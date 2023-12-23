'From tree to delivery': Brian Brace and the craft of furniture making

Brian Brace is a furniture maker who has been based in Black Mountain since 2010.

These days, Brian Brace is all about balance.

Brace owns and operates his own furniture business, Brian Brace Fine Furniture, which has been operating out of Black Mountain since 2010.

He started his woodworking career when he was 16 in Vermont. He said he was able to apprentice with someone who helped him work with the state to complete an 8,000 hour apprenticeship that was based on electrical apprenticeships.

Brace still has his handwritten logs from his apprenticeships, showing the work he did and the hours he put in each day over the course of his four-and-a-half-year apprenticeship.

By the time he had graduated high school, Brace said he was “well on (his) way” to finishing, having already put in 2,400 hours before graduating. He said he was trying to make a decision on what he wanted to do, go to college or continue his apprenticeship, and eventually the apprenticeship came out on top.

Brace stayed with the teacher he did his apprenticeship with for six years, but he said he still did not know everything about the work.

Brian Brace has his workshop below his showroom.

“Even after six years I still didn’t learn it all,” Brace said. “You can’t learn this trade in six years.”

He said when he boss wanted to move back into working by himself, he gave Brace a month to find a new position. Brace said he took this opportunity to follow another craftsperson he knew down to Naples, Florida.

In Naples, Brace said he took several different woodworking jobs. At his first, he was meant to be making wall units and entertainment centers, but his new boss told him he didn’t have the skills to do so. Brace said that by his fourth job in Naples, he was supervising others doing the same work after he put in the time to learn.

Brace said he grew “bored” of that work and missed building furniture, so he started his own shop in the back of a small house he was renting.

“It was July of 2007,” Brace said. “Within three months, the economy tanked and I said, ‘I better learn how to swim.’”

He said he took everything he had learned and took any job or project he could “in order to pay the bills.”

Several chairs Brian Brace has created sit in his showroom.

He said he eventually grew tired of Naples and the constant heat and worry about hurricanes coming in and destroying his shop and work. Brace moved to Black Mountain in 2010.

Since coming to Black Mountain, Brace said he has seen success. In April of this year, he was selected to be a Roycroft master, the only one in North Carolina.

Brian Brace is the only Roycroft master in North Carolina.

He said he has also seen great success with his Greene & Greene style pieces, sending some to California for the original Greene & Greene homes.

He has also built display pieces for private collections, including cases for a witch's hat from “The Wizard of Oz,” a helmet from “Saving Private Ryan,” and a Superman cape.

Now, Brace is embarking on a journey that he is calling “from tree to delivery.” For the first time in his career, he is taking wood from the area and crafting it into furniture pieces.

This desk was made from a Western North Carolina tree that Brian Brace saw through "from tree to delivery."

“That was never in my dream of what I wanted to do,” Brace said. “I never thought that I would be cutting, processing my own lumber and then literally delivering you a piece that has the whole story all the way through.”

Looking toward the future, Brace said he wants to build his own artisan village where he can take on more apprentices to learn the craft and continue to work and grow his business.

With all of his work, Brace said it is important for him to find a balance between work and home life so he can live life to its fullest.

He said even when he becomes too involved in his work, interacting with his customers is often the best part of his job.

Brian Brace has his showroom above his workshop.

“The business end can really wear you down at times,” Brace said. “But the relationship and delivering a piece and seeing the reaction of people … and then other people getting interested in what I do and the involvement of the area is truthfully the coolest thing. It’s a passion.”

Brace said it is important for him to love what he does for a living and he wants the same for everyone else.

“You have to totally love this trade,” Brace said. “It’s not just this trade. It’s artisans, it’s craftspeople. If you don’t love what the hell you’re doing, then you’re just honestly wasting your time. Find something else. If you don’t like your job somewhere, find something new and you will rock and roll.”

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: 'From tree to delivery': Brian Brace and the craft of furniture making