Tree of Life, community react to guilty verdict in Pittsburgh synagogue shooting trial

Robert Bowers was convicted Friday for shooting and killing 11 worshippers in a Pittsburgh synagogue in 2018 and could now be sentenced to death.

Bowers’ own lawyers said during court proceedings that he planned and carried out the attack at the Tree of Life synagogue on Oct. 27, 2018.

The jury is now tasked with deciding whether he should be sentenced to life in prison without parole or to death.

Court will reconvene on June 26 for the next phase of the trial. WPXI legal Analyst Phil Dilucente said the penalty phase is much more critical for the defense than the last 12 days and that it will likely be a longer period of time because there are so many experts expected to testify.

Bowers, who lived in Baldwin and worked as a truck driver, was found guilty of all 63 criminal counts, including hate crimes resulting in death. The defense had offered a guilty plea in return for a life sentence, but prosecutors refused.

Reactions to the verdict began pouring in as soon as they were read aloud in court. They can be found below and will be updated as they continue to come in:

Rabbi Jeffrey Myers of the Tree of Life Congregation:

Myers, who survived the attack, praised God and thanked law enforcement and the U.S. attorneys who led the prosecution: “I am grateful to God for getting us to this day. And I am thankful for the law enforcement who ran into danger to rescue me, and the U.S. Attorney who stood up in court to defend my right to pray. Today I’m focused on being with my congregation and praying, singing and clapping in praise of God as we do each Shabbat. In the face of the horror of our community has experienced, I can think of no better response than practicing my Jewish faith and leading worship.”

Carole Zawatsky, CEO of Tree of Life:

Zawatsky offered words of support for survivors and the families of the victims: “While the verdict will not bring back your loved ones who were so violently killed, my hope is that today provides some level of comfort and helps to ease the pain, even if ever so slightly. May their memories always be for a blessing. Let us, this day, reaffirm our resolve to bring light into our world and keep the memory of each of the victims in our hearts as we do the work of Tikkun HaOlam, repairing our broken world.”

Alan Hausman, president of the Tree of Life Congregation:

Echoing the late Fred Rogers, Hausman said: “I am thankful for everyone who got us to this day. Every day for the past four and a half years, I’ve tried to look for the helpers: the public safety department and law enforcement officers, the attorneys, our fellow Pittsburgers who have continued to offer their care and support day in and day out. The way our community and people of all faiths came together after October 27, 2018, has helped me and continues to inspire me and give me strength as we move forward.”

Michael Bernstein, chair of the Tree of Life Interim Governance Committee:

Bernstein characterized today as the start of a new, hopeful chapter for the community: “Our community has been waiting a long time for this day. We are grateful to the Justice Department and the jury for their work to get us to a verdict. Today is a reminder that we live in a nation where vulnerable communities can be confident that those who engage in hate-fueled violence will be held accountable. It also marks the start of a new chapter for our community as we continue to heal and move forward as work to build a world in which hate no longer impacts any community. As the legal process continues, our energies will lie in building a better future for all as a part of the collaborative movement across communities and generations to uproot antisemitism and identity-based hate in all its forms.”

Jonathan Greenblatt, Anti-Defamation League CEO:

“We welcome the jury’s verdict today and believe that justice has been served,” said Greenblatt. “This attack was the deadliest act of antisemitic violence in American history — but the hate and conspiratorial thinking that fueled this violence has not gone away. We thank the jurors for their service, and we hope this brings closure to those who lost loved ones five years ago. We will continue to support the community during the sentencing phase of the trial, which is expected to begin in the near future. ADL vows to continue our work to stop hate and protect Jewish communities.”

Jewish Community Center of Greater Pittsburgh:

The Jewish Community Center of Greater Pittsburgh continues to stand with the families, witnesses, and first responder community most directly impacted by the deadly synagogue shooting over 4 ½ years ago – many of whom provided direct testimony over the past several weeks. We thank the staff from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for their rigorous prosecution and the members of the jury who are fulfilling their civic duty. We acknowledge that today’s verdict is just the first phase of this lengthy trial, as we now begin the penalty phase that will continue through the summer. We also recognize that the impact of this shooting extends far beyond those most directly impacted within American society and the Jewish people. We especially thank the citizenry of the greater Pittsburgh region for standing with the Jewish community since October 27, 2018, and supporting our communal efforts towards healing and resiliency. We are mindful that while the impact of this event has far reaching implications on a national and global stage, it will forever remain a deeply personal and lasting experience in our neighborhood. May the memories of the 11 individuals taken from us that day forever be for a blessing.

Amb. Ronald S. Lauder, president of the World Jewish Congress:

“The Pittsburgh jury’s conviction of the Tree of Life Synagogue shooter on all 63 charges against him, including 11 counts of hate crimes resulting in death, is a vindication of the American system of justice. It is also an unmistakable reminder of Jew hatred and racial bigotry left unchecked. Society cannot remain complacent and only care about the lives of Jews after an atrocity has been committed. We call on all federal, state, and municipal law enforcement agencies to take all necessary measures to protect synagogues and other Jewish institutions across the United States from any similar tragedy. In the memory of those lives lost, may a dark day never be repeated.”

Pennsylvania State Sen. Jay Costa:

“Today’s guilty verdict marks the beginning of delivering justice for this terrible tragedy, but not the end. Our Jewish friends and neighbors will spend decades to come healing from this attack and mourning the loss of the community members whose lives were lost. While we now have a guilty verdict, we must also continue fighting to end the hatred and secure safe, welcoming spaces for all of us, no matter how we pray or worship.”

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro:

“Today’s verdict was a step toward justice in Pittsburgh, but the horror and pain of October 27, 2018, will never go away. My heart remains with the families of the 11 victims who were massacred as they worshipped at Tree of Life that day. May their memories be a blessing.”

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

