Tree falls on RV in Portland; 1 dies, 3 escape

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman in her early 30s died when a tree feel on an RV in Portland and set it on fire, Portland Fire & Rescue said in a release.

When fire crews arrived around 2:30 p.m Saturday in the Hazelwood neighborhood they found the tree on the RV with a power pole, multiple live lines and a transformer in the way of a rescue. The fire hydrant closest to the scene was frozen.

One dies after tree falls into Lake Oswego house

As another crew found another hydrant, firefighters learned 3 others had been in the RV at the time but managed to escape. One was later taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries and is expected to recover.

Investigators said the 4 people in the RV were using an open flame stove to keep warm when the tree fell. That caused the RV to catch fire.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.