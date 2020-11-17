TreasuryXpress Receives the IDC 2020 SaaS TMS Customer Satisfaction Award

The On-Demand TMS Provider Exceeds Industry Standards Across the Full Customer Lifecycle

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TreasuryXpress, the global leader in on-demand treasury management solutions (TMS), received the IDC 2020 SaaS TMS Customer Satisfaction Award across all stages of the brand experience based on the results of IDC's SaaSPath global survey.

The IDC SaaSPath is a global survey of approximately 2,000 organizations of all sizes where customers are asked to rate their vendor on more than 30 different customer satisfaction metrics. According to the survey, TreasuryXpress "placed in the highest scoring group of vendors serving the SaaS Treasury Management (TM) application market." TreasuryXpress' full-cycle customer experience significantly exceeded TMS norms across the following customer satisfaction areas:

Trusted Brand

Buying/Sales Process

Thought Leadership

Ease of Implementation

Availability of Training

Uptime/Availability

Value

In-App User Guidance

Since its founding in 2007, TreasuryXpress has focused on prioritizing client's needs and achieving its mission to help improve how treasurers work by delivering widely accessible solutions and experiences that increase operational efficiency, maximize resources, and enhance financial intelligence.

"Receiving this award further solidifies TreasuryXpress' vision, which is to create a frictionless treasury automation experience for our clients," says Anis Rahal, Founder and Chief Executive Officer at TreasuryXpress. "We believe that each client deserves specialized attention, and our team works with clients during every stage of the customer experience lifecycle to provide the highest standards of support and help."

"We differentiate ourselves based on the relationships that we build with our clients. From the moment a prospective customer engages with TreasuryXpress through to their entire live experience on our system, we create an open and collaborative environment for our client community."

Rahal concludes, "Each TreasuryXpress employee takes pride in assisting our clients every step of the way; that is what makes this company so exceptional."

ABOUT TREASURYXPRESS

At TreasuryXpress, we specialize in delivering innovative solutions that work for treasury – making it easy to achieve 100% bank visibility, consolidate cash information, manage end-to-end payment processing, and distribute useful and critical reports to all internal stakeholders automatically and efficiently.

Our solutions centralize more than 10,000 bank accounts daily and process electronic payments for over seven billion USD each year. Our rapid time-to-market and diverse hosting options make it easy for treasuries to do business with us. From solution development to delivery and service, our teams engage with customers regularly and proactively. The result? TreasuryXpress is able to provide simply better, more innovative solutions that solve business problems.

To learn more about TreasuryXpress, visit us at www.treasuryxpress.com or contact us directly at hello@treasuryxpress.com.

ABOUT IDC

International Data Corporation (IDC) employs over 1,100 analysts who offer market intelligence, advisory services, and events for the information technology, telecommunications, and consumer technology markets worldwide.

To learn more about IDC, visit www.idc.com.

