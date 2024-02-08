Tree hugging liberals at a Nikki Haley campaign rally? Yes, you read that right

CHARLESTON, S.C — A self-described “tree hugging liberal,” Michelle Turner isn’t used to being surrounded by conservatives.

But here she was encircled by hundreds while listening to Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley speak at a local brewery.

Two years ago, Turner traded her Upper West Side neighborhood in Manhattan for a three-bedroom house in a gated golfing community on Daniel Island, just north of the Charleston Harbor. Bundled up in a black down jacket, the retired human resources professional, who worked in finance, was “curious” to hear from Haley directly.

"New York is very different than Charleston," she said with a laugh.

She also feels disenchanted with the Biden administration. "I don't think they got anything done," Turner added.

Michelle Turner at a rally for Nikki Haley on Daniel Island, Charleston.

Haley’s rallies increasingly have grown to encompass a diverse range of political ideologies and affiliations.

She's crisscrossing her home state speaking at restaurants, breweries and college auditoriums in what’s still considered a long-shot bid against former President Donald Trump in the Feb. 24 GOP primary. The voters she’s courting have included Democratic-leaning independents, traditional Republicans, never-Trumpers, suburban non-MAGA Republican moms, and even some dyed-in-the-wool progressives such as Turner.

This would-be coalition sees Haley’s relative youth as an asset, and at the same time, a way to continue some of Trump's more popular policies without the personal drama and political chaos. Some Democrats blame the growing interest in a Republican candidate on what they see as a lack of leadership in their own party.

But can Haley get these voters on her side?

A would-be coalition of varied political leanings

South Carolina does not require a party registration to vote in a primary, which has some speculating a number of Democrats could jump ship to assist Haley at the end of the month in her quest to defeat Trump.

In the weeks leading up to the historic Feb. 3 South Carolina Democratic primary, the Biden campaign and state party officials were explicit, however, in telling Democratic voters there was nothing for them in the Feb. 24 contest.

"Nikki Haley may seem normal standing next to (Donald) Trump. Anybody can do that," Christale Spain, chair of the South Carolina Democratic Party, told USA TODAY.

"They all have the same extreme MAGA agenda, and Nikki has already implemented her agenda in South Carolina when she was governor."

Spain said the state party has been leaning into a message that reminds progressive-leaning voters about Haley's conservative record as governor, such as signing a 20-week abortion ban in 2016 and her opposition to expanding Medicaid as part of the Affordable Care Act.

But the numbers from the historic Feb. 3 Democratic primary show there is a significant number of voters available for Haley to herd into her corner.

Presidential candidate Nikki Haley speaks during her meet and greet at The Etherredge Center at University of South Carolina Aiken on Monday, Feb. 5, 2024.

While Biden won more than 96% of votes in the Democratic primary last week, only 131,286 people had cast a ballot, compared to 539,263 who voted in the 2020 Democratic primary, according to the state election website.

The lack of competition during last week's Democratic primary and the state's open primary election laws should give Haley "an advantage," according to Prof. Gibbs Knotts, who teaches political science at the University of Charleston.

He said competitive elections tend to attract more voters.

In the 2008 Democratic primary between former President Barack Obama and U.S. Senator and former first lady Hillary Clinton, the results show 532,151 people cast their vote.

That could be the case for the competitive Republican primary later this month, Knotts said.

Apart from that, the Palmetto state was the fastest growing state in the country in 2023, according to a recent census report. The state gained 90,600 residents from July 2022 to July 2023. The neighboring states of North Carolina and Georgia sent the greatest number of people to South Carolina, with New York coming in third.

That, in part, explains, the curiosity among the newly arrived voters of differing political leanings, said Knotts.

Turner, who was born and raised in New York City and whose family still lives there, has seen firsthand what the dramatic increase in migrants crossing the border has meant for her city.

“Look at what they are doing in New York. A thousand dollars a month credit card for food,” she said, referring to a recent plan by the city to offer prepaid credit cards to migrants sheltering in local hotels. “There are people in New York that don't have housing, there are people without food everywhere in America. It's not right.”

Republican governors in Texas and Florida have been chartering busses to send migrants to Democrat-led cities, such as Denver and Chicago.

Turner said she was "upset" − and she's not the only one, according to voter sentiment polls.

Voters 'upset' over border security

In a Harvard CAPS / Harris poll released on Jan.22, immigration is now the top concern for voters, up seven points since last month to 35%, followed by inflation at 32%. The online poll conducted among 2,346 registered voters also found that 68% believe the Biden administration should make it tougher to get into the U.S. illegally – including 50% of Democrats.

While she’d never consider voting for former President Trump, Turner said she was interested in what Haley had to say.

Melissa DeRosa, a Democratic strategist, said a lack of leadership on the migrant issue has left party voters searching for other options.

“What both sides missed is the genuine desire from the American public for someone to step up and take control of this crisis, and that has created a political opening," she said.

An audience member holds a "Pick Nikki" sign during presidential candidate Nikki Haley's meet and greet at The Etherredge Center at University of South Carolina Aiken on Monday, Feb. 5, 2024.

For many Republican suburban moms flocking to Haley's rallies, a lack of civility is what is most bothersome about Trump. They can’t have their children look up to someone of his temperament or character, they said.

