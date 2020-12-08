For the treatment of lung infections, including those related to COVID-19 - Québec company Dymedso makes available 24 Frequencer® devices in the province's hospitals

MONTRÉAL, Dec. 8, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Bold Capital Enterprises Ltd. ("Bold") (TSX-V Bold) and Dymedso Inc. ("Dymedso"), a Montréal-based medical technology company, are proud to announce that 12 healthcare institutions in the Province of Québec are now permitted to provide their patients with the benefits of a new, state-of-the-art device that uses acoustic sound waves for the treatment of lung disorders and respiratory infections, including those related to COVID-19.

The distribution of 24 airway clearance devices, known as the Frequencer®, to Québec healthcare institutions, was made possible through a non-refundable contribution thanks to a partnership with Québec's Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux and Ministère de l'Économie et de l'Innovation, as part of the Innovation Program – Support for Demonstration and Technology Showcase Projects.

Dr. Simon Phaneuf, emergency physician and Chief Scientific Officer at Dymedso, pointed out, "Clinical advances show that non-intrusive treatments, such as the acoustical wave treatment provided by the Frequencer, increase the medical success rate and significantly reduce the risk of complications for patients." He added, "As Québec experiences an increase in hospitalizations related to the COVID-19 virus, the use of the Frequencer in healthcare settings should be an integral part of an effective and safe treatment that contributes to saving lives. All medical institutions should equip themselves with the Frequencer device's advanced technology with the objective of constantly improving treatments for COVID-19."

Entirely developed in Québec, the Frequencer is a patented technology that uses acoustic sound waves to clear the airways and promote bronchial drainage, acting on both the lungs and its deep-seated airways where mucus collects. This form of pulmonary physiotherapy offers a non-invasive alternative to percussion ("clapping") techniques for patients of all ages suffering from respiratory problems associated with mucus accumulation in the lungs, including COVID-19-related infections. The device enables preventive and targeted treatment that can be concentrated in the most affected areas of the lungs, reducing the risk of complications. The Frequencer has been cleared by Health Canada and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Dymedso also holds the CE mark in Europe.

The device was designed to be used at home and in a variety of care settings, including hospitals, long-term care centres (CHSLDs), private senior residences and rehabilitation centres.

"The health crisis offers an opportunity for our companies to showcase their expertise in several strategic areas, such as life sciences. This project, supported by our government, will make it possible to optimize the quality and efficiency of care offered in our healthcare institutions, thanks to leading-edge technologies. Québec must remain attractive and competitive. It is by relying on creative and innovative companies like Dymedso that we will succeed," said Pierre Fitzgibbon, Minister of the Economy and Innovation.

Kim Anderson, President of Dymedso, stated, "The technology developed by Dymedso has been proven effective in treating patient lungs impacted by mucus, both here in Canada and around the world, and we are pleased to be able to extend its use in these healthcare facilities throughout the province. During this global pandemic, we are proud to make available Dymedso's cutting-edge pulmonary physiotherapy treatment for the benefit of these very vulnerable patients, and at the same time contribute to the advancement of science in the treatment of lung infections."

This initiative is in keeping with Dymedso's goal of expanding the use of the Frequencer to numerous healthcare institutions in Québec and Ontario, in addition to continuing its rollout internationally. The device is currently used in 53 countries, including at several world-renowned university hospitals in California, Europe and Kuwait.

The Frequencer has been sent to the following 12 healthcare facilities across the province: Centre hospitalier universitaire Sainte-Justine, McGill University Health Centre, Glen site, McGill University Health Centre, Montreal General Hospital, Hôpital de Verdun, Hôpital Sacré-Cœur, Hôpital de Saint-Jérôme, Hôpital Charles-Le Moyne, Hôpital Pierre Boucher, Hôpital Honoré-Mercier, Hôpital de Gaspé, Hôpital de Chicoutimi, CHSLD Monseigneur Ross (Gaspé).

About Dymedso

Dymedso, a Canadian company, is a pioneer in using sound (acoustics) to treat patients with lung disorders and respiratory diseases. The Company was founded based on the invention of Louis Plante, a cystic fibrosis (CF) patient, along with the collaboration of a medical team from Sherbrooke University in Québec, Canada. Dymedso is ISO 13485 certified for the manufacture of medical devices. The Frequencer®, a Canadian-developed technology, is used by leading hospitals in more than 53 countries. The Frequencer has been cleared by Health Canada and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Dymedso also holds the CE mark in Europe.

While controlled clinical studies on the effectiveness of the Frequencer® on COVID-19 patients have not yet been done, more than 675 Frequencer® are currently being utilized across the world to assist with airway recruitment and secretion removal. The technology is in use in clinical settings for COVID-19 treatment in Montréal and in Germany.

Dymedso and Bold are not making any express or implied claims that its product has the ability to eliminate, cure, or contain the COVID-19 virus at this time.

About Bold

Bold is a capital pool company created pursuant to Policy 2.4 of the Exchange and, to date, has not conducted material operations of any kind, other than to identify and evaluate businesses and assets with a view to completing a Qualifying Transaction. On April 16, 2019, Bold completed its initial public offering, and the common shares of Bold commenced trading on the Exchange on April 23, 2019.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes forward-looking statements that are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, including the possibility of unfavourable results from clinical trials involving the Frequencer® and the treatment of COVID-19 even if the Frequencer® has been successfully used for the treatment of other lung diseases. As a result, the Frequencer® may never be successfully commercialized for COVID-19. All statements other than statements of historical fact could be deemed forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those referred to in the forward-looking statements. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to Dymedso and Dymedso assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements.

