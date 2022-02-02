Treatment court slip-up lands defendant in prison

Feb. 2—A Joplin man who fired a gun from a vehicle in front of an off-duty police officer was sent to prison this week after slipping up in a local treatment court program.

Circuit Judge Dean Dankelson sentenced Justin T. Ramirez, 25, of Joplin, to four years on a conviction for unlawful use of a weapon at a sentencing hearing Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court. The judge ordered the term to be served at the state's Institutional Treatment Center with the court to review the case after 120 days for possible placement on probation.

On Sept. 3, 2020, an off-duty police officer saw Ramirez fire a pistol from an SUV near East Ninth Street and Ohio Avenue. An on-duty officer stopped Ramirez a short time later, arrested him for driving with a revoked license and located the pistol in the glove box of the SUV.

Ramirez pleaded guilty to the offense in April in an agreement requiring him to complete a local treatment court program. He was referred back from the program Jan. 26, and a probation violation was filed, according to court records.