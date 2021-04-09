‘Treated him like a criminal.’ Family of autistic teen hit by police cruiser begs for answers.

1 / 2

‘Treated him like a criminal.’ Family of autistic teen hit by police cruiser begs for answers.

Beth Musgrave
·4 min read

The family of Liam Long, 19, told Mayor Linda Gorton and the Lexington council that they have received conflicting information about how Long was hit by a Lexington police cruiser on March 30 during a mental health crisis and begged the city to release more information.

Kendra Long, Liam Long’s mother, said she does not understand how Long was seriously injured —he suffered a brain bleed, a fractured nose and shoulder as well as multiple lacerations that required stitches. He cannot walk on his own and is still hospitalized.

“Liam was in need of support. Rather than contact our family and mental health professionals, the police were called and treated him like a criminal,” Kendra Long said during a Thursday council meeting. “My son is a teenager with autism and mental health challenges, while he needed care he was responded to with force.”

A case worker called 911 after Long, who is autistic, was having a mental health crisis and was delusional..

Police have previously said Long threatened officers and was holding a knife when they arrived to do a welfare check. Long then fled on foot and was struck by a police officer in a cruiser who was arriving on the scene, police said the day after the incident.

Some eye witnesses in the Garden Springs area where the accident occurred have come forward with differing accounts, Kendra Long said.

“If the police cruiser had just arrived on the scene as reported, why are there indications that the police car was actually chasing him,” Kendra Long said. “They treated him like a criminal after he was motionless in the road.”

But the Longs said they are still not sure what happened that night.

“It appears a police cruiser was weaponized against him,” said Polly Long, Liam Long’s sister. “We have a Black child with mental health problems and he looks a lot like a statistic right now. And the information we are getting is really inconsistent and it’s scary given what we have seen across the nation....We are not trying to accuse anybody of anything. We would like to release that information so someone else can get us some answers. Because right now we are left to figure it out on our own and that feels more like a dictatorship then democracy.”

Gorton said she spoke with Lexington Police Chief Lawrence Weathers earlier Thursday and told him that the family deserved to know more about what happened.

“We will get you answers,” Gorton told family members.

Weathers said Thursday the department did not want to release body-camera videos until an internal investigation into the accident was completed. Weathers said he did not want to release video without providing what the investigation found.

Weathers said he expects that investigation to be finished either by Friday or early next week. The family will be able to view the body-camera footage prior to it being released publicly.

“This truly is a heart-breaking incident and it’s not something any officer wants to see or any police chief wants to see,” Weathers said. “Policing is a very dangerous business and we can’t control everything and unfortunate incidents do happen. I apologize to the family for it and I apologize to Mr. Long, who was injured. But the officer involved is dealing with some things to, not anywhere near the scale of what the family is dealing with.”

The name of the officer has not been released.

Weathers said they also have asked Kentucky State Police to review the police’s investigation. Kentucky State Police will not have a say on whether the video can be released, Weathers said.

Weathers said some information will be redacted but that typically is limited to blurring out information on police ab tops or faces or information regarding minors.

A lawyer for the Long family said Wednesday the family has been offered an opportunity to view the video but a date had not yet been set.

April Taylor, an advocate who has pushed for more police accountability, urged Lexington city officials to add a provision to the collective bargaining agreement between the city and the Fraternal Order of Police to require police to release body-camera footage within three days of a use-of-force incident. Taylor said those body cameras were purchased to increase transparency and accountability yet police repeatedly withhold body camera footage when it deals with a use-of-force incident.

The police and FOP are currently negotiating a new contract.

Taylor also said the Long family was interviewed by police investigators at the hospital. Those conversations were recorded without the knowledge of the Long family. Other people had to tell the Longs that police were recording those interviews, she said.

“This is yet another incident where Lexington PD is investigating Lexington PD,” Taylor said.

Recommended Stories

  • Bayer, Corteva in 'two-dog battle' over U.S. soy market

    Bayer AG is launching a new genetically modified soybean in the United States, striking back against rival Corteva Inc in a bid to retain its dominant position supplying seeds to the $40 billion U.S. soy industry. Billions of dollars are on the table for companies producing a growing variety of seeds for soybeans, the top U.S. export crop, as farmers expand acreage this year due to soaring crop prices. Bayer's new XtendFlex soybeans and Corteva's Enlist E3 soy are shaping up to be the most popular with farmers in the coming years, according to interviews with a dozen seed makers, dealers and farmers.

  • Florida educator charged with physically abusing autistic student

    Shaquanya Ann Randolph, 28, was arrested on a charge of aggravated child abuse on a student.

