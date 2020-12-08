For the treatment of lung infections, including those related to COVID-19 - Québec company Dymedso makes available 24 Frequencer® devices in the province's hospitals

MONTRÉAL, Dec. 8, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Bold Capital Enterprises Ltd. ("Bold") (TSX-V Bold) and Dymedso Inc. ("Dymedso"), a Montréal-based medical technology company, are proud to announce that 12 healthcare institutions in the Province of Québec are now permitted to provide their patients with the benefits of a new, state-of-the-art device that uses acoustic sound waves for the treatment of lung disorders and respiratory infections, including those related to COVID-19.

The distribution of 24 airway clearance devices, known as the Frequencer®, to Québec healthcare institutions, was made possible through a non-refundable contribution thanks to a partnership with Québec's Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux and Ministère de l'Économie et de l'Innovation, as part of the Innovation Program – Support for Demonstration and Technology Showcase Projects.

Dr. Simon Phaneuf, emergency physician and Chief Scientific Officer at Dymedso, pointed out, "Clinical advances show that non-intrusive treatments, such as the acoustical wave treatment provided by the Frequencer, increase the medical success rate and significantly reduce the risk of complications for patients." He added, "As Québec experiences an increase in hospitalizations related to the COVID-19 virus, the use of the Frequencer in healthcare settings should be an integral part of an effective and safe treatment that contributes to saving lives. All medical institutions should equip themselves with the Frequencer device's advanced technology with the objective of constantly improving treatments for COVID-19."

Entirely developed in Québec, the Frequencer is a patented technology that uses acoustic sound waves to clear the airways and promote bronchial drainage, acting on both the lungs and its deep-seated airways where mucus collects. This form of pulmonary physiotherapy offers a non-invasive alternative to percussion ("clapping") techniques for patients of all ages suffering from respiratory problems associated with mucus accumulation in the lungs, including COVID-19-related infections. The device enables preventive and targeted treatment that can be concentrated in the most affected areas of the lungs, reducing the risk of complications. The Frequencer has been cleared by Health Canada and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Dymedso also holds the CE mark in Europe.

The device was designed to be used at home and in a variety of care settings, including hospitals, long-term care centres (CHSLDs), private senior residences and rehabilitation centres.

"The health crisis offers an opportunity for our companies to showcase their expertise in several strategic areas, such as life sciences. This project, supported by our government, will make it possible to optimize the quality and efficiency of care offered in our healthcare institutions, thanks to leading-edge technologies. Québec must remain attractive and competitive. It is by relying on creative and innovative companies like Dymedso that we will succeed," said Pierre Fitzgibbon, Minister of the Economy and Innovation.

Kim Anderson, President of Dymedso, stated, "The technology developed by Dymedso has been proven effective in treating patient lungs impacted by mucus, both here in Canada and around the world, and we are pleased to be able to extend its use in these healthcare facilities throughout the province. During this global pandemic, we are proud to make available Dymedso's cutting-edge pulmonary physiotherapy treatment for the benefit of these very vulnerable patients, and at the same time contribute to the advancement of science in the treatment of lung infections."

This initiative is in keeping with Dymedso's goal of expanding the use of the Frequencer to numerous healthcare institutions in Québec and Ontario, in addition to continuing its rollout internationally. The device is currently used in 53 countries, including at several world-renowned university hospitals in California, Europe and Kuwait.

The Frequencer has been sent to the following 12 healthcare facilities across the province: Centre hospitalier universitaire Sainte-Justine, McGill University Health Centre, Glen site, McGill University Health Centre, Montreal General Hospital, Hôpital de Verdun, Hôpital Sacré-Cœur, Hôpital de Saint-Jérôme, Hôpital Charles-Le Moyne, Hôpital Pierre Boucher, Hôpital Honoré-Mercier, Hôpital de Gaspé, Hôpital de Chicoutimi, CHSLD Monseigneur Ross (Gaspé).

About Dymedso
Dymedso, a Canadian company, is a pioneer in using sound (acoustics) to treat patients with lung disorders and respiratory diseases. The Company was founded based on the invention of Louis Plante, a cystic fibrosis (CF) patient, along with the collaboration of a medical team from Sherbrooke University in Québec, Canada. Dymedso is ISO 13485 certified for the manufacture of medical devices. The Frequencer®, a Canadian-developed technology, is used by leading hospitals in more than 53 countries. The Frequencer has been cleared by Health Canada and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Dymedso also holds the CE mark in Europe.

While controlled clinical studies on the effectiveness of the Frequencer® on COVID-19 patients have not yet been done, more than 675 Frequencer® are currently being utilized across the world to assist with airway recruitment and secretion removal. The technology is in use in clinical settings for COVID-19 treatment in Montréal and in Germany.

Dymedso and Bold are not making any express or implied claims that its product has the ability to eliminate, cure, or contain the COVID-19 virus at this time.

About Bold
Bold is a capital pool company created pursuant to Policy 2.4 of the Exchange and, to date, has not conducted material operations of any kind, other than to identify and evaluate businesses and assets with a view to completing a Qualifying Transaction. On April 16, 2019, Bold completed its initial public offering, and the common shares of Bold commenced trading on the Exchange on April 23, 2019.

Forward-Looking Statement
This press release includes forward-looking statements that are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, including the possibility of unfavourable results from clinical trials involving the Frequencer® and the treatment of COVID-19 even if the Frequencer® has been successfully used for the treatment of other lung diseases. As a result, the Frequencer® may never be successfully commercialized for COVID-19. All statements other than statements of historical fact could be deemed forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those referred to in the forward-looking statements. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to Dymedso and Dymedso assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements.

Information:
Justin Meloche
514 995-9704
jmeloche@national.ca

This news release is not for distribution to U.S. wire news services or for dissemination in the United States.

Dymedso™ and the Frequencer® are pending trademark applications and/or registered trademarks of Dymedso, Inc., in Canada and other countries. All other company and product names contained herein may be trademarks of their respective holders.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

SOURCE Dymedso

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2020/08/c1081.html

Latest Stories

  • Trump is reportedly planning a made-for-TV exit on Air Force One from the White House to a rally on Inauguration Day, hoping to pull viewers from Biden

    Trump is reportedly considering breaking democratic tradition by boycotting Joe Biden's inauguration and staging a rally instead.

  • German prosecutors 'have evidence' suspect killed Madeleine McCann

    There is compelling evidence the German prime suspect in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann killed her but it cannot be shared with the public, German prosecutors said on Tuesday. “If you knew the evidence we had you would come to the same conclusion as I do,” Hans Christian Wolters, the prosecutor in charge of the case told the BBC. “But I can't give you details because we don't want the accused to know what we have on him — these are tactical considerations.” Christian Brückner, a 43-year-old convicted paedophile and rapist, was named as a suspect in the toddler’s disappearance in June. But German prosecutors have yet to charge him in connection with the case and say that while they have evidence it is not yet enough to secure a conviction. “I can't promise, I can't guarantee that we have enough to bring a charge but I'm very confident because what we have so far doesn't allow any other conclusion at all,” Mr Wolters told the BBC.

  • U.S. Supreme Court hears World War Two-era Jewish property claims

    The lingering legacy of World War Two reached the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday as the justices weighed two cases involving claims by Jews in Germany and Hungary and their descendants whose property was taken amid persecution that culminated in the Holocaust. The justices heard arguments in the two cases that hinge upon a federal law called the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act that limits the jurisdiction of American courts over lawsuits against foreign governments. In one case, the justices considered Germany's bid to avoid facing in a U.S. court a lawsuit that accused its former Nazi government of pressuring Jewish art dealers to sell a collection of medieval artwork in the 1930s.

  • Brazil's president rejects COVID-19 vaccine, undermining a century of progress toward universal inoculation

    The world is eagerly awaiting the release of several COVID-19 vaccines, but Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is not. “I’m not going to take it. It’s my right,” he said in a Nov. 26 social media broadcast. Bolsonaro, who came down with COVID-19 in July, has also criticized face masks. He and his more faithful supporters oppose any suggestion of mandatory coronavirus vaccinations. Vaccine resistance has a long history in Brazil. In November 1904, thousands of people in the city of Rio de Janeiro protested government-mandated smallpox vaccinations in a famous revolt that nearly ended with a coup. Making modern BrazilThe smallpox vaccine had arrived in Brazil almost a century earlier. But the syringes were long, left skin pockmarked and could transmit other diseases such as syphilis. Between 1898 and 1904, only 2% to 10% of Rio’s population was vaccinated yearly, according to historian Sidney Chalhoub. In 1904, smallpox killed 0.4% of Rio residents – a higher percentage of the population than COVID-19’s victims in New York City this year.But these were not the only reasons Brazil made vaccinations mandatory in 1904. As part of a “modernization” plan to attract European immigration and foreign investment, President Rodrigues Alves was committed to eradicating epidemics – not just smallpox, but also yellow fever and the bubonic plague.To rid Rio de Janeiro, then the nation’s capital, of sanitary hazards while opening space for Parisian-style avenues and buildings, hundreds of tenements were demolished between 1903 and 1909. Almost 40,000 people – mostly Afro-Brazilians but also poor Italian, Portuguese and Spanish immigrants – were evicted and removed from downtown Rio. Many were left homeless, forced to resettle on nearby hillsides or in distant rural areas. Meanwhile, public health agents accompanied by armed police systematically disinfected homes with sulfur that destroyed furniture and other belongings – whether residents welcomed them or not. Conspiracy and barricadesPoliticians and military officers who opposed President Alves saw opportunity in the outrage these health initiatives caused. They stoked discontent.With the help of labor organizers and news editors, Alves’ opponents led a campaign against Brazil’s public health mandates throughout 1904. Newspapers reported on violent home disinfections and forced vaccinations. Senators and other public figures declared that mandatory vaccinations encroached on people’s homes and bodies.In mid-November of that year, thousands of protesters gathered in public squares to rally against public health efforts. Rio police reacted with disproportionate force, triggering six days of unrest in the city. A racially diverse crowd of students, construction workers, port workers and other residents fought back, armed with rocks, housewares or the tools of their trade, flipping over streetcars to barricade the streets. Meanwhile, behind the scenes, conspirators were mobilizing young military cadets. Their plan: to overthrow Alves’ government. Their scheme was foiled when the president called upon both the Army and the Navy to contain protesters and detain alleged insurgents. Brazil’s great vaccine revolt was soon suppressed. The language of rightsAfterward, newspapers portrayed protesters as an ignorant mass, manipulated by cunning politicians. They deemed one of the uprising’s popular leaders, Horácio José da Silva – known as “Black Silver” – a “disorderly thug.”But Brazil’s vaccine revolt was more than a cynical political manipulation. Digging into archives, historians like me are learning what really motivated the uprising.The violent and segregationist features of Alves’ urban plan are one obvious answer. In early 20th-century Brazil, most people – women, those who couldn’t read, the unemployed – couldn’t vote. For these Brazilians, the streets were the only place to have their voices heard.But why would they so virulently oppose methods that controlled the spread of disease?Delving into newspapers and legal records, I have found that critics of Brazil’s 1904 public health drive often expressed their opposition in terms of “inviolability of the home,” both on the streets and in courts.For elite Brazilians, invoking this constitutional right was about protecting the privacy of their households, where men ruled over wives, children and servants. Public health agents threatened this patriarchal authority by demanding access to homes and women’s bodies.Poor men and women in Rio also held patriarchal values. But for them there was more than privacy at stake in 1904. Throughout the 19th century, enslaved Afro-Brazilians had formed families and built homes, even on plantations, carving out spaces of relative freedom from their masters. After slavery was abolished in 1888, many freed Afro-Brazilians shared crowded tenements with immigrants. By the time of Alves’s vaccination drive, the poor of Rio had been fighting eviction and police violence for decades. For Black Brazilians, then, defending their rights to choose what to do – or not to do – with their homes and bodies was part of a much longer struggle for social, economic and political inclusion. Deadly learning experienceFour years after the 1904 revolt, Rio was struck by another smallpox epidemic. With so many people unvaccinated, deaths doubled; almost 1% of the city perished.[Deep knowledge, daily. Sign up for The Conversation’s newsletter.]It was a deadly learning experience. From then on, Brazilian leaders framed mandatory smallpox, measles and other vaccines as a means to protect the common good, and invested in educational campaigns to explain why. Throughout the 20th century, vaccinations were extremely successful in Brazil. Since the 1990s, 95% of children have been vaccinated, though the numbers are dropping.Today, Brazil is one of the countries hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic. As in the past, Afro-Brazilians are hurting more than others.By invoking Brazilians’ individual right not to get vaccinated against COVID-19, President Bolsonaro is ignoring the lessons of 1904 – undermining a century of hard work fighting disease in Brazil.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Pedro Cantisano, University of Nebraska Omaha.Read more: * COVID-19 is deadlier for black Brazilians, a legacy of structural racism that dates back to slavery * In Brazil’s raging pandemic, domestic workers fear for their lives – and their jobsPedro Cantisano does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • Trump is offering pardons 'like Christmas gifts' to people who don't even want them, according to a report

    The president and his closest associates face multiple civil and criminal probes once he leaves office.

  • 10 Indoor Plant Stands That Seriously Stand Out

    Take your home garden to the next level this winterOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Former Florida health official posts video of state police entering her home, drawing their weapons

    Rebekah Jones, a former Florida Health Department official, tweeted a video in which it appears state police entered her home to confiscate her computer and other devices. The video appears to show police drawing their weapons.

  • Schumer: Biden ‘Considering’ Forgiving $50,000 in Student Loan Debt via Executive Action

    President-elect Joe Biden is “considering” forgiving $50,000 in federal student loan debt for low-income and middle class students, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.) said Monday.Schumer held a press conference alongside Democratic Congressmen-elect Ritchie Torres, Mondaire Jones and Jamaal Bowman of New York, during which the group announced they have “come to the conclusion” that Biden can “forgive $50,000 of debt the first day he becomes president.”“You don’t need Congress, all you need is the flick of a pen and President-elect Biden — then President Biden — can make this happen,” Schumer said.> JUST IN: Sen. Chuck Schumer: President-elect Joe Biden is "considering" forgiving $50,000 in federal student loan debt for all borrowers. pic.twitter.com/KS4WNgAb79> > -- The Hill (@thehill) December 7, 2020He added that the group is urging Biden to choose a secretary of education who will support student loan forgiveness because “it’s up to the secretary of education officially, but if President Biden wants it, I’m sure it will happen.”“This debt is a huge burden on the backs of our students standing in the way of them and their economy and it stays with them for a very long time,” he said.He said they are calling on Biden to take executive action to administratively cancel up to $50,000 in student loan debt for federal student loan borrowers with an income below $125,000, and to do so in a way that the borrowers would have no tax liability when they receive the forgiveness.Schumer said he has spoken to Biden about "how important" the loan forgiveness is and that he is "considering" it.Asked if Biden will have the executive authority to forgive the debt, the New York Senator said the president-elect is researching that and "I believe when he does his research, he will find that he does."When asked what the forgiveness would mean for families who have “made sacrifices to pay off student loans” Schumer said it would be “good for everybody.”“Lots of students paid off student loans but it’s such a burden it’s good for everybody to make sure that this debt is vanquished,” he said. “It’s never been this high.”He added that when he finished college it cost $1,700 but “people can’t afford it now.”

  • Hundreds pay respects at funeral of Chechen refugee who beheaded French teacher

    Several hundred people paid their respects last week at a funeral in Russia for the Chechnyan teenager who beheaded a teacher in France over cartoons mocking the Prophet Muhammad. Samuel Paty, a 47-year old history teacher, became the target of a hostile online campaign after discussing the cartoons in a class on freedom of speech and was eventually attacked and murdered by Abdoulakh Anzorov, an 18-year-old Chechen refugee, in October. Anzorov was shot dead by police shortly after the attack on October 16. His body was repatriated to Russia last week to allow his family to bury him in his ancestral village in the predominantly Muslim region of Chechnya. Several hundred people attended the funeral on Friday in the village of Shalazhi, chanting prayers on their way to the cemetery, a video released by several media outlets showed. Salman Magamadov, the village chief, insisted in an interview with the Podyem media outlet on Monday that Anzorov received an ordinary burial without “any special honours”. Prominent Muslim clerics in Russia have used the attack to condemn French authorities for mocking their religion. Ramzan Kadyrov, the strongman leader of Chechnya, said French President Emmanuel Macron was to blame for allegedly encouraging insults against Muslims. Mr Kadyrov later sought to distance his region from the attack, insisting that the teenager, an ethnic Chechen, was born in Moscow and moved to France when he was a small child.

  • Pfizer and Moderna reportedly reject invitations to Trump's vaccine 'PR stunt'

    It seems the executives leading COVID-19 vaccine development know better than to attend a big gathering right about now.On Tuesday, the White House will be hosting a "vaccine summit" apparently meant to bring vaccine developers, scientists, and government leaders together ahead of distribution of the coronavirus vaccine. But drug industry leaders have decided the event is more of a "public relations stunt," and some big names aren't even planning to attend, Stat News reports.Pfizer and Moderna are currently at the top of the COVID-19 vaccine world, having produced vaccine candidates that are more than 90 percent effective at stopping transmission of the disease. But despite the fact that both of the companies' CEOs had been invited to the vaccine summit, neither plans to attend, two sources tell Stat. The summit comes just days before the Food and Drug Administration is set to examine Pfizer's vaccine data, and a week before it will look at Moderna's. Both reviews will likely result in emergency use authorizations for the two vaccines.Many other companies involved in the vaccine distribution process — FedEx, UPS, Walgreens, and CVS among them — are expected to send representatives to the event. But they "are likely to send lower-ranking executives as opposed to their CEOs," sources familiar with the event's planning tell Stat. And despite an apparent conflict of interest, Peter Marks, the FDA official who heads vaccine approvals, may end up attending the summit, Stat reports.More stories from theweek.com Fox's Lou Dobbs berates Stephen Miller for the White House not jumping on Ted Cruz's Supreme Court offer The post-Mitch McConnell GOP is going to be a carnival of madness How camp explains Trump

  • Germany may need tougher COVID-19 curbs before Christmas, minister says

    Germany might tighten restrictions to curb the spread of the coronavirus, Health Minister Jens Spahn said, as a partial lockdown and social distancing rules in place since the start of November have slowed, but not stopped the disease spreading. Chancellor Angela Merkel told party colleagues on Monday that existing lockdown measures in place would not be sufficient to get the European Union's most populous country through the winter, participants at the meeting said. "A short and comprehensive approach to really make a difference is probably more successful," Spahn told public broadcaster Phoenix, according to comments distributed late on Monday.

  • Trump suggests Rudy Giuliani's crusade to overturn the election results is 'more important' than when Giuliani led New York's 9/11 response

    Giuliani was lauded for his 9/11 response, but his public image has cratered as he spins a web of increasingly incoherent conspiracy theories.

  • Former Alabama state senator dies of Covid, warns in his last words, 'We messed up'

    "We let our guards down. Please tell everybody to be careful. This is real, and if you get diagnosed, get help immediately," former Sen. Larry Dixon said.

  • Lawmakers say COVID-19 relief bill won't offer $1,200 checks

    With time running out, lawmakers on Sunday closed in on a proposed COVID-19 relief bill that would provide roughly $300 in extra federal weekly unemployment benefits but not another round of $1,200 in direct payments to most Americans, leaving that issue for President-elect Joe Biden to wrestle over with a new Congress next year. The cash payments were popular when they were first distributed after the pandemic hit, and Biden on Friday had expressed hope that a second wave might come after weekend negotiations. Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois, the second-ranking Democrat, indicated that excluding the checks while assuring small-business aid and renters’ assistance was the only way to reach agreement with Republicans who are putting firm limits on the bill’s final price tag.

  • Emirati royal buys 50 per cent stake in Israeli football club

    A member of the Emirati royal family has bought a 50 per cent stake in an Israeli premier league club, the latest major deal to emerge from a normalisation treaty struck by the Jewish state and the United Arab Emirates earlier this year. Sheikh Hamad Bin Khalifa Al Nahyan signed the deal with Beitar Jerusalem, a controversial club which has never signed an Arab player and has battled with a reputation for anti-Muslim racism. "I am thrilled to be a partner in such a glorious club that I have heard so much of and in such a great city, the capital of Israel and one of the holiest cities in the world,” Sheikh Hamad said in a statement on the club's website. The reference to Jerusalem as the "capital" of Israel is noteworthy as the city is claimed by both the Israelis and the Palestinians as their own, and is one of the biggest sources of tension in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. A spokesman for the club said that Beitar would set up a new board of directors and that Sheikh Hamad’s son would represent him on it. Sheikh Hamad has also pledged to invest 300m shekels (£69m) in the club over the next ten years. The purchase is the latest in a string of lucrative deals made possible by the Abraham Accords, an agreement to end hostilities between Israel, the UAE and Bahrain.

  • Mohammed bin Salman rejected claims he sent an elite hit squad to kill a Saudi spy chief exiled in Canada, arguing he's immune from prosecution anyway

    Saad al-Jabri sued Crown Prince Mohammed in Washington, DC, in August, claiming he was targeted because he knew damning secrets about the royal court.

  • Ohio law enforcement alleges that Casey Goodson, a 23-year-old Black man, was shot and killed after waving a gun. His family say he was only holding a sandwich.

    A Franklin County sheriff's deputy identified as Jason Meade shot Casey Goodson while he was at his home's front door on December 4.

  • Trump demands names of Congressional Republicans who have acknowledged Biden’s election victory

    ‘I am surprised there are so many. We have just begun to fight’

  • Giant continental dormice spotted in England as conservationists warn they could harm native species

    To a passer-by, the fluffy, cartoonish creature on the floor could have been a cuddly toy dropped by a child on a trip to the New Forest National Park. However, to those with a knowledge of rodents, the animal which has been sighted in the park for the first time is a European dormouse which could be breeding in Britain. This year, wildlife experts have spotted the Garden Dormouse in Derbyshire and the New Forest, sparking concerns that it has been deliberately released. They are usually found in France, Spain and Italy. Unlike our native hazel dormice, this species is extremely hardy and carnivorous. While our small, honey-coloured native species prefers to feast on nuts and berries, the continental invader is predatory, eating the young of other rodents and small birds. There are fears if the species started breeding in large numbers, they could pose a threat to our native animals. Government sources say they are risk assessing the rodent, but it is not known to be rapidly breeding in the UK and is not thought to be a significant risk at this time.

  • A Kansas radiology technician slept in an RV outside his hospital for over a week after coworkers got sick with COVID-19 and no one else was available to take X-rays

    "To keep a critical access hospital open, you have to have X-ray and lab functioning," Eric Lewallen told the AP.