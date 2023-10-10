Treat your pup with goodies from these dog-friendly spots around Charlotte

Give a dog a bone? How about taking that a step further and giving your canine a chilled doggie daiquiri from a Charlotte business?

If you’re looking for pup-friendly places to treat your dog, Charlotte has a few bakeries devoted to pups and some spots that serve complimentary dog-friendly items.

So help your furry best friend indulge in more than just the usual kibble or dog bone treat, and explore the Queen City’s canine culinary scene with this list we’ve compiled.

Location: 1518 Montford Dr, Charlotte, NC 28209

On Angry Ale’s special menu for pups, you can expect options like a cheeseburger, grilled chicken tenders, bacon and a pup latte, which is whipped cream served in a cup.

Location: 6751 Old Monroe Rd. Indian Trail, NC 28079

Nomad Coffee trailer, which started as a mobile trailer but now operates inside Be Sweet Gift Shop & Boutique, is all about dog-friendly service — its staff loves giving customers complimentary pup cups.

Location: 125 Remount Rd, Charlotte, NC 28203

Along with Canine Cafe’s signature Peanut Butter Banana Pawty Cakes, you’ll have gourmet options like cannolis, tarts, frozen and chilled doggie daiquiris, brownies, iced cookies and cupcakes.

Location: 913 Pecan Ave, Charlotte, NC 28205

Distract your furry friend with a doggie ice cream cone or one of its free pup cups while you chow down on one of Cheat’s Cheesesteaks hearty sandwiches.

Location: 596 Herrons Ferry Rd., Suite 102 Rock Hill, SC 29730

Made with ingredients like wheat, corn, soy, egg, sugar and salt, this Munchery has all the treats your pup could dream of, such as cupcakes and doughnut holes. The doggo-loving spot also has cakes, which are available in flavors like pumpkin, sweet potato and banana.

Location: 1431 Central Ave, Charlotte, NC 28205

Location: 624 Jetton St #110, Davidson, NC 28036

Introduced to Milkbread’s Plaza Midwood location menu just this year is the Scoop Dog, the perfect “lil somethin’ for our furry buds.” This doggie indulgence is served with vanilla soft serve, fluffy whip and a bone treat to top it off.

Location: 5401 E Independence Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28212

At Nor’East, if you bring your furry friend along, you can usually expect a complementary doggie pattie, which is a burger without seasoning, or an ice cream for your pup.

Location: 2810 N Davidson St, Charlotte, NC 28205

Location: 101 W Worthington Ave #150, Charlotte, NC 28203

Pepperbox’s Dognutz, offered in pumpkin and peanut butter flavors, are available for purchase all day everyday. Made in-house with eggs and flour, these sweet treats are available for just $1 each.

Location: 1700 Camden Rd #102, Charlotte, NC 28203

Location: 4110 Charlotte Hwy Suite 103, Lake Wylie, SC 29710

Location: 1115 N Brevard St, Charlotte, NC 28206

If you’re looking for a wider range of treat options, Pet Wants has plenty of pup snacks to choose from like peanut butter biscuits, oatmeal, honey and cinnamon chewies, Chilean blue sea mussels, turkey jerky and freeze-dried salmon. And since it’s a holistic pet store, everything is all-natural and gluten-free, steering clear of all byproducts, fillers, chemicals or preservatives.

Location: 1515 S Tryon St #105, Charlotte, NC 28203

Looking to treat yourself? Bring your four-legged friend along, and get something for you and something for your pal. The Salty Doughnut’s only dog-centric item — called The Doggie Donut — is served with yogurt, applesauce and peanut butter.

Location: Order online

Treats by Marisol, which started as a “human bakery,” combines the owner’s love for baking and her golden doodle, Rocky to create dog-friendly snacks and cakes 100% from scratch. Ensuring only the healthiest delicacies for your pup, Marisol uses all human grade, organic and non-toxic ingredients.

Location: 901 Pecan Ave, Charlotte, NC 28205

At this New York-Italian style bakery, pumpkin and peanut butter flavored dog biscuits are always readily available. Villani’s will also accommodate custom dog treats requests via villanisbakery@gmail.com.

Location: 4810 Ashley Park Ln, Charlotte, NC 28210

Location: 1311 Pecan Ave, Charlotte, NC 28205

At this doggie bakery that also specializes in grooming, you can expect treats beyond just your “basic biscuit.” Its treats, baked in the oven and made with wheat and “high-quality protein,” are already “puppy approved.”

Location: 12403 Bravington Rd, Huntersville, NC 28078

At the Charlotte area’s first dog treat truck, Yappy Hour Bakery, you’ll find baked treats and cakes, along with treats for your pup including dog bones and toys.