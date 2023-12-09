Tree of Hope collecting Christmas gifts for Pittsburgh children who lost parents to gun violence

For families touched by loss, the holidays can be especially difficult. Inspired by her own grief, a local mother is now focused on helping children who have lost a parent to gun violence. But this year the non-profit needs your help in giving the kids a happy holiday.

Rodia Branch knows grief. Her daughter Deona Barnett was murdered in 2015.

“It’s pitiful. I still cry every day. I lost my son too. I cry every day. It’s hard, raising her kids without her. Hard,” Branch said.

In 2013, her son Tre was also the victim of gun violence. She is now left raising five grandbabies, including her 9-year-old grandson, Gerald.

Branch is one of many people over the years helped by the Tree of Hope. The non-profit was started by Adrienne Young, more than 20 years ago after the her own son, who was a student at CMU at the time, was murdered in a robbery over eight dollars.

Tree of Hope collects new toys to give to the children of the victims of gun violence during the holidays.

“When they see these young men being murdered on the streets and hear about them losing their lives, they do not realize they have children that are left behind,” said Young.

This year, Young and Tree of Hope want to have enough gifts to provide to 228 City of Pittsburgh children who have lost parents in the last six years.

Right now, they are way behind in gift donations and only have enough for about a third of the children. They are asking for new unwrapped toys for children ranging from toddlers to 15 years old to be dropped off at the Eastminster Presbyterian Church during the next week. The church is on 250 N Highland Avenue in Pittsburgh.

“Boys like cars and trucks. Of you can keep it simple like that and the girls love dolls, you know headbands and makeup,” Young said.

For Rodia Branch, every little bit helps with the kids.

“Everything they get they appreciate. I appreciate anybody that helps me with my grandkids, even if it’s a pair of socks. I’m thankful. We’re thankful,” Branch said.

Young says it is about making the kids feel just like other kids on a special day.

“We just want simple toys so that when they walk up Christmas morning they can have a nice Christmas just like all of the other children,” said Young.

The Tree of Hope will hold its annual Christmas party on Dec. 15 at the Eastminster Presbyterian Church ar 6 p.m. where they will hand out the toys to the kids.

They will be collecting unwrapped gifts through the next week.

