Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL) Is Reinvesting To Multiply In Value

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. That's why when we briefly looked at Tree Island Steel's (TSE:TSL) ROCE trend, we were very happy with what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Tree Island Steel is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.20 = CA$29m ÷ (CA$172m - CA$30m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

So, Tree Island Steel has an ROCE of 20%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 4.1% earned by companies in a similar industry.

View our latest analysis for Tree Island Steel

roce
roce

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Tree Island Steel's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating Tree Island Steel's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Can We Tell From Tree Island Steel's ROCE Trend?

We'd be pretty happy with returns on capital like Tree Island Steel. The company has consistently earned 20% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 63% in that time. With returns that high, it's great that the business can continually reinvest its money at such appealing rates of return. If these trends can continue, it wouldn't surprise us if the company became a multi-bagger.

One more thing to note, even though ROCE has remained relatively flat over the last five years, the reduction in current liabilities to 17% of total assets, is good to see from a business owner's perspective. This can eliminate some of the risks inherent in the operations because the business has less outstanding obligations to their suppliers and or short-term creditors than they did previously.

What We Can Learn From Tree Island Steel's ROCE

In short, we'd argue Tree Island Steel has the makings of a multi-bagger since its been able to compound its capital at very profitable rates of return. Despite the good fundamentals, total returns from the stock have been virtually flat over the last five years. For that reason, savvy investors might want to look further into this company in case it's a prime investment.

One more thing: We've identified 4 warning signs with Tree Island Steel (at least 2 which make us uncomfortable) , and understanding these would certainly be useful.

Tree Island Steel is not the only stock earning high returns. If you'd like to see more, check out our free list of companies earning high returns on equity with solid fundamentals.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Bitcoin briefly crashed 87% to about $8,000 on Binance's US crypto-trading platform

    Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao tweeted: "Expect very high volatility in #crypto over the next few months."

  • Cathie Wood’s ARK Sells More Tesla. She’s Buying This Stock.

    ARK’s daily email disclosure revealed the firm has bought 2.1 million shares in Skillz, worth an estimated $20.8 million.

  • Why Jim Cramer Is Calling The Bottom For AT&T's Stock

    Shares of AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) are trading slightly higher—although volatile— following better-than-expected third-quarter financial results. What Happened: AT&T reported quarterly adjusted earnings of 87 cents per share, which beat the estimate of 78 cents per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $39.92 billion, which beat the estimate of $39.14 billion. Related Link: AT&T Shares Gain After Q3 Earnings, HBO Strength, Robust Full Year Outlook Cramer's Take: 'I'm willing to say this is

  • Cannabis Producers Could Be Making a Colossal Mistake in Dismissing This Threat

    It has now been three full years since Canada legalized the recreational marijuana market on Oct. 17, 2018. In the early stages, marijuana producers in the country were generating strong growth numbers due to the new segment of the market opening up (previously, only medical marijuana had been legal). When cannabis producer Hexo reported its third-quarter earnings (for the period ending April 30) in June, its revenue of 22.7 million Canadian dollars was down 31% from the second quarter, in which sales were CA$32.9 million.

  • Cathie Wood says this tailwind will push the bull market to 2038

    Forget your inflation fears. Wood sees decades of big gains ahead.

  • Wells Fargo: These 3 Stocks Are Poised to Surge by at Least 40%

    Inflation worries seem to be at the forefront of investors’ concerns right now. However, Mark Smith, senior vice president and portfolio manager at Wells Fargo Advisors, has a solution to put investors at ease: “One of the best ways to combat inflation is through buying equities.” The reopening is “on strong,” people have more money than they ever had, and the banks have kicked off the latest earnings season in style - all are reasons to be “extremely bullish," according to Smith. With this in m

  • Red Hat continues to grow, but IBM's struggles continue

    IBM has been in the midst of a strategy shift with a focus on hybrid cloud and AI since Arvind Krishna was promoted to CEO in last year. Red Hat, the software company it purchased for $34 billion in 2018 has been at the center of it all. With the company reporting earnings yesterday, the financial performance was pretty bleak, but at least Red Hat continues to grow at a brisk pace.

  • Tesla just did something stunning, analysts say

    Tesla has just put up a few impressive stats, Wall Street analysts say.

  • Intel CEO tries to calm investors spooked by aggressive spending plan to regain tech lead

    Investors sent Intel stock further into the red as company executives outlined aggressive spending plans on a conference call with analysts. Intel stock (Nasdaq: INTC) was down at times more than 9% despite a mixed third quarter financial performance that saw the company beat expectations on earnings per share. The major sticking point appeared to be around a dip in gross margins that CEO Pat Gelsinger said would be down for two to three years while the company spends to get back to a leading edge product position.

  • Think Everything’s Expensive Now? Get Ready for What’s Next

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Google’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureConsumers around the world are about to get socked with even higher prices on everyday items, companies from food giant Unilever Plc to lubricant maker WD-40 Co.

  • How Lupin Pharmaceuticals Blood Pressure Medication Recall Due to ‘Probable’ Carcinogen Affected Its Stock

    Nearly a week after Lupin Pharmaceuticals announced a voluntary recall of two types of blood pressure medications, the company continues to see its stock price slide (though the hit could have been a...

  • Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Rises. But Not Because It Beat Earnings.

    Steelmaker Cleveland-Cliffs earned $2.33 a share from $6 billion in sales in the third quarter, topping analysts' estimates.

  • Here’s what worked the last time stagflation reared its ugly head, according to Goldman Sachs

    NEED TO KNOW Everyone’s talking about stagflation but no one on Wall Street believes it’s coming. A sampling. UBS: “We don’t expect stagflation to become endemic.” Citi: “Stagflation is a metaphor (for now).

  • 3 Cryptocurrencies That Can Crush Shiba Inu Over the Next 5 Years

    Whereas the benchmark S&P 500 has gained 273% over the trailing 10-year period, we've watched Bitcoin approach a nearly 8,000,000,000% gain in a little over 11 years. The Shiba Inu dog breed has inspired a handful of popular cryptocurrencies. Although Bitcoin continues to generate buzz, especially with the first Bitcoin futures-based exchange-traded fund making its debut this week, it's Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) that's been turning heads with its gains.

  • Insiders Bet Big on These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    Bulls, take note. We had a rough period, but now the S&P 500 has bumped up to another record high, and the NASDAQ is hovering just below its all-time record. Markets are trending back up after a ‘September swoon,’ giving investors an opportunity to buy in at the start of an upward cycle. But the trick is, how to recognize the stocks that are set to gain? That’s no mean trick, really, as we have a number of headwinds threatening to push stocks back down. For investors looking to find solid return

  • Cathie Wood: This one simple tailwind will push the bull market to 2038 — here are 3 stocks to ride it

    Forget your inflation fears. Wood sees decades of big gains ahead.

  • AbbVie and More Companies That Are Expected to Raise Their Dividends

    The financial data firm IHS Markit says the biopharmaceutical company, Visa, and West Pharmaceutical Services are likely to boost their payouts.

  • To Invest or Not to Invest in AT&T? Traders Can Move On

    If one is in AT&T , they are there for the dividend. First, AT&T reported the firm's third quarter financial performance on Thursday morning. AT&T generated revenue of $39.9 billion over the three month reporting period.

  • 3 Long-Term Investments You'll Thank Yourself for Later

    These companies are not only leaders of their respective markets, but also part of markets with permanent staying power.

  • 5 Stocks Insiders Are Selling

    When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision. Below is a look at a few recent notable insider sales. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform. Levi Strauss The Trade: Levi S