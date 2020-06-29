Treatt plc (LON:TET) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Treatt plc (LON:TET) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 2 days. Investors can purchase shares before the 2nd of July in order to be eligible for this dividend, which will be paid on the 13th of August.

Treatt's upcoming dividend is UK£0.018 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of UK£0.055 per share to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Treatt has a trailing yield of 1.1% on the current share price of £4.9. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Treatt's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

View our latest analysis for Treatt

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. That's why it's good to see Treatt paying out a modest 35% of its earnings. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

LSE:TET Historic Dividend June 29th 2020 More

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. Fortunately for readers, Treatt's earnings per share have been growing at 16% a year for the past five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Treatt has delivered an average of 8.6% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past ten years of dividend payments. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

Final Takeaway

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Treatt? We're glad to see the company has been improving its earnings per share while also paying out a low percentage of income. However, it's not great to see it paying out what we see as an uncomfortably high percentage of its cash flow. In summary, it's hard to get excited about Treatt from a dividend perspective.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks Treatt is facing. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Treatt you should be aware of.

If you're in the market for dividend stocks, we recommend checking our list of top dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.