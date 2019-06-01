New treatment shows hope for younger women with advanced breast cancer

New research shows that a novel breast cancer treatment could help some women with late-stage breast cancer live longer. Doctors are calling the treatment, which combines hormone therapy and a daily dose of the pill ribociclib, a breakthrough.

