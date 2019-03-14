How to Treat Cystic Acne, According to Dermatologists

As far as pimples go, those deep, cystic acne flare-ups are probably the most traumatic. Aside from how much surface area those suckers tend to cover, the pain they cause makes them impossible to ignore. Press on one, and it reverberates throughout your entire face (that's not an exaggeration). While pimples come in many different shapes, sizes and forms, cystic acne is considered to be "the most severe type of acne," says Joshua Zeichner, the director of cosmetic and clinical research at Mount Sinai Medical Center in New York City. It's characterized by the development of "tender, inflammatory nodules underneath the skin." Ouch.

Moreover, when it comes to treating these bad boys at home, your regular acne skin-care routine might not cut it. "Usually, people run to their dermatologist's office for a quick cortisone injection to dry up those monsters within hours," says Rachel Nazarian, a dermatologist at Schweiger Dermatology Group in New York City. But what if you don't have the time (or the money) to pop into your dermatologist's office the moment you feel one coming on? Here are the next-best, at-home treatments and advice recommended from top dermatologists for getting rid of those under-the-surface cysts ASAP.

1. Whatever you do, don't try to pop it.

We know you've heard it before, but we'll say it again: As satisfying as you think it might feel, do not try to pop your pimples — especially if they are cystic. "The hardest thing for me to communicate with my patients is that often, around age 20, women experience a major change in their acne," New York City dermatologist Scott Dunbar previously told Allure. "No longer are the zits the juicy whiteheads that explode with a satisfying pop. By the mid-20s and 30s, acne is made of deep pockets of white blood cells, and these can't be popped."

That being said, keep your hands off of your pimples, especially if they're of the cystic variety. Trying to pop them will not only be unsuccessful, it will also make them worse.

2. When you first feel it coming on, ice it like a sprained ankle.

The type of acne we're talking about here is rooted deep underneath the skin, so you will usually be able to feel it starting to form. When you do, don't panic: Grab an ice cube and apply it directly onto the area for several seconds. "Applying an ice cube directly to your pimple will constrict small blood vessels, feeding the cyst, and will immediately decrease redness and size," Nazarian says.

This trick is especially helpful if, say, you aren't able to follow the next steps right away and you need something that will calm the oncoming redness and swelling before you cover it up with concealer and get on with your day.

3. Use a two- or three-pronged ingredient approach.

"The best way to treat acne is to use different ingredients that work differently and complement each other," Zeichner says. "That's why I typically advise my patients to use both salicylic acid and benzoyl peroxide." To maximize the efficacy of both of these active ingredients in your own skin-care routine, Zeichner recommends a salicylic acid cleanser, followed by an oil-free moisturizer, then topped off with a benzoyl peroxide spot treatment. Below, you'll find our best recommendations for each step.

How to Treat Cystic Acne (Social) Getty Images More

4. Start with the right cleanser.

"Think of your cleanser not as a true wash, but rather as a short contact therapy," Zeichner suggests. For this reason, he typically recommends that patients with cystic acne use cleansers that contain high concentrations of salicylic acid. If you're not familiar with the ingredient, salicylic acid is a beta hydroxy acid (BHAs) that helps remove excess oil, slough off dead skin cells, and dry out pimples.

Typically, salicylic acid concentrations range between 0.5 to 2 percent, and if you're prone to cystic acne, Zeichner recommends looking for a cleanser that leans toward a higher concentration. A couple of great 1.5 to 2 percent salicylic acid-based cleansers include La Roche-Posay Effaclar Medicated Acne Face Wash and Murad Clarifying Cleanser.