  • Yemeni terror suspects caught crossing border into US from Mexico

    GOP Rep. Dan Bishop joins 'Your World' to discuss the national security crisis at the border

  • Watch Britney Spears Document Her COVID-19 Vaccine Experience With Sam Asghari

    In a new Instagram video, Britney Spears said she felt “fine” after getting the COVID-19 vaccine. Keep scrolling and see her message to fans.

  • Coronavirus weekly need-to-know: Vaccine passports, cleaning guidelines, alcohol & more

    Each week, we’ll offer you a round-up of our noteworthy coronavirus coverage.

  • Bengals 3-round mock draft from PFF nets Bengals some interesting names

    A new mock draft from PFF does some interesting things for the Cincinnati Bengals.

  • U.S. Rep. Kinzinger calls on fellow Republican Gaetz to resign

    U.S. Representative Adam Kinzinger has called for the resignation of fellow Republican Matt Gaetz, a staunch ally of former President Donald Trump who faces a federal probe into a possible relationship with an underage girl. "Matt Gaetz needs to resign," Kinzinger, an outspoken critic of Trump, said in a Twitter post on Thursday night. Kinzinger is the first Republican member of Congress to call on Gaetz, a congressman from Florida, to step down.

  • Kendall Jenner deletes picture after backlash from Selena Gomez fans

    They accused her of shading the singer

  • What Amazon’s Union Vote Means for Inflation

    G20 takes step toward agreement on minimum corporate tax rate, Biden open to compromise on infrastructure plan, and other news to start your day.

  • Biotech Stocks Hit A Snag — Why Experts Say The Heyday Isn't Over

    Regulatory and drug-pricing worries have knocked biotech stocks off their Covid-19 pedestal. After hitting a high point in early February, biotech stocks have collectedly fallen 21%.

  • Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, dies

    He had been married to Queen Elizabeth II for more than 70 years.

  • ‘They screwed up,’ expert says in review of deadly Fort Worth Stockyards police chase

    “You chased a guy 100 miles per hour and you want to tell us that’s reasonable?”

  • Asa Hutchinson’s Foolish Mistake

    Yesterday, by a 72–25 vote in the house and a 25–8 vote in its senate, the Arkansas state legislature overrode Governor Asa Hutchinson’s veto and passed HB1570, the Save Adolescents From Experimentation (SAFE) Act. The bill bans the use of drugs and surgeries on children as part of “gender reassignment” therapy, a euphemism to describe the abusive prescription of hormonal drugs by gender clinicians, and the mutilation of healthy sexual organs and their replacement with nonfunctioning facsimiles by surgeons. This is the right decision, and every state should follow Arkansas’ example. Hutchinson went on Tucker Carlson Tonight to explain his veto, in a segment that ended badly for him. When Carlson pressed the Arkansas Republican on studies showing the damage these “therapies” do to young people, Hutchinson waved these away, citing the opinions of unnamed doctors he’d talked with. The governor invoked the cause of “limited government” as his rationale for vetoing this bill. Carlson correctly pointed out that governments frequently intervene to protect children from harmful behavior — whether smoking cigarettes, getting tattoos, or marrying. Why should quack therapies then be a matter of freedom for minors? Hutchinson had no good answer, although at one point he said that he wanted to “broaden the party.” This absurd reply naturally occasions another question: How many people will stay in your big-tent party when you can’t be bothered to defend minors from irreparable harm? Hutchinson invoked the names of President Ronald Reagan and William F. Buckley Jr., the founder of this magazine, to buttress his points. By doing so, he only proved that a man of authority who will not stop the abuse of children will not stop at abuse of the dead, either. A raft of studies and books, such as Abigail Shrier’s Irreversible Damage, show that these experimental hormone therapies and surgeries do more physical and psychological damage to those suffering gender dysphoria, and they increase rates of suicide among people who identify as transgender. These so-called therapies are driven, at bottom, by psychological, sociological, and anthropological superstitions. These include a belief in a “true identity,” hidden in the psyche or the will, that is at odds with our given biology. Or the assertion that, because cultures and history shape how men and women interact and behave, human nature is essentially plastic and can be remade at will. Taken together these delusions impose on humans a burden of self-creation that is beyond not only adolescents and children but, ultimately, human nature itself. The task for conservatism is not just the restoration of common sense about the natural world, but common gratitude for how its limits shape and give meaning to our lives, even among those who struggle to accept them. Arkansas’ SAFE Act bans people from selling the drugs and procedures that would disfigure children. Counter to Asa Hutchinson, if ever there was a proper role for government, this is it.

