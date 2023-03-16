Treat yourself to our 11 favorite splurge-worthy Amazon deals

Splurge-worthy Amazon deals: Save big on iPad Air, robot vacuum, Le Creuset cookware, gaming monitors and more.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases made through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

Paying retail for your everyday shopping is one thing, but dishing out full-price on splurge-worthy stuff is never advised. Amazon features sales on big-ticket items every day of the year so you don't have to wait for a special holiday to cash in on some big savings.

Right now, you can shave off upwards of a thousand dollars on some fancy tech, kitchen and home upgrades you've been squatting on in your wish list. A gigantic and versatile gaming monitor, a gorgeous life-long piece of cookware, and even a couple of choice vacuums are available for huge discounts right now. Here are 11 splurge-worthy Amazon deals worth breaking the bank for.

1. For those who work hard and play hard: Samsung Odyssey Ark 55-inch curved gaming screen

Splurge-worthy Amazon deals: Samsung Odyssey Ark 55-Inch curved gaming screen

The Samsung Odyssey Ark 55-inch curved gaming screen is built for seriously immersive next-gen gaming. You can even rotate it and enjoy the innovative cockpit mode, and stack up to four screens on a single monitor. It's even great for anyone who loves wide open spaces that streamline workflow whether you're deep in the Excel mines or editing in Final Cut Pro.

$1,999.99 at Amazon (Save $1,500)

2. For a dependable piece of cookware: Le Creuset enameled cast iron signature 5.5-quart dutch oven

Splurge-worthy Amazon deals: Le Creuset enameled cast iron signature 5.5-quart dutch oven

A home—or at the very least, a stove—isn't complete without a gorgeous enamel cast iron dutch oven. There are plenty of affordable offerings on the market, but we suggest upgrading to a model that will last you for years, perhaps even decades to come: LeCreuset. It's easily one of the most versatile pieces of cookware you'll ever own and is eye-catching enough to live on your stove full-time.

$335.95 at Amazon (Save $84)

3. For a seamless tech upgrade: Apple 2022 iPad Air

Splurge-worthy Amazon deals: Apple 2022 iPad Air

In the world of tablets there are iPads and then there's everything else. For our money, the Apple 2022 iPad Air is the best tablet available right now at full price let alone at a discount. Its all-day battery provides responsive and snappy performance whether you're using it as a sketchpad, playing a game on your lunch break or simply doing some bedside reading.

$559 at Amazon (Save $40)

4. For a vacuum that doesn’t miss: Dyson V15 Detect cordless vacuum

Splurge-worthy Amazon deals: Dyson V15 Detect cordless vacuum

Think you know clean? Think again. Dyson V15 Detect packs a green laser in its head so you can sweep up even the most cumbersome dust bunnies in your home. Because of its dirt detection prowess and long battery life, it's our clear favorite for the best cordless vacuum on the market.

$674.99 at Amazon ($74.01)

5. For a picture perfect screen: LG 65-Inch G2 Series Class OLED Gallery Edition Smart TV

Splurge-worthy Amazon deals: LG 65-Inch G2 Series Class OLED Gallery Edition Smart TV

When buying a new TV you should opt for a model that will be virtually future-proof for at least five years. The LG 65-Inch G2 Series Class OLED Gallery Edition Smart TV certainly qualifies as a space-age screen and is worthy of being the centerpiece of any living room. Our reviewer Michael Desjardin adored its incredible contrast, sensational color and how great it is for next-gen gaming.

$1,996.99 at Amazon (Save $1,003)

6. For anyone who wants to break up with Starbucks: Breville Barista Touch espresso machine

Splurge-worthy Amazon deals: Breville Barista Touch espresso machine

Home espresso machines usually come with too many compromises but the Breville Barista Touch is an outlier. Not only does it pack a gorgeous LCD screen where you can pick between popular drinks you can even customize your own. Another game changer is the automatic milk frother which heats and froths milk to a perfect consistency for latte art. Because it's so reliable at making delicious coffee house drinks we crowned it as the best overall espresso machine on the market right now.

$879.95 at Amazon (Save $220)

7. For anyone looking to get swole: Bowflex SelectTech 552 adjustable dumbbells

Splurge-worthy Amazon deals: Bowflex SelectTech 552 adjustable dumbbells

Half the battle of working out is actually starting, not finishing a routine. Instead of schlepping to your local gym, opt for a set of dumbbells that are incredibly easy to use at home. Our favorite set are the Bowflex SelectTech 552 adjustable dumbbells because they're so easy to use. Simply spin the wheel for your desired weight, then lift them out of their bases. You'll be able to switch between weights with ease for a workout that's far more streamlined.

$429 at Amazon (Save $120)

8. For a dependable robot vacuum: iRobot Roomba j7+

Splurge-worthy Amazon deals: iRobot Roomba j7+

A robot vacuum is great but emptying it after every cleaning job can be as annoying as just vacuuming. To avoid this headache we recommend the iRobot Roomba j7+. It's our pick for best robot vacuum because of its self-cleaning dock, great navigation and how easy it tucks into any corner.

$599 at Amazon (Save $200.99)

9. For the best sleep of your life: Leesa Original Hybrid King Mattress

Splurge-worthy Amazon deals: Leesa Original Hybrid King Mattress

Box mattresses are popular but few are worth the hype quite as much as the Leesa Original Hybrid King Mattress. Our reviewer Lindsey Vickers found it comfortable in all sleeping positions, is a perfect balance of firm and soft and adored its luxury feel. It's also a steal considering you can save $429 for a limited time.

$1,370 at Amazon (Save $429)

10. For aspiring chefs: All-Clad HA1 hard-anodized nonstick 13-piece set

Splurge-worthy Amazon deals: All-Clad HA1 hard-anodized nonstick 13-piece set

For newbies getting into serious cooking, a good non-stick cookware set is perfect for making pancakes, searing steaks and everything in between. Our favorite non-stick cookware set is this 13-piece set by All-Clad because of its tight-fitting lids and the unmatched durability you expect from a piece of All-Clad cookware. Each pot and pan in this set is fully compatible with all cooktops including gas, electric and induction.

$596 at Amazon (Save $203.92)

11. For easy pool cleaning: Inse cordless robotic pool cleaner

Splurge-worthy Amazon deals: Inse cordless robotic pool cleaner

Cleaning your pool usually requires calling a professional if you want the job done right. Popular cleaning brand Inse has made a robot pool cleaner that has the same set-it-and-forget-it capabilities of a robot vacuum. Inse cordless robotic pool cleaner scrubs the bottom of pools clean while sweeping up leaves and other debris. It can clean an 1,100-square-foot pool in as little as 90 minutes.

$212.79 at Amazon (Save $787.20)

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Splurge-worthy Amazon deals: Samsung Odyssey Ark, iPad Air, Bowflex