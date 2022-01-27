Treat your valentine to a Kate Spade purse for 75% off at the Kate Spade Surprise sale now

Pick up a trendy Kate Spade purse at up to 75% off during this huge Valentine's Day sale at Kate Spade Surprise.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Whether you're after a trendy handbag that can take you back to the office in style or a chic crossbody to keep your essentials close when running errands, Kate Spade Surprise has the purse for you—and at an incredible price, too. From shoulder bags to totes, you can shop Kate Spade purses right now for huge savings.

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the deal-hunting nerds at Reviewed.

Just in time for Valentine's Day 2022, Kate Spade Surprise is offering up to 75% off stylish totes, handbags and more. That means you can save hundreds on plenty of customer-favorite pieces right now and enjoy free ground shipping on every order.

►Presidents’ Day: Shop the best deals on TVs, appliances and everything in-between ahead of the holiday

►Cloth masks are no longer recommended to protect against the omicron variant: Here's how to find the best KN95 masks for kids and We tested N95 and KN95 masks on Amazon. These 7 options are your best bets

For a Valentine's Day gift that's sure to please, consider the Kate Spade love shack heart leather purse. Compact and convenient, this popular pink bag is complete with a zip-around closure, an interior slip pocket and a cute drop handle. Usually priced at $349, you can take home this best-selling purse for just $239 today—a huge $110 price cut.

For a classic crossbody bag that will compliment any outfit, consider the Staci dome leather crossbody, currently ringing up for $109—$190 off the full $299 list price. This chic handbag comes in neutral black, a vibrant coral shade and sophisticated blue. Perfect for keeping your valuables close, this best-selling bag features a zip-top closure and interior two-way Spade jacquard lining.

From timeless totes to statement styles, this Kate Spade Surprise sale has all that and more. Be sure to scoop these impressive savings while you still can—styles are selling fast!

Story continues

The best deals at the Kate Spade Surprise sale

Shop Valentine's Day 2022 gifts and save big on a Kate Spade purse right now.

​​​​​​​There’s more where this deal came from. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter and we’ll keep ’em coming every Sunday through Friday.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Kate Spade Surprise sale: Save up to 75% on purses, wallets and more