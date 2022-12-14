‘He treated them like they were family’: Community reacts to death of senior corrections officer

As Gwinnett County police release a new image of the suspect wanted for shooting and killing a senior corrections officer, tributes are pouring in for the fallen 10-year-veteran.

Scott Riner, 59, was shot and killed at work at the Department of Corrections complex on Hi Hope Road Tuesday before 6:30 a.m. No motive has been released, and no arrests have been made.

Meanwhile, many who knew him have been sending their condolences to his family, including former inmates and relatives of inmates.

“He took very good care of his inmates,” said Karin Shook, whose brother Johnny Starks was part of Riner’s detail up until 2017. “He treated them like they were family.”

She says Riner would check in on her brother, making sure he wouldn’t end up back in prison after his release. Starks ended up getting Riner’s detail number tattooed on his arm as a sign of respect.

“He needed somebody in his life to show him that he can do good,” she told Channel 2′s Matt Johnson, “and Scott was that person.”

Gwinnett County police followed up on leads across the county on Tuesday and Wednesday, but they were not able to find the suspect. It’s believed he ran from the scene before possibly getting into a vehicle nearby.

Riner leaves behind a wife, children and a grandson.

