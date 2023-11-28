Tree harvesting work underway along Jackson Street through early February

City contractor crews from Forest Restoration LLC are currently working to harvest trees from city-owned property along Jackson Street.

BATTLE CREEK — Contractor crews from Forest Restoration LLC are currently working to harvest trees from city-owned property along Jackson Street.

"The harvesting of selected trees for timber will help to promote new tree growth, control invasive vegetation, and to diversify and maintain the health of the city’s forested areas," city officials said in a news release. "All revenues raised from harvested trees will be reinvested into the forested areas through both the planting of new trees and the continued maintenance of these areas."

The following areas will undergo tree harvesting, within the boundaries of Jackson Street West to the south, Michigan Avenue to the north, Stringham Road to the west, and North 20th Street to the east:

Jackson Street West, between Stringham Road and South Bedford Road

Jackson Street West at the Consumers Energy powerline easement area

Urbandale Boulevard, between Allene Avenue and the Consumers Energy powerline easement area

Urbandale Boulevard, between Emerald Avenue and the Consumers Energy powerline easement area

At the dead end of South Hinman Avenue, south of Michigan Avenue

Jackson Street West, between South Bedford Road and North 20th Street

While no complete road closures are expected during this tree harvesting work, the outside, westbound lane of Jackson Street West, between Stringham Road and North 20th Street, will have periodic lane closuresfor movement of harvesting equipment and loading of timber.

Crews expect the tree harvesting work to be completed by early February 2024.

Contact reporter Greyson Steele at gsteele@battlecreekenquirer.com

