Treat your pup with goodies from these dog-friendly spots around Charlotte
Give a dog a bone? How about taking that a step further and giving your canine a chilled doggie daiquiri from a Charlotte business?
If you’re looking for pup-friendly places to treat your dog, Charlotte has a few bakeries devoted to pups and some spots that serve complimentary dog-friendly items.
So help your furry best friend indulge in more than just the usual kibble or dog bone treat, and explore the Queen City’s canine culinary scene with this list we’ve compiled.
Angry Ales
Location: 1518 Montford Dr, Charlotte, NC 28209
On Angry Ale’s special menu for pups, you can expect options like a cheeseburger, grilled chicken tenders, bacon and a pup latte, which is whipped cream served in a cup.
Be Sweet Gift Shop & Boutique’s Nomad Coffee
Location: 6751 Old Monroe Rd. Indian Trail, NC 28079
Nomad Coffee trailer, which started as a mobile trailer but now operates inside Be Sweet Gift Shop & Boutique, is all about dog-friendly service — its staff loves giving customers complimentary pup cups.
Canine Cafe
Location: 125 Remount Rd, Charlotte, NC 28203
Along with Canine Cafe’s signature Peanut Butter Banana Pawty Cakes, you’ll have gourmet options like cannolis, tarts, frozen and chilled doggie daiquiris, brownies, iced cookies and cupcakes.
Cheat’s Cheesesteaks
Location: 913 Pecan Ave, Charlotte, NC 28205
Distract your furry friend with a doggie ice cream cone or one of its free pup cups while you chow down on one of Cheat’s Cheesesteaks hearty sandwiches.
Dog Bites Munchery
Location: 596 Herrons Ferry Rd., Suite 102 Rock Hill, SC 29730
Made with ingredients like wheat, corn, soy, egg, sugar and salt, this Munchery has all the treats your pup could dream of, such as cupcakes and doughnut holes. The doggo-loving spot also has cakes, which are available in flavors like pumpkin, sweet potato and banana.
Milkbread
Location: 1431 Central Ave, Charlotte, NC 28205
Location: 624 Jetton St #110, Davidson, NC 28036
Introduced to Milkbread’s Plaza Midwood location menu just this year is the Scoop Dog, the perfect “lil somethin’ for our furry buds.” This doggie indulgence is served with vanilla soft serve, fluffy whip and a bone treat to top it off.
Nor’East Treats & Eats
Location: 5401 E Independence Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28212
At Nor’East, if you bring your furry friend along, you can usually expect a complementary doggie pattie, which is a burger without seasoning, or an ice cream for your pup.
Pepperbox
Location: 2810 N Davidson St, Charlotte, NC 28205
Location: 101 W Worthington Ave #150, Charlotte, NC 28203
Pepperbox’s Dognutz, offered in pumpkin and peanut butter flavors, are available for purchase all day everyday. Made in-house with eggs and flour, these sweet treats are available for just $1 each.
Pet Wants
Location: 1700 Camden Rd #102, Charlotte, NC 28203
Location: 4110 Charlotte Hwy Suite 103, Lake Wylie, SC 29710
Location: 1115 N Brevard St, Charlotte, NC 28206
If you’re looking for a wider range of treat options, Pet Wants has plenty of pup snacks to choose from like peanut butter biscuits, oatmeal, honey and cinnamon chewies, Chilean blue sea mussels, turkey jerky and freeze-dried salmon. And since it’s a holistic pet store, everything is all-natural and gluten-free, steering clear of all byproducts, fillers, chemicals or preservatives.
The Salty Donut
Location: 1515 S Tryon St #105, Charlotte, NC 28203
Looking to treat yourself? Bring your four-legged friend along, and get something for you and something for your pal. The Salty Doughnut’s only dog-centric item — called The Doggie Donut — is served with yogurt, applesauce and peanut butter.
Treats by Marisol
Location: Order online
Treats by Marisol, which started as a “human bakery,” combines the owner’s love for baking and her golden doodle, Rocky to create dog-friendly snacks and cakes 100% from scratch. Ensuring only the healthiest delicacies for your pup, Marisol uses all human grade, organic and non-toxic ingredients.
Villani’s
Location: 901 Pecan Ave, Charlotte, NC 28205
At this New York-Italian style bakery, pumpkin and peanut butter flavored dog biscuits are always readily available. Villani’s will also accommodate custom dog treats requests via villanisbakery@gmail.com.
Woof Gang Bakery
Location: 4810 Ashley Park Ln, Charlotte, NC 28210
Location: 1311 Pecan Ave, Charlotte, NC 28205
At this doggie bakery that also specializes in grooming, you can expect treats beyond just your “basic biscuit.” Its treats, baked in the oven and made with wheat and “high-quality protein,” are already “puppy approved.”
Yappy Hour Bakery
Location: 12403 Bravington Rd, Huntersville, NC 28078
At the Charlotte area’s first dog treat truck, Yappy Hour Bakery, you’ll find baked treats and cakes, along with treats for your pup including dog bones and toys.