Julie Harris, president of the National Federation of Republican Women, said there are diverse opinions about the 2024 Republican primary candidates among her members.

Harris emphasized how those women voters are weighing the issues, and have clear concerns about public safety, border security and China's rising influence globally.

"Most conservative women respect Ambassador Haley and her accomplishments... but we are not going to play that female card," she said, adding the candidate that shows they can "best defend our way of life" would win out.

Elizabeth Gerlach, 50, a stay-at-home mom of triplets and a former marketing director, who was at the rally said she was impressed by Haley's tenacity.

Elizabeth Gerlach and her kids at a Nikki Haley rally on Daniel Island in Charleston

“I think she's an educated, strong woman,” she said. “I'm proud of her for standing up to him and for not dropping out of the race and being able to speak for a lot of other conservatives versus falling behind Trump.”

Youth, character and demeanor

Voters who came to the rallies saw Haley as a breath of fresh air − someone who is efficient, capable and composed.

At 52, Haley is considerably younger than her Republican opponent Trump, who will turn 78, before the November election. Biden is 81.

Haley has made much hay of the age difference, referring to Trump and Biden as "grumpy old men" in advertisements and asking if mental competency tests should be administered to candidates over 75 in her speeches.

Sharon Parker with her husband Randy at a Nikki Haley rally on Daniel Island in Charleston

“We need to get the old men out and get some young people in there that are trustworthy, honest, good people," said Sharon Parker, 61, who was at the Daniel Island rally.

Parker, 61, a Republican who voted for Trump the last time, said it was Haley’s “demeanor” that won her heart.

“There's a kindness and gentleness to her, but yet, you know, underneath it all, she's tough as nails,” she said.

Having served as the U.S. Ambassador for the U.N. and as the governor of South Carolina, Haley is a proven leader − and the cherry on top is the fact that she’s of Indian origin, someone their daughter could look up to, said Intensive Care Unit physician Dr. Lokendra Thakur who attended the rally with his wife Dr. Sweta Thakur, a rehabilitation physician, and their four-year-old daughter, Athena.

The family moved to Charleston two years ago after having lived in New York, Pennsylvania and other states in the Northeast. They said they decided to move to the South for its business-friendly environment. They are in the process of launching a medical product.

Dr. Lokendra Thakur and his wife, Dr. Sweta Thakur, and their daughter Athena at a recent Nikki Haley rally on Daniel Island in Charleston

If Haley ends up becoming the nominee, Thakur, who is a Democratic-leaning independent, said he was certain the 2,000 or so Indian Americans families who visit the local temple will be voting for her, no matter their political affiliation.

“Biden is too old,” said the 47-year-old physician.

While Haley often talks about how it is time for a generational change to the presidency, her rallies typically draw the above 55 set. In fact, at a rally organized at an auditorium at the University of South Carolina, Aiken on Monday, a reporter was hard pressed to find more than a handful of younger audience members.

People listen during presidential candidate Nikki Haley's meet and greet at The Etherredge Center at University of South Carolina Aiken on Monday, Feb. 5, 2024.

Trump’s rallies, on the other hand, typically draw many young voters.

That might be changing − with recent appearances on Saturday Night Live and The Breakfast Club − Haley seems to be trying to close the coolness gap.

Competent, experienced and an 'underdog'

Leisa Western, 53, who was at the Daniel Island rally, said her college age children had watched her the previous night on SNL and thought she was “very sharp.”

Leisa Western at a rally for Nikki Haley on Daniel Island, South Carolina

An independent, Western said she sat out the last election between Trump and Biden. She voted for Hillary Clinton before that.

“I'm proud to see a woman running but her being a woman is not to me as important as what she stands for. It’s just the competence that I see in her,” said Western, an accountant. “I feel like there's an information gap and that once more people get to know her, they’ll support her."

James “Bubba” Cromer, a longtime supporter of Nikki Haley was at her Aiken, S.C, rally

James “Bubba” Cromer, who served as an independent member of the South Carolina House of Representatives in the 1990s, was at the Aiken rally. Having watched Haley her entire political career, he says she never had the endorsement of the establishment but that never stopped her from winning. (Five out the six Republican U.S. House members, the governor and the two state senators have endorsed Trump).

“I am insulted when I see people say she was not an effective governor,” he said. “Either they weren't in South Carolina or they were high as a Georgia Pine because she was an amazing governor on children's education, and had the toughest border security.”

For 19-year-old Luke Dawson, who came to the Aiken rally leaning towards Trump, it was about learning more about Haley before he casts his first presidential election ballot.

Luke Dawson, 19, attended a rally for Nikki Haley in Aiken, South Carolina

“I really like how she wasn't shy to talk about Donald Trump and address the elephant in the room and where she stands against him,” said Dawson, who works as an HVAC technician. “I do like how she's kind of the underdog. I'd probably vote for her just to see how far she would get.”

After the Daniel Island rally, Turner, the NYC transplant, said she had decided to vote for Haley in the primary.

“She was relatable. I agree with what she said about the border and the fentanyl coming over here to this country,” she said. “I’m going to vote for Nikki. I think we need new blood.”

