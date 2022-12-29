Treatment facility patient charged with assaulting staff

Dec. 28—ST. PETER — A treatment facility patient is accused of kicking and spitting on staff.

Scott Tyler Dewald, 52, of Mankato, was charged with three felonies and four gross misdemeanors for assault in Nicollet County District Court.

Dewald was in the Minnesota Sex Offender Program in St. Peter when the alleged incidents occurred in July, according to a criminal complaint.

Staff told police they were trying to move him to protected isolation after he threw magazines at other patients, a sandal at staff and his television against the wall. They said Dewald went on to stomp on one staffer's foot, kicked another's shin and kicked a third staff member's abdomen.

The complaint goes on to detail how he spit on staff, bit one and continued to kick them even with a spit hood on his face. There were six alleged victims in total, according to the complaint.

Dewald's first appearance in court is scheduled for Jan. 17. He was previously convicted on a felony assault charge in January 2021.