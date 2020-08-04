    Advertisement

    Tree.com: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) _ Tree.com Inc. (TREE) on Tuesday reported a second-quarter loss of $29.8 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

    The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of $2.29 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 46 cents per share.

    The mortgage lending service provider posted revenue of $184.3 million in the period.

    For the current quarter ending in October, Tree.com said it expects revenue in the range of $200 million to $215 million.

    Tree.com shares have climbed 19% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 11% in the last 12 months.

