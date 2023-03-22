Tree of Life shooting trial: Lawyers say Robert Bowers has schizophrenia, epilepsy

Lawyers for Robert Bowers, the man accused of killing 11 people at the Tree of Life synagogue in 2018, say the suspect has schizophrenia and epilepsy.

According to our partners at TribLIVE.com, Bowers’ defense lawyers disclosed the conditions in a court filing on Monday.

Test results, including EEG, MRI, PET and CT scan results were all provided in the documents.

The defense said experts tested Bowers to come to the conclusion.

Jury selection in the case is scheduled to begin April 24.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Butler woman allegedly shot man after argument, drove to rodeo grounds where man pronounced dead Woman allegedly enters wrong apartment, assaults responding state troopers Woman killed; 3 students, driver hurt in crash involving school van in Dunbar Township VIDEO: Tree falls, injures 18-year-old man in Allegheny Township DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts