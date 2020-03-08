These people treated Sars, Ebola and swine flu: what is their advice on beating coronavirus?

As Europe struggles to contain Covid-19, some of the country's leading health and science experts reflect on the previous outbreaks they have witnessed on the frontline and the lessons that can be learned to prevent its spread.

Sars: Dr Simon Mardel, OBE

I was a clinician with the World Health Organisation when the SARS virus was discovered in 2003. I had already been involved in previous outbreaks like Ebola, Marburg and Lassa fever (during the Sierra Leone civil war in 1997) and was focused on how to improve treatment but at the same time stop the spread of infection in health care.

Health professionals are on the frontline of such outbreaks. Over the years many colleagues have ended up contracting diseases, often with tragic consequences. SARS - like Ebola - was spread through healthcare facilities. I’m really worried about the potential of Covid-19 to do the same.

During severe outbreaks staff are forced to work in extreme circumstances and can miss out on essential steps of protection. I remember a nurse I once saw crying into her gloved hands on an Ebola ward, grieving for a friend she had cared for during her last hours of life; or a doctor who performed a difficult procedure on a nurse with Lassa fever in a dimly-lit, overcrowded ward with no bin to store his medical waste.

In order to combat these outbreaks we also need to follow the standards of infection control that are supposed to apply to every single patient in health care - I think this will be the biggest threat to the UK during this outbreak.

These include the so-called ‘standard precautions’ that include avoiding contact with patients’ body fluids, preventing the spread of fluids or droplets and adhering to strict standards of cleanliness of equipment and rooms. Such measures may sound simple and are universally agreed, but regularly ignored by busy staff (including in the UK).

As a result of SARS proper infection control measures kicked in more effectively in those countries who lost staff. The likes of Hong-Kong, Singapore and Canada, were described as having been “burned by SARS” and adopted new standards in response.

The challenge now is for the UK to implement such standards quickly across every branch of healthcare. Otherwise who knows what might be the eventual impact of Covid-19?

Swine Flu (H1N1): Sandra Mounier-Jack, associate professor in health policy at London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine

During the H1N1 outbreak I was a researcher focusing on pandemic preparedness. I had been contacted by the House of Lords to contribute to an inquiry about preparedness in the wake of avian flu and was working as a specialist advisor to the Cabinet Office. Then, in the middle of the inquiry, H1N1 happened.

The first cases were in April 2009 in Mexico. It seemed severe at the beginning with potentially high numbers of fatalities but very quickly it became quite evident the disease was not as severe as initially feared.

The virus circulated very quickly in the UK but proved to be quite mild so containment wasn’t really necessary. Also everybody knew a vaccine would come along quite quickly and in the meantime we had anti-virals to limit the impact.