its highest since 2008.

“The bond market is seeking a new equilibrium in the light of a vastly improved economic outlook in both the U.S. and elsewhere,” said Kit Juckes, chief currency strategist at Societe Generale SA. “There will be no peace before we get U.S. 10s to 2%.”