  • Boston Dynamics' Spot robot tested in combat training with the French army

    Boston Dynamics robotic dog Spot was one of several robots tested by the French army during training sessions at a military school in the northwest of France.

  • D.C. official denies jail guard beat Capitol riot suspect

    Lawyer for Ryan Samsel says he was "viciously and savagely" beaten while zip-tied but the head of the district's jail system says it didn't happen.

  • List of universities requiring vaccines grows and so does pushback

    The list of universities requiring vaccinations to return to campus in the fall is growing longer by the day. Why it matters: With the mandates, universities are going where most corporations have not. The political and legal blowback is already taking shape.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe requirements will help ensure a full return to normal, which has huge financial upside for the colleges — and the workers and businesses that depend on them — that were pummeled during the pandemic year. What they’re saying: “If you’re a residential college, some of those have taken big hits because they have dormitories to maintain and they haven’t collected any revenue from them,” Sandy Baum, a nonresident senior fellow at the Urban Institute, tells Axios.What’s going on: Brown University is the latest to mandate a vaccine for students and faculty in the fall — joining Cornell, Nova Southeastern Florida and others.New Jersey-based public university Rutgers was among the first to announce it would require shots for students, though not for faculty and staff.Rutgers says “data clearly reflects that students have a 60% to 70% higher positivity rate than faculty and staff. This is to be expected since they are highly mobile and highly interactive,” per a statement. Another caveat: Universities say students with religious or medical reasons can be exempt — a process that may be a logistical and legal nightmare, education trade group American Council on Education warns.“Legally and respectfully” managing these requests “will require administrative attention and risk vocal challenges ... likely amplified on social media,” the group says in a recent brief.Even if mandates ultimately become permissible in schools and workplaces, policymakers will likely consider whether mandates are “the most effective means in accomplishing this goal” of mass vaccinations, a Wednesday policy brief from the Kaiser Family Foundation says. Background: Colleges have historically required vaccines for other viruses.The big picture: Other universities are encouraging students to get vaccinated, even with incentives, but have stopped short of a mandate, saying there is an equity benefit to not excluding all those who can’t or decide not to receive a shot.Arizona University has been vocal in having maintained a low positivity rate of 0.31% and will not mandate student vaccinations. University of Florida partnered with the state to secure mass vaccination plans for any student who wants one. Some lawmakers are pushing back on mandates overall, including for schools. Some states are considering legislation that would prohibit entities like schools and private businesses from conditioning attendance or services on receipt of the COVID-19 vaccine, per KFF. One New Jersey assemblywoman plans to introduce legislation to prevent Rutgers from mandating students to getting the vaccine by the fall, Patch reports.The next flashpoint: How students will prove they are vaccinated as “vaccine passports” stir up political feuds.States like Texas and Florida are banning them — with potential implications for colleges based there. NIAID’s Anthony Fauci said this week the federal government won’t mandate vaccine passports.Florida-based Nova Southeastern — which has a vaccination center onsite — tells Axios it’s still figuring out a verification system for people inoculated elsewhere.Northeastern says an announcement on how students will prove their status is coming soon. Cornell has set up a “proof of vaccination” portal.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • EXPLAINER: Did Floyd really yell, 'I ate too many drugs?'

    The defense attorney for the former Minneapolis police officer on trial in the death of George Floyd tried Wednesday to show that Floyd yelled "I ate too many drugs” as three officers pinned him to the ground. Attorney Eric Nelson didn't get the clear confirmation he was seeking, but he may have planted a seed in jurors' minds anyway as he seeks to sow reasonable doubt about the prosecution's case against Derek Chauvin. Part of his strategy for defending Chauvin against murder and manslaughter charges has been to deflect responsibility for Floyd's death last May 25 away from Chauvin — a white officer who prosecutors say knelt on the Black man's neck for 9 1/2 minutes — and onto Floyd himself for using illegal drugs.

  • LA Sheriff: Excessive speed caused Tiger Woods' crash

    LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva shares latest details on the golf pro's accident on 'Your World'

  • Disneyland's Marvel Avengers Campus set to open June 4 at Disney California Adventure Park

    Disneyland Resort is giving Marvel fans a chance to enter the universe starting June 4 when Avengers Campus is set to open.

  • Biden calls for ‘calm’ amid fresh night of violence in Northern Ireland

    ‘We are concerned by the violence in Northern Ireland, and we join the British, Irish, and Northern Irish leaders in their calls for calm,’ White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki says