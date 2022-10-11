Trecwn: Statkraft aims to make green hydrogen at ex-arms depot

The former Royal Navy Armaments Depot was once a secret underground arms base

Part of a former military base could be used to produce enough green hydrogen to power 170 buses every day.

Renewable energy firm Statkraft UK wants to build a green energy hub at the former Royal Navy Armaments Depot in Trecwn, Pembrokeshire.

It aims to extract hydrogen from water by using electricity generated from wind turbines and solar panels.

The company is to due hold a series of public consultations before submitting an application to planners next year.

The sprawling site once housed the biggest underground secret arms depot in Europe, storing torpedoes, mines and other armaments for Royal Navy warships.

Statkraft UK has earmarked a disused rail transfer shed for its Trecwn Green Energy Hub, producing about three tonnes of hydrogen a day if its plans are realised.

Matt Kelly, from Statkraft UK, said it has the "potential to act a catalyst for the redevelopment of Trecwn Valley".

"We're working closely with Pembrokeshire County Council and, despite being at an early stage of the project, we're keen to hear what local people think," he said.

The company said its green hydrogen could be used to power trains "delivering many of the benefits of electrification, such as using a zero-carbon fuel, but at significantly lower capital costs and with fewer requirements for new infrastructure".

"It could also power Pembrokeshire council's fleet of HGV lorries and local buses, with the site able to produce enough green hydrogen to run around 170 buses every day," it said.

Pembrokeshire deputy council leader councillor Paul Miller said: "Growing and nurturing renewable technology and industry right across the county, including in our more rural communities, is vital to ensure we position Pembrokeshire and the south west region at the heart of Wales' renewable energy push."

The Royal Navy built its depot for munitions at Trecwn, south of Fishguard, at the start of World War II and the site, including storage bunkers, was finally decommissioned 30 years ago.

Drop-in sessions are being held at Trecwn Valley Boardroom, Letterston Memorial Hall and Fishguard Community Learning Centre this month.

