Treatt's (LON:TET) Dividend Will Be Reduced To £0.0535

Treatt plc's (LON:TET) dividend is being reduced by 2.7% to £0.0535 per share on 16th of March, in comparison to last year's comparable payment of £0.055. This means that the dividend yield is 1.3%, which is a bit low when comparing to other companies in the industry.

Treatt's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

The dividend yield is a little bit low, but sustainability of the payments is also an important part of evaluating an income stock. Based on the last payment, Treatt was earning enough to cover the dividend, but free cash flows weren't positive. With the company not bringing in any cash, paying out to shareholders is bound to become difficult at some point.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 34.8% over the next year. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 29% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Treatt Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. Since 2012, the dividend has gone from £0.031 total annually to £0.0785. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 9.7% over that duration. Dividends have grown at a reasonable rate over this period, and without any major cuts in the payment over time, we think this is an attractive combination as it provides a nice boost to shareholder returns.

Treatt Could Grow Its Dividend

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Treatt has impressed us by growing EPS at 6.2% per year over the past five years. Growth in EPS bodes well for the dividend, as does the low payout ratio that the company is currently reporting.

Our Thoughts On Treatt's Dividend

In summary, dividends being cut isn't ideal, however it can bring the payment into a more sustainable range. While Treatt is earning enough to cover the payments, the cash flows are lacking. We don't think Treatt is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Treatt that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

