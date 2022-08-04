Treatment part of plea deal in bank robbery

Aug. 4—Anthony P. Daglio, who robbed an Enfield bank in December, then pleaded guilty and was sentenced in June to the five months he had already spent in custody, was required to participate in a treatment program as a condition of his probation, according to an audio recording of his sentencing.

The Journal Inquirer acquired a copy of the recording after some questioned why Daglio, 40, of 7 Donna St., received the five-month sentence for the Dec. 22 robbery of the Chase Bank branch at 50 Hazard Ave., which he accomplished with a bomb threat.

PLEA BARGAIN

DEFENDANT: Anthony P. Daglio, 40, of 7 Donna St., Enfield

GUILTY PLEA: First-degree robbery

SENTENCE: Seven years, suspended after five months, already served, and two years of probation, with conditions that include mental-health and substance-abuse evaluation and treatment, random drug testing, taking prescribed medications, staying away from Chase Bank in Enfield, and not possessing narcotics, guns, bullets, or other weapons

The recording of the June 1 sentencing in Hartford Superior Court reveals that participation in the program was central to Daglio's plea bargain, but details are sparse.

The recording doesn't reveal the name of the program, its length, or the nature of the services it offers. The brief recording includes repeated references to Daglio having mental-health problems, but their nature isn't detailed.

The probation conditions imposed by Judge Kevin C. Doyle include requirements that Daglio participate in both mental-health and substance-abuse evaluation and treatment. But no one said during the sentencing whether substance-abuse treatment is part of the program.

Public defender Johanna Canning and prosecutor Robert Diaz have not returned calls seeking comment on the sentence.

The judge said during the sentencing that Canning had persuaded prosecutors that the program was appropriate. But there was no detailed discussion of why officials reached that conclusion.

Online court records show that Daglio's conviction of first-degree robbery in the Chase Bank holdup is his only Connecticut criminal conviction in the last 10 years, and a nationwide search of federal court records reveals no criminal convictions in those courts. It isn't known whether Daglio has convictions in any other state or convictions a decade or more ago in Connecticut.

The probation conditions the judge imposed include taking prescribed medications, reporting to a probation officer who specializes in mental-health issues, submitting to random drug testing, staying away from the bank Daglio robbed, and possessing no narcotics, guns, bullets, or other weapons.

Daglio's original plea bargain, entered May 16, called for him to receive a six-month prison sentence. But the prosecutor and the judge agreed to reduce it to five months when Canning found that a bed was available in a treatment program June 6.

The judge explained that the month taken off Daglio's immediate jail term became part of the potential prison time he faces if he violates release conditions.

The judge put Daglio on probation for two years, with the possibility of up to six years and seven months in prison for any probation violation.

