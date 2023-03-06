Tree of Life suspect Robert Bowers appears in court for first time in 4 years as trial proceeds

Robert Bowers appeared in court for the first time in four years, going before U.S. District Judge Michael Colville for the first session in the first phase of jury selection, Channel 11 news partner the Tribune-Review reports.

Bowers, 50, of Baldwin, is accused of shooting and killing 11 people at the Tree of Life synagogue in Squirrel Hill on Oct. 27, 2018.

RELATED CONTENT: What we know about Robert Bowers, suspect in mass shooting at Pittsburgh synagogue

A Jewish ceremony was taking place at the time of the shooting that killed 11 people and wounded six others. Two police officers and two SWAT officers were among the wounded, officials said.

The trial has been delayed several times, including when defense attorneys said in April 2022 they wouldn’t be ready at least until 2023.

RELATED COVERAGE: Attorneys for Tree of Life shooting suspect say they won’t be ready for trial until at least 2023

Bowers could get the death penalty if convicted of the shootings. He faces more than 60 federal charges.

RELATED COVERAGE: Potential jurors in Robert Bowers trial scheduled to make first trip to federal courthouse on Monday

Potential jurors will arrive at court for the next two weeks to fill out surveys to determine is they can serve on the jury. Jury selection is scheduled to being April 24.

TRENDING NOW:

Oklahoma boy, 7, jumps off cliff to save 3-year-old brother 8-year-old Florida cheerleader performs solo, takes 1st place after teammates miss event Potential jurors in Robert Bowers trial scheduled to make first trip to federal courthouse on Monday VIDEO: Dozens arrested after year-long federal investigation, drugs removed from Western Pa. DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts