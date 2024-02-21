Treatment ordered for Huber Heights man accused in standoff

Feb. 21—A Huber Heights man who allegedly shut himself inside his house and threatened to harm police or himself during a standoff in December has been granted treatment in lieu of conviction.

Kyle Ritzman, 35, was ordered to receive rehabilitation treatment for at least a year and no more than five years, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

The order was issued after Ritzman pleaded guilty to one court of obstructing official business.

He was initially charged with inducing panic, but the indictment was waived for an obstructing business charge filed on Friday.

The case stemmed from a standoff on Dec. 3 at a house in the 6100 block of Shull Road in Huber Heights.

Police responded to the residence after Ritzman hit his girlfriend and threw her to the ground, according to Montgomery County Municipal Court — Eastern Division records.

He then locked himself inside the house with weapons and threatened to kill himself or have police kill him, an affidavit read.

Regional Emergency Response Team, a law enforcement weapons and tactical team that consists of Huber Heights, Beavercreek and Fairborn police departments, also responded to the scene.